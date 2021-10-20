Log in
TETRA TECH, INC.

Tetra Tech : Announces Planned Dates for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Conference Call

10/20/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today the planned dates for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results and conference call.

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, after market close, Tetra Tech intends to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results. On Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tetra Tech plans to host a conference call to present and discuss the Company’s financial results and forward outlook.

Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast through a link posted on the Company's website at tetratech.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


All news about TETRA TECH, INC.
02:31pTETRA TECH : Announces Planned Dates for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Confer..
BU
10/19TETRA TECH : Secures $25 Million Contract From USAID
MT
10/19TETRA TECH : Wins $25 Million USAID Water and Sanitation Contract
BU
10/14TETRA TECH : Secures $22.4 Million Task Order From US Department of Labor
MT
10/14TETRA TECH : Awarded $22.4 Million Task Order under its $169 Million IT Application Develo..
BU
10/14Tetra Tech, Inc. Wins $22.4 Million Task Order under its $169 Million IT Application De..
CI
10/12TETRA TECH : Secures $19.5 Million Contract From US Agency for International Development
MT
10/12TETRA TECH : Wins $19.5 Million USAID Water and Energy for Food Innovation Hub Contract
BU
10/12Tetra Tech Wins $19.5 Million USAID Water and Energy for Food Innovation Hub Contract
CI
10/08TETRA TECH : October 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TETRA TECH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 514 M - -
Net income 2021 204 M - -
Net Debt 2021 68,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,4x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 8 786 M 8 786 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,52x
EV / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 162,49 $
Average target price 169,80 $
Spread / Average Target 4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Preston Hopson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.39.77%8 786
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.33.27%66 887
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.33.33%40 878
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA16.04%8 671
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.45.19%6 074
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.27.95%5 550