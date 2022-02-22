Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tetra Tech, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTEK   US88162G1031

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tetra Tech : Appoints Prashant Gandhi as New Board Member - Form 8-K

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tetra Tech Appoints Prashant Gandhi as New Board Member

Pasadena, California. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Prashant Gandhi as its newest Board Member. Mr. Gandhi joins the Board effective May 1, 2022, and will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Compensation Committees.

Mr. Gandhi brings to Tetra Tech's Board more than 20 years of experience in the development of digital systems utilizing advanced data analytics. From 2000 to 2016, as a Partner and then Chief Operating Officer of the Digital Practice at McKinsey & Company, Mr. Gandhi led the data and technology-enabled transformation for Fortune 100 companies across multiple market sectors. He also designed and led the formation of the McKinsey Digital Practice, helping integrate Digital Labs with McKinsey's global offerings.

From 2017 to 2021, Mr. Gandhi served as Managing Director at JP Morgan Chase, overseeing digital systems and was responsible for the front-to-back management of all money movement products used by over 40 million Chase retail and small business customers. He is currently the Chief Business Officer for Melio Payments, a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses.

Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO, Dan Batrack said, "Tetra Tech is pleased to welcome Mr. Gandhi to our Board. Mr. Gandhi brings extraordinary experience in digital transformation and leveraging emerging technologies. His experience is highly relevant to our strategic focus on expanding the application of Tetra Tech Delta technologies."

As a Member of the Advisory Board of Early Warning Services, Mr. Gandhi helped lead the launch of Zelle, a once-in-a-generation digital innovation in financial services. In 2021, nearly half a trillion dollars were sent by customers and small businesses on Zelle. He is currently a member of the Advisory Board at University of Minnesota's School of Information & Decision Sciences-a top five global program in the field of decision sciences.

Mr. Gandhi received his MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. His technical degrees are in Chemical Engineering, with a bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, and a Master of Science degree from Kansas State University.

About Tetra Tech Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACTS:

Jim Wu, Investor Relations

Charlie MacPherson, Media & Public Relations

(626) 470-2844

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech's actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2

Disclaimer

Tetra Tech Inc. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TETRA TECH, INC.
05:27pTETRA TECH : Appoints Prashant Gandhi as New Board Member - Form 8-K
PU
04:49pTETRA TECH INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statem..
AQ
04:01pTetra Tech Appoints Prashant Gandhi as New Board Member
BU
09:22aTETRA TECH : Announces $1 Billion Credit Facility Linked to Improving the Lives of One Bil..
PU
09:17aTETRA TECH INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Righ..
AQ
09:12aTETRA TECH : February 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
09:12aTETRA TECH : Q1 2022 Investor Report
PU
09:04aTetra Tech Announces $1 Billion Credit Facility Linked to Improving the Lives of One Bi..
BU
02/10TETRA TECH, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/04TETRA TECH INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TETRA TECH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 749 M - -
Net income 2022 236 M - -
Net Debt 2022 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,1x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 8 049 M 8 049 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float -
Chart TETRA TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tetra Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 149,05 $
Average target price 192,40 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Preston Hopson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.-12.22%8 049
WASTE MANAGEMENT-14.72%59 008
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-15.71%37 193
GEM CO., LTD.-11.30%6 992
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-33.72%6 881
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-4.25%5 198