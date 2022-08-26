Tethys Petroleum : Interim results MD&A Q2 2022

Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2022
Contents
Nature of business
1
Financial highlights
2
Operational highlights
3
Operational review
4
Financial review
12
Risks, uncertainties and other information
20
Forward looking statements
21
Glossary
23
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is dated August 25, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related notes for the period ended June 30, 2022 as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021. The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group have been prepared by management and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors. The 2021 annual audited consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting". Additional information relating to the Group can be found on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and the Group's website at www.tethys-group.com.
Readers should also read the "Forward-Looking Statements" legal advisory wording contained at the end of this MD&A.
Nature of Business
Tethys Petroleum Limited (hereinafter "Tethys" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries "the Group") is an oil and gas company operating within the Republic of Kazakhstan. Tethys' principal activity is the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The address of the Company's registered office is 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman, KY1-1205, Cayman Islands. The domicile of Tethys is the Cayman Islands where it is incorporated.
The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is also listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange ("KASE").
1
Financial highlights
(All references to $ are United States dollars unless otherwise noted and tabular amounts are in thousands, unless otherwise stated)
Quarter ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Oil and gas sales revenues
16,578
1,952
749%
30,481
4,336
603%
Profit/(loss) for the period
6,532
(848)
-
13,918
(858)
-
Earnings/(loss) ($) per share - basic
0.06
(0.01)
-
0.13
(0.01)
-
Adjusted EBITDA1
13,322
512
2502%
26,030
1,638
1489%
Capital expenditure
976
2,766
(65%)
4,276
3,603
19%
As at June 30
2022
2021
Change
Total assets
73,133
54,691
34%
Cash & cash equivalents
6,137
508
1108%
Short & long-term borrowings
7,185
6,034
19%
Total non-current liabilities
14,008
12,657
11%
Net debt1
4,709
10,691
(56%)
Number of ordinary shares outstanding
107,548,114
107,548,114
-
Note 1 Adjusted EBITDA and net debt are non-GAAP Measures, refer to page 18 for details.
Second quarter 2022 versus second quarter 2021
Oil and gas sales revenues increased by 749% to $16.6 million from $2.0 million. Oil sales were $15.4 million compared with nil in the prior period and gas sales were $1.1 million compared with $2.0 million in the prior period. Gas revenue from January 1, 2022 has been recorded on an estimated basis as the price has not yet been confirmed, refer to page 8 for further details;
The profit for the quarter was $6.5 million compared with a loss of $0.8 million in Q2 2021. The profit in the quarter is a result of the higher oil revenues partly offset by higher costs of production and the lower gas revenues. The result also includes a $0.6 million foreign exchange loss from movements in the tenge dollar exchange rate compared with a gain of $0.1 million in Q2 2021;
Adjusted EBITDA was $13.3 million compared with $0.5 million as a result of the contribution from oil production partly offset by a lower contribution from gas;
Total assets increased by 34% to $73.1 million due mainly to a $8.6 million increase in property, plant and equipment, $5.6 million increase in cash and $3.9 million increase in trade and other receivables due to non-payment for gas since January 1, 2022;
Net debt (which includes deferred revenue) reduced from $10.7 million to $4.7 million reflecting net cash generated from operations;
The number of ordinary shares outstanding remained unchanged at 107.5 million, although 757,360 shares were repurchased by the Company and held in treasury at June 30, 2022.
2
Financial highlights
Period to date
Oil and gas sales revenues increased by 603% to $30.5 million from $4.3 million. Oil sales were $28.0 million compared with $0.1 million in the prior period and gas sales were $2.4 million compared with $4.2 million in the prior period. As noted above, gas revenue from January 1, 2022 has been recorded on an estimated basis as the price has not yet been confirmed, refer to page 8 for further details;
The profit for the period was $13.9 million compared with a loss of $0.9 million in 2021. The profit for the period is a result of the higher oil revenues partly offset by higher costs of production and the lower gas revenues. The result also includes a $1.2 million impairment charge relating to the unsuccessful AKD-13 exploration well and a $0.5 million foreign exchange gain from movements in the tenge/dollar exchange rate compared with a $0.2 million gain on 2021;
Adjusted EBITDA was $26.0 million compared with $1.6 million as a result of the contribution from oil production partly offset by a lower contribution from gas.
