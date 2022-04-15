Tetra Bio Pharma : Financial Statements for Q1 2022
TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the three months ended February 28, 2022
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
3,670,831
4,885,811
Accounts and sales tax receivable
2,559,790
255,713
Prepaid expenses
1,050,779
808,012
Total current assets
7,281,400
5,949,536
Non-current assets
Equipment (Note 5)
670,316
692,252
Equity method investments (Note 9)
551,022
690,079
Long-term investment (Note 10)
292,500
219,375
Total non-current assets
1,513,838
1,601,706
Total assets
8,795,238
7,551,242
November 30, 2021
February 28, 2022
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
As at
February 28, 2022
November 30, 2021
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7) Debenture (Note 8)
Deferred revenue
$
$
5,346,742 4,190,377
2,648,132 3,111,531
Total current liabilities
273,389 8,268,263
- 7,301,908
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 11) Warrants (Note 12) Contributed surplus Deficit
92,716,132 91,794,397
20,918,796 20,089,519
15,254,225 15,102,140
(128,362,178)
(126,736,722)
Total shareholders' equity
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
8,795,238
526,975
249,334 7,551,242
Commitments and contingencies (Note 21) Going concern (Note 2)
Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors
(signed) "Brent Norton"
Brent Norton, Chairman of the Board
(signed) "Catherine Anne Auld" Catherine Anne Auld, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
For the three months ended
February 28,
2022
2021
$
$
Expenses
Research and development
1,627,945
4,129,932
Stock based compensation (Note 13)
152,085
-
General and administrative (Note 14)
1,811,389
4,257,455
Debenture interest and fees (Note 8)
139,702
-
Loss before other expenses
3,731,121
8,387,387
Other (income) expenses
Scientific research and experimental development tax credits
(2,171,597)
-
Share of loss from equity method investments (Note 9)
139,057
181,764
Net change in the market value of long term investment (Note 10)
(73,125)
(219,375)
Total other (income) expenses
(2,105,665)
(37,611)
Net loss and total comprehensive loss
1,625,456
8,349,776
Total basic and diluted loss per common share (Note 15)
0.004
0.030
Basic and diluted weighted average number of
common shares outstanding
411,683,042
286,906,050
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Contributed
Accumulated
Warrants (Note 12)
Surplus
Deficit
Total Equity
# of shares
$
$
$
$
$
Balance, November 30, 2020
283,826,966
71,374,173
21,326,026
4,450,263
(74,561,676)
22,588,786
Shares issued as part of private placements
11,085,064
1,884,461
-
-
-
1,884,461
Shares issued on warrant exercise
140,000
47,497
(11,097)
-
-
36,400
Warrants issued as part of private placements
-
(521,557)
521,557
-
-
-
Transactions with owners
11,225,064
1,410,401
510,460
-
-
1,920,861
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(8,349,776)
(8,349,776)
Balance, February 28, 2021
295,052,030
72,784,574
21,836,486
4,450,263
(82,911,452)
16,159,871
Shares issued in bought deal
90,550,000
24,421,000
-
-
-
24,421,000
Shares issued from exercised over-allotment in bought deal
3,750,000
1,500,000
-
-
-
1,500,000
Shares issued on warrant exercise
12,235,379
4,531,461
(940,522)
-
-
3,590,939
Shares issued as part of options exercised
80,000
26,753
-
(9,953)
-
16,800
Deferred Stock Units issued - DSUs
-
-
-
307,041
-
307,041
Performance Share Unit issued - PSUs
-
-
-
390,469
-
390,469
Warrants issued in bought deal
-
(7,689,560)
7,689,560
-
-
-
Warrants issued from exercised over-allotment in bought deal
-
(475,606)
475,606
-
-
-
Expiry of warrants
-
-
(9,607,531)
9,607,531
-
-
Vesting of stock options
-
-
-
356,789
-
356,789
Share issuance costs
-
(3,304,225)
635,920
-
-
(2,668,305)
Transactions with owners
106,615,379
19,009,823
(1,746,967)
10,651,877
-
27,914,733
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(43,825,270)
(43,825,270)
Balance, November 30, 2021
401,667,409
91,794,397
20,089,519
15,102,140
(126,736,722)
249,334
Shares issued in public offering (Note 11)
13,064,000
2,129,432
-
-
-
2,129,432
Vesting of Performance Share Unit - PSUs
-
-
-
124,745
-
124,745
Warrants issued in public offering (Note 11)
-
(777,395)
777,395
-
-
-
Vesting of stock options (Note 13)
-
-
-
27,340
-
27,340
Share issuance costs (Note 11)
-
(430,302)
51,882
-
-
(378,420)
Transactions with owners
13,064,000
921,735
829,277
152,085
-
1,903,097
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,625,456)
(1,625,456)
Balance, February 28, 2022
414,731,409
92,716,132
20,918,796
15,254,225
(128,362,178)
526,975
Share Capital (Note 11)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
5
