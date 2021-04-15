Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bourse de Toronto  >  Tethys Petroleum Limited    TPL   KYG876361257

TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED

(TPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto - 04/13
0.65 CAD   +1.56%
01:05aTethys Petroleum Corporate Update
NE
03/30Tethys Petroleum Corporate Update
NE
03/30TETHYS PETROLEUM  : Corporate update 3-30-2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tethys Petroleum Corporate Update

04/15/2021 | 01:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces that it has completed the previously announced private placement with Pope Investments II, LLC.

Pope Investments II, LLC acquired 2,592,115 ordinary shares of Tethys Petroleum. The price for the shares is .67 CAD per share for total proceeds to Tethys CAD$1,736,717. The placement is to Pope Investments II, LLC, an investment fund managed by Pope Asset Management, LLC. William Wells, the Chairman of Tethys Petroleum is the President of Pope Asset Management, LLC and has a minority ownership interest in Pope Investments II, LLC. The private placement is considered a Related Party Transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 since Mr. Wells is the Chairman of the Company. The transaction is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder requirements thereunder since the consideration in the transaction is less than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. This placement has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum
Casey McCandless
Chief Financial Officer info@tethys-group.com
901-763-4001 www.tethys-group.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80491


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED
01:05aTethys Petroleum Corporate Update
NE
03/30Tethys Petroleum Corporate Update
NE
03/30TETHYS PETROLEUM  : Corporate update 3-30-2021
PU
2020TETHYS PETROLEUM  : Corporate update 12-18-2020 (PDF82.9 KB)
PU
2020Tethys Petroleum Corporate Update
NE
2020TETHYS PETROLEUM  : AGM results (PDF122 KB)
PU
2020TETHYS PETROLEUM  : Press Release Interim Results
AQ
2020TETHYS PETROLEUM  : Interim Results (PDF126 KB)
PU
2020TETHYS PETROLEUM  : Corporate Update
AQ
2020TETHYS PETROLEUM  : Corporate update 10-14-2020 (PDF147 KB)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12,7 M - -
Net income 2019 -8,80 M - -
Net Debt 2019 39,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,10x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 54,4 M 54,4 M -
EV / Sales 2018 4,88x
EV / Sales 2019 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 280
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tethys Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Paul Wells Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Casey Scott McCandless Chief Financial Officer
Adeola Ogunsemi Independent Non-Executive Director
Abay Amirkhanov Independent Director
Mattias Sjoborg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED1.56%54
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.76%68 676
CNOOC LIMITED12.12%45 429
EOG RESOURCES, INC.48.63%41 089
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED24.13%35 910
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY27.91%31 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ