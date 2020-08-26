Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Tethys Petroleum Limited    TPL.H   KYG876361091

TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED

(TPL.H)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tethys Petroleum : Interim Results (PDF119 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

Email: info@tethys-group.com

Website: www: tethys-group.com

August 26, 2020

Tethys Petroleum Press Release

(TSXV: TPL)

Interim Results

Tethys Petroleum Limited ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed its Interim Results for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The full Interim Results together with Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Copies of the filed documents may be obtained via SEDAR at www.sedar.com or on Tethys' website at www.tethys- group.com.

Operations update

Tethys has entered into a gas prepayment transaction and received approximately $7.7 million USD. Tethys has entered into a further amendment to the AGR loan agreement allowing the Company to pay $4 million by August 31st and $3 million by year end as full payment of the outstanding obligation. The Company will use part of the gas pre-payment proceeds to make the $4 million payment to AGR. The planned use of the additional proceeds has not yet been determined but is under consideration.

The Company is also in the process of pursing financing options in order to help fund development plans.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in the area.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information:

Tethys Petroleum

Casey McCandless

Chief Financial Officer

info@tethys-group.com

901-763-4001

www.tethys-group.com

Registered Office: 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-9005, Cayman Islands

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tethys Petroleum Limited published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 21:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED
05:27pTETHYS PETROLEUM : Interim Results (PDF119 KB)
PU
08/20TETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate update 8-20-2020 (PDF80.8 KB)
PU
07/20TETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate update 7-17-2020 (PDF120 KB)
PU
07/15TETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate Update
AQ
07/14TETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate update 7-14-2020 (PDF121 KB)
PU
07/08TETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate update 7-8-2020 (PDF157 KB)
PU
04/16TETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate Update (PDF182 KB)
PU
03/18TETHYS PETROLEUM : Corporate Update (PDF238 KB)
PU
03/04TETHYS PETROLEUM : Director Appointment (PDF159 KB)
PU
02/05TETHYS PETROLEUM : Board Change (PDF159 KB)
PU
More news
Chart TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tethys Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
William Paul Wells Non-Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Casey Scott McCandless Chief Financial Officer
Adeola Ogunsemi Independent Non-Executive Director
Mattias Sjoborg Non-Executive Director
Abay Amirkhanov Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED100.00%23
CNOOC LIMITED-29.40%52 595
CONOCOPHILLIPS-40.26%41 669
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-47.02%25 840
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-36.21%23 961
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-29.37%17 564
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group