  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TBP   CA88166Y1007

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC.

(TBP)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/14 03:28:08 pm EDT
0.0700 CAD    0.00%
12:41pTETRA BIO PHARMA : Md&a q1 2022
PU
12:41pTETRA BIO PHARMA : Financial Statements for Q1 2022
PU
04/14TETRA BIO PHARMA : Financial Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tetra Bio Pharma : Financial Statements for Q1 2022

04/15/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended February 28, 2022

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

3,670,831

4,885,811

Accounts and sales tax receivable

2,559,790

255,713

Prepaid expenses

1,050,779

808,012

Total current assets

7,281,400

5,949,536

Non-current assets

Equipment (Note 5)

670,316

692,252

Equity method investments (Note 9)

551,022

690,079

Long-term investment (Note 10)

292,500

219,375

Total non-current assets

1,513,838

1,601,706

Total assets

8,795,238

7,551,242

November 30, 2021

February 28, 2022

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at

February 28, 2022

November 30, 2021

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7) Debenture (Note 8)

Deferred revenue

$

$

5,346,742 4,190,377

2,648,132 3,111,531

Total current liabilities

273,389 8,268,263

- 7,301,908

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 11) Warrants (Note 12) Contributed surplus Deficit

92,716,132 91,794,397

20,918,796 20,089,519

15,254,225 15,102,140

(128,362,178)

(126,736,722)

Total shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

8,795,238

526,975

249,334 7,551,242

Commitments and contingencies (Note 21) Going concern (Note 2)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Brent Norton"

Brent Norton, Chairman of the Board

(signed) "Catherine Anne Auld" Catherine Anne Auld, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended

February 28,

2022

2021

$

$

Expenses

Research and development

1,627,945

4,129,932

Stock based compensation (Note 13)

152,085

-

General and administrative (Note 14)

1,811,389

4,257,455

Debenture interest and fees (Note 8)

139,702

-

Loss before other expenses

3,731,121

8,387,387

Other (income) expenses

Scientific research and experimental development tax credits

(2,171,597)

-

Share of loss from equity method investments (Note 9)

139,057

181,764

Net change in the market value of long term investment (Note 10)

(73,125)

(219,375)

Total other (income) expenses

(2,105,665)

(37,611)

Net loss and total comprehensive loss

1,625,456

8,349,776

Total basic and diluted loss per common share (Note 15)

0.004

0.030

Basic and diluted weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

411,683,042

286,906,050

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Contributed

Accumulated

Warrants (Note 12)

Surplus

Deficit

Total Equity

# of shares

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, November 30, 2020

283,826,966

71,374,173

21,326,026

4,450,263

(74,561,676)

22,588,786

Shares issued as part of private placements

11,085,064

1,884,461

-

-

-

1,884,461

Shares issued on warrant exercise

140,000

47,497

(11,097)

-

-

36,400

Warrants issued as part of private placements

-

(521,557)

521,557

-

-

-

Transactions with owners

11,225,064

1,410,401

510,460

-

-

1,920,861

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(8,349,776)

(8,349,776)

Balance, February 28, 2021

295,052,030

72,784,574

21,836,486

4,450,263

(82,911,452)

16,159,871

Shares issued in bought deal

90,550,000

24,421,000

-

-

-

24,421,000

Shares issued from exercised over-allotment in bought deal

3,750,000

1,500,000

-

-

-

1,500,000

Shares issued on warrant exercise

12,235,379

4,531,461

(940,522)

-

-

3,590,939

Shares issued as part of options exercised

80,000

26,753

-

(9,953)

-

16,800

Deferred Stock Units issued - DSUs

-

-

-

307,041

-

307,041

Performance Share Unit issued - PSUs

-

-

-

390,469

-

390,469

Warrants issued in bought deal

-

(7,689,560)

7,689,560

-

-

-

Warrants issued from exercised over-allotment in bought deal

-

(475,606)

475,606

-

-

-

Expiry of warrants

-

-

(9,607,531)

9,607,531

-

-

Vesting of stock options

-

-

-

356,789

-

356,789

Share issuance costs

-

(3,304,225)

635,920

-

-

(2,668,305)

Transactions with owners

106,615,379

19,009,823

(1,746,967)

10,651,877

-

27,914,733

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(43,825,270)

(43,825,270)

Balance, November 30, 2021

401,667,409

91,794,397

20,089,519

15,102,140

(126,736,722)

249,334

Shares issued in public offering (Note 11)

13,064,000

2,129,432

-

-

-

2,129,432

Vesting of Performance Share Unit - PSUs

-

-

-

124,745

-

124,745

Warrants issued in public offering (Note 11)

-

(777,395)

777,395

-

-

-

Vesting of stock options (Note 13)

-

-

-

27,340

-

27,340

Share issuance costs (Note 11)

-

(430,302)

51,882

-

-

(378,420)

Transactions with owners

13,064,000

921,735

829,277

152,085

-

1,903,097

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,625,456)

(1,625,456)

Balance, February 28, 2022

414,731,409

92,716,132

20,918,796

15,254,225

(128,362,178)

526,975

Share Capital (Note 11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

