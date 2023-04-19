Advanced search
    TTEK   US88162G1031

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
140.77 USD   -0.81%
04/10TETRA TECH INC Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04/03Ricardo hires ex-RPS finance director Judith Cottrell as CFO
AN
04/03AECOM Technical Services, Tetra Tech, 12 Others Secure Up to $500 Million US Air Force Contract for Fuels Infrastructure Architect-Engineering Services
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call

04/19/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today the planned dates for its second quarter 2023 results and conference call.

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, after market close, Tetra Tech intends to announce its second quarter 2023 results. On Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tetra Tech plans to host a conference call to present and discuss the Company’s financial results and forward outlook.

Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast through a link posted on the Company's website at tetratech.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 27,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


All news about TETRA TECH, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on TETRA TECH, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 423 M - -
Net income 2023 278 M - -
Net Debt 2023 711 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,2x
Yield 2023 0,69%
Capitalization 7 554 M 7 554 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
EV / Sales 2024 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 141,92 $
Average target price 183,00 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jill M. Hudkins President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Preston Hopson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.-2.25%7 554
WASTE MANAGEMENT5.43%67 271
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.6.71%43 528
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.25.58%7 743
GEM CO., LTD.0.13%5 602
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.11.36%5 101
