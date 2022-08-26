Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Tethys Petroleum Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPL   KYG876361257

TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED

(TPL)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:29 2022-08-25 pm EDT
0.8100 CAD   +1.25%
06:41aTETHYS PETROLEUM : Interim results MD&A Q2 2022
PU
08/25Tethys Petroleum Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/23Tethys Petroleum Press Release, Corporate Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tethys Petroleum : Interim results MD&A Q2 2022

08/26/2022 | 06:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tethys Petroleum Limited

Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2022

Contents

Nature of business

1

Financial highlights

2

Operational highlights

3

Operational review

4

Financial review

12

Risks, uncertainties and other information

20

Forward looking statements

21

Glossary

23

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated August 25, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related notes for the period ended June 30, 2022 as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group have been prepared by management and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors. The 2021 annual audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Additional information relating to the Group can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the Group's website at www.tethys-group.com.

Readers should also read the "Forward-Looking Statements" legal advisory wording contained at the end of this MD&A.

Nature of Business

Tethys Petroleum Limited (hereinafter "Tethys" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries "the Group") is an oil and gas company operating within the Republic of Kazakhstan. Tethys' principal activity is the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The address of the Company's registered office is 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1-1205, Cayman Islands. The domicile of Tethys is the Cayman Islands where it is incorporated.

The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is also listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange ("KASE").

1

Financial highlights

(All references to $ are United States dollars unless otherwise noted and tabular amounts are in thousands, unless otherwise stated)

Quarter ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Oil and gas sales revenues

16,578

1,952

749%

30,481

4,336

603%

Profit/(loss) for the period

6,532

(848)

-

13,918

(858)

-

Earnings/(loss) ($) per share - basic

0.06

(0.01)

-

0.13

(0.01)

-

Adjusted EBITDA1

13,322

512

2502%

26,030

1,638

1489%

Capital expenditure

976

2,766

(65%)

4,276

3,603

19%

As at June 30

2022

2021

Change

Total assets

73,133

54,691

34%

Cash & cash equivalents

6,137

508

1108%

Short & long-term borrowings

7,185

6,034

19%

Total non-current liabilities

14,008

12,657

11%

Net debt1

4,709

10,691

(56%)

Number of ordinary shares outstanding

107,548,114

107,548,114

-

Note 1 Adjusted EBITDA and net debt are non-GAAP Measures, refer to page 18 for details.

Second quarter 2022 versus second quarter 2021

  • Oil and gas sales revenues increased by 749% to $16.6 million from $2.0 million. Oil sales were $15.4 million compared with nil in the prior period and gas sales were $1.1 million compared with $2.0 million in the prior period. Gas revenue from January 1, 2022 has been recorded on an estimated basis as the price has not yet been confirmed, refer to page 8 for further details;
  • The profit for the quarter was $6.5 million compared with a loss of $0.8 million in Q2 2021. The profit in the quarter is a result of the higher oil revenues partly offset by higher costs of production and the lower gas revenues. The result also includes a $0.6 million foreign exchange loss from movements in the tenge dollar exchange rate compared with a gain of $0.1 million in Q2 2021;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $13.3 million compared with $0.5 million as a result of the contribution from oil production partly offset by a lower contribution from gas;
  • Total assets increased by 34% to $73.1 million due mainly to a $8.6 million increase in property, plant and equipment, $5.6 million increase in cash and $3.9 million increase in trade and other receivables due to non-payment for gas since January 1, 2022;
  • Net debt (which includes deferred revenue) reduced from $10.7 million to $4.7 million reflecting net cash generated from operations;
  • The number of ordinary shares outstanding remained unchanged at 107.5 million, although 757,360 shares were repurchased by the Company and held in treasury at June 30, 2022.

2

Financial highlights

Period to date

  • Oil and gas sales revenues increased by 603% to $30.5 million from $4.3 million. Oil sales were $28.0 million compared with $0.1 million in the prior period and gas sales were $2.4 million compared with $4.2 million in the prior period. As noted above, gas revenue from January 1, 2022 has been recorded on an estimated basis as the price has not yet been confirmed, refer to page 8 for further details;
  • The profit for the period was $13.9 million compared with a loss of $0.9 million in 2021. The profit for the period is a result of the higher oil revenues partly offset by higher costs of production and the lower gas revenues. The result also includes a $1.2 million impairment charge relating to the unsuccessful AKD-13 exploration well and a $0.5 million foreign exchange gain from movements in the tenge/dollar exchange rate compared with a $0.2 million gain on 2021;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $26.0 million compared with $1.6 million as a result of the contribution from oil production partly offset by a lower contribution from gas.

3

Disclaimer

Tethys Petroleum Limited published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 10:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED
06:41aTETHYS PETROLEUM : Interim results MD&A Q2 2022
PU
08/25Tethys Petroleum Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
08/23Tethys Petroleum Press Release, Corporate Update
AQ
06/10Tethys Petroleum Announces Board Changes
CI
05/23Tethys Petroleum, Interim Financials
AQ
05/20Tethys Petroleum Limited Announces Production and Exploration Update
CI
05/20Tranche Update on Tethys Petroleum Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February ..
CI
05/20Tethys Petroleum Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
04/27Tethys Petroleum Press Release, Annual Results
AQ
04/26TETHYS PETROLEUM : REPORT ON RESERVES DATA BY INDEPENDENT QUALIFIED RESERVESEVALUATOR OR A..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,99 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,70 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,2 M 67,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,34x
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 280
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tethys Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William Paul Wells Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Casey Scott McCandless Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Adeola Ogunsemi Independent Non-Executive Director
Mattias Sjoborg Non-Executive Director
George Pool General Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED15.71%67
CONOCOPHILLIPS55.28%142 682
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.97%73 384
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION156.92%69 189
CNOOC LIMITED34.74%65 693
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED39.61%64 666