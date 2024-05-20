Teton Advisors, Inc. (“Teton”) (OTCQX: TETAA) will hold a webinar to discuss its operations.

Stephen Bondi, Teton’s Chief Executive Officer, along with members of the executive team, are to present the Company’s recent financial results and going forward activities.

“Teton is in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities in the market including through organic growth, product development, and acquisitions,” said Stephen Bondi. “The company will also focus on its multi-strategy asset management business uncovering opportunities within inefficient markets specializing in smaller companies. With complementary investment teams expanding research coverage across the platform and a renewed focus on marketing opportunities, we believe value creation will be enhanced for all of Teton’s constituents,” Stephen Bondi continued.

The Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting will be held in-person in Greenwich, CT and via webcast. To register for the webinar, you must register at https://www.tetonadv.com/register. To register for in-person attendance, please email our Secretary at info@tetonadv.com or (914) 457-1077. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting in person or from a computer or telephone.

ABOUT TETON

