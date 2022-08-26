Tethys Petroleum : Interim results MD&A Q2 2022

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated August 25, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related notes for the period ended June 30, 2022 as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group have been prepared by management and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors. The 2021 annual audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Additional information relating to the Group can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the Group's website at www.tethys-group.com.

Readers should also read the "Forward-Looking Statements" legal advisory wording contained at the end of this MD&A.

Nature of Business

Tethys Petroleum Limited (hereinafter "Tethys" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries "the Group") is an oil and gas company operating within the Republic of Kazakhstan. Tethys' principal activity is the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The address of the Company's registered office is 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1-1205, Cayman Islands. The domicile of Tethys is the Cayman Islands where it is incorporated.

The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is also listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange ("KASE").

1