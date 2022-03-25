Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TBP   CA88166Y1007

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC.

(TBP)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/25 03:54:38 pm EDT
0.075 CAD    --.--%
03/25TETRA BIO PHARMA : Certification for Fiscal Year 2021
PU
03/18Tetra Bio-Pharma's QIXLEEF on Track After Type C Meeting with U.S. FDA
AQ
03/17Tetra Bio-Pharma Says QIXLEEF "On Track" After Type C Meeting with US FDA
MT
Summary 
Summary

Tetra Bio Pharma : Certification for Fiscal Year 2021

03/25/2022 | 09:01pm EDT
OTCQB Certification

I, Guy Chamberland, Chief Executive Officer of Tetra-Bio Pharma ("the Company"), certify that:

1. The Company is registered or required to file periodic reporting with the SEC or is exempt from SEC registration as indicated below (mark the box below that applies with an "X"):

  • [] Company is registered under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act

  • [] Company is relying on Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)

  • [] Company is a bank that reports to a Bank Regulator under Section 12(i) of the Exchange Act

  • [] Company is a bank that is non-SEC reporting but is current in its reporting to a Banking Regulator

  • [] Company is reporting under Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

  • [] Company is reporting under the Alternative Reporting Company Disclosure Guidelines

  • [] Company is reporting under Regulation A (Tier 2)

  • [] Other (describe)

2.

The Company is current in its reporting obligations as of the most recent fiscal year end and any subsequent quarters, and such information has been posted either on the SEC's EDGAR system or the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as applicable.

3. The company is duly organized, validly existing and in good standing under the laws of Canada in which the

Company is organized or does business.

4.

The share information below is for the primary OTCQB traded security as of the latest practicable date:

Trading Symbol

TBPMF

The data in this chart is as of:

November 30, 2021

Shares Authorized

(A)

Unlimited

Total Shares Outstanding

(B)

401,668,409

Number of Restricted Shares1

(C)

0

Unrestricted Shares Held by Officers, Directors, 10% Control Persons & Affiliates

(D)

39,390,698

Public Float: Subtract Lines C and D from Line B

(E)

362,277,711

% Public Float: Line E Divided by Line B (as a %)2

(F)

90%

Number of Beneficial Shareholders of at least 100 shares3

(G)

10,476

1 Restricted Shares means securities that are subject to resale restrictions for any reason. Your transfer agent should be able to provide the total number of restricted securities.

2 Public Float means the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "10 percent Control Person"), or any Affiliates thereof, or any Family Members of officers, directors, and control persons. Family Member shall mean a Person's spouse, parents, children, and siblings, whether by blood, marriage or adoption, or anyone residing in such Person's home. OTCQB traded securities are required to have a freely traded public float of at least 10% of the shares outstanding unless an exemption applies.

3 Beneficial Shareholder means any person who, directly or indirectly has or shares voting power of such security or investment power, which includes the power to dispose, or to direct the disposition of, such security. OTCQB traded securities are required to have at least 50 beneficial shareholders unless an exemption applies.

  • 5. Convertible Debt:

    The following is a complete list of all promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities that were issued or outstanding at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification:

    [] Check this box if there were no promissory notes, convertible notes, or other convertible debt arrangements issued or outstanding at any point during this time period.

    Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

  • 6. The following is a complete list of any law firm(s) and attorney(s) that acted as the Company's primary legal counsel in preparing its most recent annual report. Include the firm and attorney(s) name if outside counsel, or name and title if internal counsel. (If no attorney assisted in putting together the disclosure, identify the person(s) who prepared the disclosure and their relationship to the company.) Please also identify any other attorney, if different than the primary legal counsel, that assisted the company during the prior fiscal year on any matter including but not limited to, preparation of disclosure, press releases, consulting services, corporate action or merger assistance, etc.

    Stikeman Elliot

  • 7. The following is a complete list of third-party providers, including firm names and addresses, and primary contact names, engaged by the Company, its officers, directors or controlling shareholders, at any time during the last complete fiscal year and any interim period between the last fiscal year end and the date of this OTCQB Certification, to provide investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, brand awareness, consulting, stock promotion, or any other related services to the Company. Please describe the services provided by each third-party provider listed below. If none, please state "None".

    None

  • 8. Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons:

    The following is a complete list of Officers, Directors and 5% Control Persons (control persons are beneficial owners of five percent (5%) or more of any class of the issuer's equity securities), including name, address, and number of shares owned. Preferred shares, options, warrants that can be converted into common shares within the next 60 days should be included in the shareholdings listed below. If any of the beneficial shareholders are corporate entities, provide the name and address of the person(s) owning or controlling such corporate entities.

Name (First, Last)

City and State

(and Country if outside US)

Number of Shares Owned (list common, preferred, warrants and options separately)

Percentage of Class of

Shares Owned

Bill Cheliak,

Pembroke Ontario Canada

Shares: 1,569,300

DSUS: 140,845

Warrants: 66,800

0.39%

Guy Chamberland,

Boucherville Quebec Canada

Shares: 5,126,436

Options: 465,000

Warrants: 142,000

1.28%

Steve Neron

Terrebonne Quebec Canada

Shares: 97,370

Warrants: 50,000

0.02%

Carl Merton,

Belle River Ontario

DSUS: 263,157

0%

Melanie Edna Mary Kelly

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Shares: 2,707,288

Options: 100,000

0.70%

Christopher John MacLean

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Shares: 661,847

Options: 60,000

0.16%

Aphria

Leamington, Ontario

Shares: 26,900,000

6.70%

Catherine Auld

Toronto, Ontario

DSUS: 140,845

0.04%

John Kim

Toronto, Ontario

Common: 496,000

DSUs: 140,845

Warrants: 425,000

0.26%

Brent Norton

Toronto, Ontario

DSUS: 404,002

0%

Dale Weil

Montreal, Quebec

Shares: 263,157

DSUS:140,845

0.07%

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including conversion terms of any class of the issuer's equity securities:

9. Certification:

Date: March 25, 2022

Name of Certifying CEO or CFO: Guy Chamberland

Title: CEO

Signature:

(Digital Signatures should appear as "/s/ [OFFICER NAME]")

Disclaimer

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 01:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -52,2 M -41,7 M -41,7 M
Net cash 2021 1,77 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31,1 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Guy Chamberland Director, Chief Executive & Regulatory Officer
H. B. Brent Norton Chairman
Melanie Kelly Chief Scientific Officer
Dale MacCandlish-Weil Director
John Kim Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC.-40.00%25
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.43.78%7 759
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-27.96%3 601
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-10.05%3 122
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK19.65%2 167
CRONOS GROUP INC.0.80%1 501