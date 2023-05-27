Advanced search
    TETAA   US88165Y2000

TETON ADVISORS, LLC

(TETAA)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:39:47 2023-05-25 pm EDT
18.00 USD   +9.09%
12:02aTeton Advisors Marc Gabelli, Chairman, and Stephen Bondi, CEO, Announce a Webinar to Present the “Teton One Earth” Program
BU
05/23Teton Advisors Announces Webinar to Review Operations. Marc Gabelli, Chairman, and Stephen Bondi, CEO, to Present Along With Executive Team
BU
04/18Teton Advisors, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results, Notice of Annual Meeting and Appointment of Stephen Bondi as Chief Executive
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Teton Advisors Marc Gabelli, Chairman, and Stephen Bondi, CEO, Announce a Webinar to Present the “Teton One Earth” Program

05/27/2023 | 12:02am EDT
Marc Gabelli Assigns Anand Rawani as the Director of Sustainability and Together Are to Present the “Teton One Earth” Policies of Sustainability Integrated With in Its Asset Management Business

Teton Advisors, Inc. (“Teton”) (OTCQX: TETAA) will hold a webinar June 7th to discuss the “Teton One Earth” policy initiative.

Marc Gabelli, Teton’s Chairman, and Stephen Bondi, Teton’s Chief Executive Officer, along with newly assigned Anand Rawani, the head of Sustainability and ESG principles, are to present the Company’s “Teton One Earth” initiatives and outline ESG integration across its asset management platform in context.

Concurrent with Teton becoming a signatory with the United Nation’s Principles of Responsible Investing (“PRI”), Teton One Earth adopts an integrative approach to position client portfolios towards companies engaged in smart economic growth with respect to the planet. Our approach is dynamic, global, and multi-faceted, and integrates into the investment process along the pillars of risk management, portfolio communication, proxy, and sustainability.

“Assigning Anand Rawani, who has been with the group for over a decade and is both a Chartered Financial Analyst and certified with the CFA Institute as an expert in Sustainability, is our next step in product development. We are looking forward to strengthening the Teton offerings utilizing the One Earth policy with Anand as a lead,” said Stephen Bondi.

Marc Gabelli said, “Assigning a sustainability expert underscores our commitment to this evolving area in the asset management landscape.”

The Teton One Earth policy initiative integrates the principles of Sustainability, Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) into its investment process. This includes:

  • Financially material ESG information is systematically considered in investment decisions. ESG information is one type of information in a mosaic of financially material information, and the investment manager uses its discretion to determine how much weight to give ESG information in any particular investment decision.
  • The use of the proxy voting process via to influence investees and issuers policies in accordance with the Teton One Earth framework, including to disclose ESG informational disclosures that the investment manager deem financially material.
  • Adhere to standards outlined by the CFA Institute in its 2021 publication of “Global ESG Disclosure Standard for Investment Products”

“This an exciting time for Teton and this assignment is the next step crystallizing the 'Teton One Earth' initiative from integration to outright new product initiatives and acquisitions. While the company will continue to develop its smaller company asset management business, our specializing in inefficient markets lends itself to this very important asset management topic,” said Anand Rawani.

“With complementary investment teams expanding research coverage across the platform and marketing efforts levered against a larger organization, we believe value creation will be enhanced for both clients and shareholders,” Marc Gabelli continued.

The webinar

The webinar will be held on June 7th, 2023 at 8:30 am Eastern time (US and Canada).

You will need to register in advance for this webinar on the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://www.tetonadv.com/register. Registration will be available June 1st, 2023.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ABOUT TETON

Teton Advisors, Inc. (OTCQX: TETAA) is a specialist in smaller company investing, serving a diverse client base of institutional, high net worth and mutual fund investors under brands including TETON, TETON Westwood, Gabelli and Keeley. The company was founded on a commitment to uncover value by focusing on companies that are misunderstood or ignored by the market utilizing methodologies developed by investment pioneers Mario Gabelli and John L. Keeley, Jr. As active, fundamental investors, the Teton portfolio teams think independently and focus on identifying short-term market inefficiencies to generate long-term alpha. Teton’s investment professionals share in the belief that being different is the cornerstone to discovering hidden value in equities. The Teton time tested investment approaches can help set apart your client portfolios, delivering differentiated attributes to round out a broader portfolio. From modest beginnings over 40 years ago, to today, The Disciplined Discovery of Value™ shapes the cornerstone for our clients' long-term success.


© Business Wire 2023
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13,8 M - -
Net income 2022 1,60 M - -
Net cash 2022 26,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,3 M 34,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 46,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Gerard Bondi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick B. Huvane Chief Financial Officer
Marc Joseph Gabelli Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tiffany Renee Hayden Chief Compliance Officer
James Cooper Abbott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETON ADVISORS, LLC5.26%34
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.79%98 921
UBS GROUP AG2.70%58 288
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-0.99%50 650
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.69%36 444
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-11.20%31 865
