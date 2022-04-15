Tetra Bio Pharma : MD&A Q1 2022

TETRA BIO‐PHARMA INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION

AND ANALYSIS

For the three months ended February 28, 2022

Table of Contents

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS ..................................................................................... 4

DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANY AND BUSINESS OVERVIEW ................................................................................. 7

BIOPHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS PIPELINE ................................................................................................................ 11

GROWTH STRATEGY .................................................................................................................................................................... 20

RECENT FINANCINGS ................................................................................................................................................................... 22

OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION .................................................................. 26

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS ........................................................................................................................................................ 30

RISK FACTORS ................................................................................................................................................................................. 49

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND CONTINUOUS DISCLOSURE ............................................................................ 51

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND ESTIMATES ................................................................................................... 52

CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES .................................................................................................................................. 53

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ................................................................................................................................................................. 53

APPROVAL ......................................................................................................................................................................................... 53

DISCLAIMER ...................................................................................................................................................................................... 54

As used in this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), unless the context indicates or required otherwise, all references to the "Company", "Tetra", "we", "us" or "our" refer to Tetra Bio‐Pharma Inc., together with its subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis as constituted on February 28, 2022. This document provides information management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of the consolidated result of operations and financial condition of the Company. The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three months ended February 28, 2022 (the "Interim Financial Statements"), and in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company, together with the notes thereto and the auditor's report thereon, for the years ended November 30, 2021 and November 30, 2020.

In this MD&A, references to the term "Fiscal 2020" are references to the 12‐month period ended November 30, 2020; references to the term "Fiscal 2021" are references to the 12‐month period ended November 30, 2021; and references to the term "Fiscal 2022" are references to the 12‐month period ending November 30, 2022. In this MD&A, references to the term "Q1 2022" are references to the 3‐month period ended February 28, 2022.

This MD&A may contain company names, product names, trade names, trademarks and service marks of other organizations, all of which are the property of their respective owners.

The term "cannabis" has the meaning given to the term "cannabis" in the Cannabis Act (SC 2018, c.16) (the "Cannabis Act").

Basis of Presentation and Going Concern Uncertainty

The financial information in the MD&A is derived from the Company's Interim Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The Interim Financial Statements have been prepared on the basis of accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which assumes that the Company will continue in operation for the foreseeable future and will be able to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of operations. The Interim Financial Statements do not include any adjustments to the amounts and classification of assets and liabilities that would be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern. Such adjustments could be material.

As of February 28, 2022, the Company had a working capital deficit of $986,863 (November 30, 2021 -deficit of $1,352,372), including $3,670,831 (November 30, 2021 ‐ $4,885,811) in cash, and current liabilities totalling $8,268,263 (November 30, 2021 ‐ $7,301,908). Refer to "Liquidity and Capital Resources" for additional information on the Company's debt facility.

Approximately 90% of the contractual obligations correspond to obligations related to R&D and clinical trial operations. Accordingly, as of the date of this MD&A, management does not believe that the Company's cash balance is sufficient to meet its general working capital requirements and contractual obligations for the next 12 months.

These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern without a significant financing. To complete the subsequent phases of its various ongoing clinical trials, the Company will require significant additional financing to be able to fund its ongoing clinical trials. Management is evaluating various alternatives to secure the necessary financing so that the Company can continue as a going concern. While the Company has been successful in obtaining financing to date and believes it will be able to obtain sufficient funds in the future and ultimately achieve profitability and positive cash flows from operations, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve profitability and be able to do so in the future on terms favorable for the Company. Refer to the sections titled "Financial Risks" and

"Risk Factors" below.

The effective date of this MD&A is April 13, 2022.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this MD&A may constitute "forward‐looking information" or "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"), which are based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Forward‐ looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions.

Forward‐looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by management in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as factors that management believes are appropriate. Forward‐looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the anticipated impacts of the ongoing COVID‐19 pandemic on the Company's business, including its clinical trials, and the measures that the Company may put in place to address such impacts; the commercialization of Tetra's assets developed from its intellectual property; the expected size and value of the addressable markets for the Company's drug candidates; the Company's expectations regarding its pre‐clinical and clinical trial results; the development, manufacturing and commercialization of the Company's drug candidates; the anticipated health benefits of Tetra's drug candidates; the anticipated penetration of the Company's drug candidates in foreign markets; the anticipated timelines for regulatory approvals of the Company's drug candidates; the Company's expectations regarding funding for its pipeline of drug candidates; the Company's potential acquisitions, mergers and strategic partnerships and the benefits that are expected to result therefrom; potential fluctuations in operating results; and the Company's anticipated working capital requirements.

Such statements reflect Tetra's current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions using data from publicly available governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of the industry which Tetra believes to be reasonable, but are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. However, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics, such

TETRA BIO‐PHARMA INC.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

For the three months ended February 28, 2022

data is inherently imprecise. While Tetra is not aware of any misstatement regarding any industry or government data presented herein, the medical cannabis industry involves risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors. Many factors could cause Tetra's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. In making the forward‐looking statements included in this MD&A, the Company has made various material assumptions, including, but not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to obtain funding for its operations, including funding for clinical trials research and to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredients used in the research; (ii) the enrollment in, completion of and obtaining positive results from clinical trials; (iii) the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals including licenses or permits required for controlled substances; (iv) the Company's ability to develop and commercialize, or otherwise monetize, its drug candidates and develop new drugs; (v) the Company's and competitor's costs of production and operation; (vi) the availability of financing on reasonable terms; (vii) the safety and efficacy of the Company's drug candidates and any new drugs; (viii) the assumption that Tetra's current good relationships with its collaborators, suppliers, joint venture partners and other third parties will be maintained; (ix) the Company's ability to enter into collaboration agreements for the licensing, development and ultimate commercialization of its product candidates; (x) the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff within the specialized scientific and managerial nature of the Company's business; (xi) the Company's ability to protect patents and other proprietary rights including trade secrets; (xii) the Company's ability to integrate acquired or licensed products into the Company's existing pipeline; (xiii) Health Canada maintaining its policy to expedite the review of a drug product shown to improve the outcome of life‐threatening conditions, such as COVID‐19 (xiv) the Company's ability to manage the impacts and effects of the COVID‐19 pandemic; (xv) the Company's ability to complete and successfully integrate its potential acquisition, merger and strategic partnership opportunities, and to fully realize the benefits of such transactions; (xvi) the ability of the Company's products to penetrate various geographical markets; (xvii) the Company's ability to continue to conduct clinical trials in the ordinary course; (xviii) the Company's ability to source and maintain licenses from third‐party owners; (xix) the assumption that the public perception of the Company's products and technology will remain favorable; (xx) the assumption that the anticipated market for Tetra's potential products and technologies will continue to exist and expand; (xxi) Tetra's ability to advertise and promote its technologies and products effectively and efficiently; (xxii) Tetra's ability to protect its networks equipment, IT systems and software against damage; (xxiii) Tetra's ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage at commercially reasonable rates; (xxiv) the Company's ability to maintain adequate disclosure controls, procedures and internal controls policies; (xxv) Tetra's ability to continue to comply with applicable laws in all material respects; and (xxvi) the Company's ability to complete the conditions for funding of the IQ Loan (as defined herein).

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward‐looking statements in this document involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information or financial outlook. The factors which could cause results to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the Company is subject to all of the business risks and uncertainties associated with any early‐stage enterprise, including under‐capitalization, cash shortages, limitation with respect to personnel, financial and other resources, lack of revenues, and the risk that Tetra could default on its debt facilities outstanding from time to time; (ii) Tetra's future operations and its ability to continue as a going concern are dependent upon the