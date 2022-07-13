Log in
TETRA TECH, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
134.75 USD   -0.19%
05:16pTetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call
BU
07/07Tetra Tech Agrees to Acquire The Integration Group of Americas
MT
07/07Tetra Tech Expands Digital Water and Energy Practices with the Acquisition of TIGA
BU
Tetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call

07/13/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today the planned dates for its third quarter 2022 results and conference call.

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, after market close, Tetra Tech intends to announce its third quarter 2022 results. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tetra Tech plans to host a conference call to present and discuss the Company’s financial results and forward outlook.

Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast through a link posted on the Company's website at tetratech.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 800 M - -
Net income 2022 240 M - -
Net Debt 2022 46,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,4x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 7 248 M 7 248 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Preston Hopson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.-18.20%7 248
WASTE MANAGEMENT-8.58%62 709
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-7.92%40 560
GEM CO., LTD.-16.52%6 110
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-12.50%4 652
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.-13.00%4 102