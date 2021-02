17:27 ET - The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index rises 41.42 points or 0.2% to 17915.91 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 Index rises 0.1% to 1060.75. Tetra Bio-Pharma's shares rise 24% after the cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development company announces the creation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, ENJOUCA, for branded medical cannabis. (kimberly.chin@wsj.com; @mskimberlychin)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-21 1742ET