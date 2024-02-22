Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that it has acquired LS Technologies, an innovative U.S. federal enterprise technology services and management consulting firm based in Fairfax, Virginia. LS Technologies brings significant additional capabilities, resources, and new federal clients to Tetra Tech’s Federal Information Technology (IT) practice.

“Tetra Tech integrates high-end technology services with our subject matter expertise to provide innovative mission critical solutions for our clients,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “The addition of LS Technologies to our Federal IT Division enhances the support we provide our government and commercial customers in modernizing their critical infrastructure. Our combined capabilities bring the best data analytics, cybersecurity, and digital transformation solutions to these vital projects."

Allison Poltorak, LS Technologies CEO, said, “We are pleased to join Tetra Tech, enabling us to combine our technology and management consulting expertise to deliver greater value to our clients, while increasing opportunities for our 500 employees around the country. As part of Tetra Tech, we are gaining access to their global platform and numerous contract vehicles, which will support our continued growth.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. LS Technologies is joining Tetra Tech’s Government Services Group.

About LS Technologies

LS Technologies enhances the safety and evolution of the nation’s critical infrastructure by providing clients with innovative technical solutions to address mission critical challenges.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

