Tethys Oil's share of production from Blocks 3&4 during the second quarter 2024, before government take, amounted to 699,575 barrels of oil, corresponding to 7,688 barrels of oil per day. The net entitlement, Tethys Oil's share of production after government take, amounted to 363,779 barrels of oil, corresponding to 52 percent of the total production. A total of 386,951 barrels of oil were sold in the quarter with an achieved oil price of USD 84.3 per barrel.



Production

(bbl)* Net entitlement barrels (bbl)** Oil sales

(bbl) Achieved oil price

(USD/bbl) Q2 2024 699,575 363,779 386,951 84.3 Q1 2024 730,878 380,053 364,859 79.5 Q4 2023 772,515 401,708 383,004 90.4 Q3 2023 780,676 405,952 417,275 76.9 Q2 2023 818,432 425,585 463,196 81.6 Full year 2023 3,218,625 1,673,685 1,735,025 82.4 Full year 2022 3,628,074 1,664,363 1,585,534 94.2

* Before government take

** After government take

Net entitlement is the share of production available for sale by Tethys Oil and is calculated monthly in accordance with the terms of the Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) for Blocks 3&4. The net entitlement will vary depending upon the level of production, oil price and recoverable costs incurred during the period. For further explanation of the calculation of net entitlement, see Tethys Oil's annual report for 2023.

The oil sales of 386,951 barrels in the second quarter 2024 reflects the April, May, and June lifting nominations. Consequently, the second quarter 2024 Achieved oil price reflects the Official Selling Price ("OSP") of April to June 2024. Average Official Selling Price in that same period was USD 84.8 per barrel.

Tethys Oil's interim report for the second quarter 2024 will be published on 6 August 2024 at approximately 7:30 CEST.