TETHYS OIL AB (PUBL)

TETHYS OIL AB (PUBL)

(TETY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 12/30 10:27:46 am
49.45 SEK   +0.71%
Tethys Oil : Share buy-backs in Tethys Oil

12/30/2020 | 10:03am EST
During the period 23 - 29 December 2020, Tethys Oil AB (publ) has repurchased a total of 67,476 of its own shares. The buy-back program, which was announced on 11 December 2020, is being conducted in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052.

Date Aggregated daily volume
(number of shares) 		Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK)
23 December 2020 20,000 48.86 977,196
28 December 2020 30,010 49.27 1,478,491
29 December 2020 17,466 49.12 857,970

All of the own-share acquisitions have been carried out on the Nasdaq Stockholm Stock Exchange by Pareto Securities on behalf of Tethys Oil. Pareto Securities is also managing the buy-back program and makes its trading decisions concerning the timing of acquisitions of shares wholly independently from Tethys Oil.

Following the acquisitions detailed above, Tethys Oil's holding of own-shares amounts to 295,183shares as of 29 December 2020 from the 33,056,608 of total Tethys Oil shares.

A full breakdown of the transactions required pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 ('MAR') and the Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ('Safe Harbour Regulation') is attached to this announcement. The total volume of Tethys Oil shares which have been bought back within the current share buy-back program from 11 December 2020 up to and including 29 December 2020 amounts to 295,183 shares.

The shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2020 authorized the Board of Directors to undertake a buy-back program, the first of which was announced on 11 December 2020, subject to the limitations outlined below. The key objective is to give the company equity flexibility and thereby optimize its capital structure. Repurchased shares may also be used as payment for, or financing of, acquisitions of companies or businesses or in connection with handling of incentive programs. Purchases may be made at one or several occasions up to and including 8 February 2021, and by a maximum of so many shares that the company's holding of own shares after the purchase amounts to a maximum of one-tenth of all the shares in the company. The maximum amount for which shares may be acquired under the buy-back program may not exceed SEK 42 million. The buy-back program is being implemented in accordance with the MAR and Safe Harbour Regulation.

For the complete repurchase authorization resolved by the shareholders at the AGM 2020, please refer to Tethys Oil's website, www.tethysoil.com.

This information is information that Tethys Oil AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 16:00 CET on 30 December 2020.

For further information, please contact
Magnus Nordin, Managing Director, phone +46 8 505 947 00

Disclaimer

Tethys Oil AB published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 15:02:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 88,7 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 51,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,2x
Yield 2020 9,14%
Capitalization 196 M 197 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart TETHYS OIL AB (PUBL)
Tethys Oil AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TETHYS OIL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,16 $
Last Close Price 5,98 $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Petter Magnus Nordin Managing Director & Director
Geoffrey Turbott Chairman
Petter Hjertstedt Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Robelius Chief Technical Officer
Per Brilioth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETHYS OIL AB (PUBL)-41.82%197
CNOOC LIMITED-43.06%42 494
CONOCOPHILLIPS-39.92%41 725
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-41.89%28 393
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-27.48%28 104
ECOPETROL S.A.-30.95%27 046
