Tetra Bio Pharma : Financial Statements for Q1 2022

TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended February 28, 2022

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 3,670,831 4,885,811 Accounts and sales tax receivable 2,559,790 255,713 Prepaid expenses 1,050,779 808,012 Total current assets 7,281,400 5,949,536 Non-current assets Equipment (Note 5) 670,316 692,252 Equity method investments (Note 9) 551,022 690,079 Long-term investment (Note 10) 292,500 219,375 Total non-current assets 1,513,838 1,601,706 Total assets 8,795,238 7,551,242 November 30, 2021

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2022

November 30, 2021

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 7) Debenture (Note 8)

Deferred revenue

$

$

5,346,742 4,190,377

2,648,132 3,111,531

Total current liabilities

273,389 8,268,263

- 7,301,908

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 11) Warrants (Note 12) Contributed surplus Deficit

92,716,132 91,794,397

20,918,796 20,089,519

15,254,225 15,102,140

(128,362,178)

(126,736,722)

Total shareholders' equity

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

8,795,238

526,975

249,334 7,551,242

Commitments and contingencies (Note 21) Going concern (Note 2)

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Brent Norton"

Brent Norton, Chairman of the Board

(signed) "Catherine Anne Auld" Catherine Anne Auld, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

For the three months ended

February 28,

2022 2021 $ $ Expenses Research and development 1,627,945 4,129,932 Stock based compensation (Note 13) 152,085 - General and administrative (Note 14) 1,811,389 4,257,455 Debenture interest and fees (Note 8) 139,702 - Loss before other expenses 3,731,121 8,387,387 Other (income) expenses Scientific research and experimental development tax credits (2,171,597) - Share of loss from equity method investments (Note 9) 139,057 181,764 Net change in the market value of long term investment (Note 10) (73,125) (219,375) Total other (income) expenses (2,105,665) (37,611) Net loss and total comprehensive loss 1,625,456 8,349,776 Total basic and diluted loss per common share (Note 15) 0.004 0.030 Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 411,683,042 286,906,050

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Contributed Accumulated Warrants (Note 12) Surplus Deficit Total Equity # of shares $ $ $ $ $ Balance, November 30, 2020 283,826,966 71,374,173 21,326,026 4,450,263 (74,561,676) 22,588,786 Shares issued as part of private placements 11,085,064 1,884,461 - - - 1,884,461 Shares issued on warrant exercise 140,000 47,497 (11,097) - - 36,400 Warrants issued as part of private placements - (521,557) 521,557 - - - Transactions with owners 11,225,064 1,410,401 510,460 - - 1,920,861 Net loss for the period - - - - (8,349,776) (8,349,776) Balance, February 28, 2021 295,052,030 72,784,574 21,836,486 4,450,263 (82,911,452) 16,159,871 Shares issued in bought deal 90,550,000 24,421,000 - - - 24,421,000 Shares issued from exercised over-allotment in bought deal 3,750,000 1,500,000 - - - 1,500,000 Shares issued on warrant exercise 12,235,379 4,531,461 (940,522) - - 3,590,939 Shares issued as part of options exercised 80,000 26,753 - (9,953) - 16,800 Deferred Stock Units issued - DSUs - - - 307,041 - 307,041 Performance Share Unit issued - PSUs - - - 390,469 - 390,469 Warrants issued in bought deal - (7,689,560) 7,689,560 - - - Warrants issued from exercised over-allotment in bought deal - (475,606) 475,606 - - - Expiry of warrants - - (9,607,531) 9,607,531 - - Vesting of stock options - - - 356,789 - 356,789 Share issuance costs - (3,304,225) 635,920 - - (2,668,305) Transactions with owners 106,615,379 19,009,823 (1,746,967) 10,651,877 - 27,914,733 Net loss for the period - - - - (43,825,270) (43,825,270) Balance, November 30, 2021 401,667,409 91,794,397 20,089,519 15,102,140 (126,736,722) 249,334 Shares issued in public offering (Note 11) 13,064,000 2,129,432 - - - 2,129,432 Vesting of Performance Share Unit - PSUs - - - 124,745 - 124,745 Warrants issued in public offering (Note 11) - (777,395) 777,395 - - - Vesting of stock options (Note 13) - - - 27,340 - 27,340 Share issuance costs (Note 11) - (430,302) 51,882 - - (378,420) Transactions with owners 13,064,000 921,735 829,277 152,085 - 1,903,097 Net loss for the period - - - - (1,625,456) (1,625,456) Balance, February 28, 2022 414,731,409 92,716,132 20,918,796 15,254,225 (128,362,178) 526,975 Share Capital (Note 11)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

