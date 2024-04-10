Extract from Tethys Petroleum Limited's shareholder registers as of April 1, 2024 provided
10.04.24 11:58
/KASE, April 10, 2024/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of Tethys Petroleum Limited as of April 1, 2024. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 145,000,000 units, preferred shares - 50,000,000 units; - 114,857,248 common shares of the company are outstanding, preferred shares have not been offered; - persons each holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company are: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total stake in total number of Common shares, company Names units offered shares, % ------------------------------------------ ----------------- ------------------ Pope Asset Management 43,443,715 37.82 Nautilus Investment FZE 17,415,392 15.16 Gemini IT Consultants DMCC 7,950,000 6.92 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [2024-04-10]
