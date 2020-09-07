Tethys Oil : Production update August 2020

September 7, 2020 11:50 Regulatory

Tethys Oil's share of the production, before government take, from Blocks 3&4 onshore the Sultanate of Oman amounted in August 2020 to 334,812 barrels of oil, corresponding to 10,800 barrels of oil per day.

Oil production in Oman is currently subject to production limitations under the OPEC+ agreement. As a consequence, production from Blocks 3&4 is subject to limitations but is likely to fluctuate on a monthly basis.

The Official Selling Price (OSP) for Oman Export Blend Crude Oil for the month of August 2020 amounts to USD 41.58 per barrel. The OSP, as published by Sultanate of Oman's Ministry of Oil & Gas, is the benchmark price for Tethys Oil's monthly oil sales excluding trading and quality adjustments.

Tethys Oil AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tethys Oil Block 3 & 4 Ltd, has a 30 per cent interest in Blocks 3&4. Partners are Mitsui E&P Middle East B.V. with 20 per cent and the operator CC Energy Development S.A.L. (Oman branch) holding the remaining 50 per cent.



For further information, please contact

Magnus Nordin, Managing Director, phone +46 8 505 947 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:50 CEST on 7 September 2020.