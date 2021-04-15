Tethys Petroleum Corporate Update

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces that it has completed the previously announced private placement with Pope Investments II, LLC.

Pope Investments II, LLC acquired 2,592,115 ordinary shares of Tethys Petroleum. The price for the shares is .67 CAD per share for total proceeds to Tethys CAD$1,736,717. The placement is to Pope Investments II, LLC, an investment fund managed by Pope Asset Management, LLC. William Wells, the Chairman of Tethys Petroleum is the President of Pope Asset Management, LLC and has a minority ownership interest in Pope Investments II, LLC. The private placement is considered a Related Party Transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 since Mr. Wells is the Chairman of the Company. The transaction is exempt from the valuation and minority shareholder requirements thereunder since the consideration in the transaction is less than 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. This placement has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

