Tethys Petroleum Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was USD 11.07 million compared to USD 16.36 million a year ago. Net income was USD 4.25 million compared to USD 7.61 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.04 compared to USD 0.07 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.04 compared to USD 0.06 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was USD 30.05 million compared to USD 46.85 million a year ago. Net income was USD 10.88 million compared to USD 21.52 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.09 compared to USD 0.2 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.09 compared to USD 0.17 a year ago.
Tethys Petroleum Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 14, 2023 at 05:42 pm EST
