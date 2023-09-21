Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSXV: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces the results of the Annual General Meeting held on September 21, 2023.

The following resolutions put to shareholders at the AGM were passed on a poll at the meeting:

Receipt of Financial Statements and Auditors Report; Election of Directors 2.1 Adeola Ogunsemi - 41,829,338 votes For 99.9% 2.2 Mattias Sjoborg - 41,829,338 votes For 99.9% 2.3 Don Streu - 41,829,338 votes For 99.9% 2.4 William Wells - 41,833,338 votes For 99.9% Appointment of Auditors

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum

Casey McCandless

Chief Financial Offi

901-763-4001

info@tethys-group.com

www.tethys-group.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181445