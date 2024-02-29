Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has awarded the Company a $375 million, multiple-award contract to provide environmental restoration and compliance services at facilities throughout the United States.

Under the five-year contract, Tetra Tech will provide technical support services using state-of-the-art technologies and sustainable design elements to assess and restore contaminated sites and improve climate resiliency. Tetra Tech engineers and technical specialists will use our Tetra Tech Delta technology solutions to conduct sampling, prepare risk assessments, develop predictive models, and design remedial strategies for contaminated groundwater and soils.

“Tetra Tech has been Leading with Science® to provide outstanding technical services to NASA for more than 20 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are pleased to continue using the latest tools and technologies to deliver innovative solutions to restore properties and support critical environmental needs at NASA sites.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228205742/en/