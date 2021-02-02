Log in
Tetra Tech : Honored at the 2020 MAPPS Geospatial Excellence Awards

02/02/2021 | 03:47am EST
MAPPS honored Tetra Tech at their 2020 Geospatial Excellence Awards with an award in the GIS/IT/Remote Sensing Analysis category for our work on the Sunoco Pennsylvania Pipeline Project, also known as the Mariner East 2 Pipeline project.

Using our Tetra.Maps expertise, one of our foundational Tetra Tech Delta technologies, our team developed a powerful WebMap application for linear corridor projects that enables project stakeholders to work from the same approved dataset. This centralized data management system for all project information provides direct links to real-time content and data to minimize the risk of using out-of-date information. Airborne remote sensing data, field data, and analytics are carried throughout the project life cycle and into daily operations while maintaining continuity and accuracy, making it accessible to all approved personnel, both in the field and the office.

'The MAPPS Geospatial Excellence Awards showcase the outstanding projects conducted by MAPPS member firms over the past year,' stated MAPPS President Mark Brooks. 'We honor all of our members for their achievements, and we congratulate Tetra Tech for their GIS and Remote Sensing award.'

Our Tetra Tech Delta combines deep operational expertise with our suite of proprietary tools and technologies to create transformational solutions for our clients. The WebMap application expands our solutions for projects that require remotely sensed data acquisition, data processing, data analytics, data sharing, asset management, route management, and project tracking and auditing.

Disclaimer

Tetra Tech Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 08:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 458 M - -
Net income 2021 193 M - -
Net Debt 2021 73,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 6 725 M 6 725 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart TETRA TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tetra Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 148,33 $
Last Close Price 124,02 $
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John Christopher Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.5.00%6 725
WASTE MANAGEMENT-4.95%47 370
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-5.53%28 994
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-5.06%6 897
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.14.20%4 823
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.1.70%4 407
