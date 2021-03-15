Tetra Bio Pharma : Provides Status of Its New Drug Submission Application in Canada

Reduvo™ would be Canada's only DIN for a THC-based prescription drug

The addressable market is estimated to be $80M CDN by 2022

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ('Tetra' or the 'Company') (TSX:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF), a biopharmaceutical pioneer in immunomodulator drug discovery and development announce that the Dronabinol Soft Gel capsules New Drug Submission (NDS) file submitted to Health Canada on December 30, 2020 has completed the screening phase.

The dossier at Health Canada completed the screening phase. To facilitate the product approval, and due to the nature of the data supporting the NDS, Health Canada has recommended an unconventional regulatory pathway and therefore requested additional information to fulfill all requirements of that proposed prescription drug approval pathway. The positive feedback and communication received from Health Canada, which are part of the regular review process, do not increase the expected review timeline. Tetra is working towards submitting the response to Health Canada within the allowable timeframe.

A successful application will provide Tetra with its first Drug Identification Number (DIN) for a THC-based prescription drug. The new drug name, REDUVO™, is also under examination by Health Canada.

REDUVO™ will allow Tetra to establish a revenue stream based on a synthetic cannabinoid drug for major markets in Chemotherapy-induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV). The addressable Canadian market is estimated to be $80M CDN by 20221. REDUVO™ will be indicated in AIDS-related anorexia associated with weight loss and severe nausea, and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy.

Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO and CRO of Tetra commented, 'We are pleased to have successfully cleared this critical step in the NDS application. The application will now enter the next phase of review, thereby allowing Tetra to maintain its anticipated launching of REDUVO™ in the second half of 2021. This drug launch for Tetra is a major milestone as it moves the Company from a pre-revenue biotech to in revenue for 2021 which is great news for Tetra employees and shareholders. We anticipate strong demand for the only THC-based drug in Canada that will be prescribed by physicians. Through an aggressive Market Access Strategy, Tetra anticipates that REDUVO™ will be publicly reimbursed by provinces and territories in Canada.'

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical pioneer in immunomodulator drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada cleared clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Our evidence-based scientific approach has enabled us to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies. For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

Forward-looking statements

1 Compuscript Data 2020 (IQVIA) for total Nabilone market, combined with the expected penetration by REDUVO™

