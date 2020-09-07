Log in
NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Tethys Oil AB (publ)    TETY   SE0014399424

TETHYS OIL AB (PUBL)

(TETY)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/07 06:35:22 am
46.6 SEK   -0.85%
Tethys Oil : Production update August 2020

09/07/2020 | 06:00am EDT
Production update August 2020
September 7, 2020 11:50
Regulatory

Tethys Oil's share of the production, before government take, from Blocks 3&4 onshore the Sultanate of Oman amounted in August 2020 to 334,812 barrels of oil, corresponding to 10,800 barrels of oil per day.

Oil production in Oman is currently subject to production limitations under the OPEC+ agreement. As a consequence, production from Blocks 3&4 is subject to limitations but is likely to fluctuate on a monthly basis.

The Official Selling Price (OSP) for Oman Export Blend Crude Oil for the month of August 2020 amounts to USD 41.58 per barrel. The OSP, as published by Sultanate of Oman's Ministry of Oil & Gas, is the benchmark price for Tethys Oil's monthly oil sales excluding trading and quality adjustments.

Tethys Oil AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tethys Oil Block 3 & 4 Ltd, has a 30 per cent interest in Blocks 3&4. Partners are Mitsui E&P Middle East B.V. with 20 per cent and the operator CC Energy Development S.A.L. (Oman branch) holding the remaining 50 per cent.

For further information, please contact
Magnus Nordin, Managing Director, phone +46 8 505 947 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:50 CEST on 7 September 2020.

Documents

Disclaimer

Tethys Oil AB published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 09:59:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 110 M - -
Net income 2020 8,96 M - -
Net cash 2020 70,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 9,92%
Capitalization 178 M 177 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 74,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Petter Magnus Nordin Managing Director & Director
Geoffrey Turbott Chairman
Petter Hjertstedt Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Robelius Chief Technical Officer
Per Brilioth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETHYS OIL AB (PUBL)-44.31%177
CNOOC LIMITED-35.49%48 159
CONOCOPHILLIPS-44.86%38 462
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-48.50%25 118
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-38.79%23 141
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.53%16 280
