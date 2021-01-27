Tetra Tech : Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Slides

Dan Batrack, Chairman & CEO Steve Burdick, Executive VP & CFO
WATER
ENVIRONMENT
SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Forward Looking Statements &
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as those related to fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results and stock price, and the other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.
To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide a valuable perspective on our financial results. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation and are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP measures. In addition, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently which limits the ability of investors to compare non-GAAP measures of Tetra Tech to those used by our peer companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available at investor.tetratech.com.
Q1-21 Results
Net Revenue
$608M $605M
0%
Q1-20Q1-21
Note: Excludes Canadian turn-key pipeline disposition.
EPSBacklog
$0.96
$3.17B
$3.19B
$0.85
+13%
+1%
Q1-20
Q1-21
Q1-20
Q1-21
Net Revenue by Customer (Q1-21)
Customer
% of
Y/Y
Comments
Net Rev.
U.S. Federal
31%
+8%
•
Advanced analytics up
•
International development projects delayed
U.S. State & Local
16%
+11%
• Municipal digital water services up
•
Disaster response stable
International
31%
-8%
•
International government stable
•
Commercial discretionary down
U.S. Commercial
22%
-7%
• Discretionary industrial programs down
•
Regulatory driven programs stable
Note: International Y/Y excludes Canadian turn-key pipeline disposition.
Performance by Segment (Q1-21)
Segment
OI Margin (% of Net Rev.)
Comments
13.8%
12.8%
GSG
• Advanced analytics and digital water up
•
Higher utilization
Q1-20
Q1-21
11.4%
10.8%
CIG
• Focus on high-end consulting services
Q1-20Q1-21
Backlog (Q1-21)
3000
2500
$2.8B
2000
1500
1000
500
$3.2B
Funded and
Authorized Work
Significant Awards
Contract
Funded
Ceiling
Value
USACE Environmental Services
$185M
―
Contract
U.S. Army Task Orders
―
$25M
U.S. Navy Architect-Engineer
$150M
―
Sustainable Infrastructure Contract
U.S. EPA Task Orders
―
$15M
USAID Renewable Energy and
$25M
―
Climate Change Contract
U.S DOE Task Orders
―
$14M
FEMA Disaster Resilience Contract
$50M
―
Int'l Dev. Task Orders
―
$132M
0
Q1-19
Q2-19
Q3-19
Q4-19
Q1-20
Q2-20
Q3-20
Q4-20
Q1-21
Federal Contract Capacity: $20B
Various Commercial
―
$271M
Financial Overview (GAAP) Q1-21
Revenue ($ in millions)
$798
$765
COVID-19
Impact
Turn-key
pipeline
Q1-20
Q1-21
disposition
Operating Income ($ in millions)
$63
$66
Margin up
70 bps Y/Y
Q1-20
Q1-21
Net Revenue ($ in millions)
$614
$605
+3% Q/Q
Guidance:
$570M - $600M
Q1-20
Q1-21
Diluted EPS
$0.85
$0.96
25% tax rate
Q1-21: $0.87
Q1-20: $0.81
Guidance:
$0.78 - $0.83
Q1-20
Q1-21
Cash Flow Overview
Cash Flow from Operations ($ in millions)
$33
Improved
working
$(18)
capital
+$51M Y/Y
Q1-20
Q1-21
DSO
73
67
6-day
improvement
Y/Y
Q1-20
Q1-21
Net Debt ($ in millions)
$224
$139
Net debt/
EBITDA: 0.5x
Q1-20
Q1-21
Capital Allocation Q1-21
TTM Cash From
Operations: $314M
•
Geographic expansion
Acquisitions
•
Add technical capabilities
•
New Clients
Return to
•
$9M in dividends
•
$15M buyback
Shareholders
•
$193M buyback capacity remaining
Current
•
Net Debt/EBITDA: 0.5x
Leverage
Addressing Our Clients' Climate Change Priorities
Market
Priorities
Tetra Tech Differentiation
WATER
ENVIRONMENT
SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE
RENEWABLE ENERGY
Secure water supplies
Watershed management
Emerging contaminants
Sustainable natural resource management
Flood protection infrastructure
Sustainable and healthy buildings
Global carbon footprint reduction
U.S. rejoining Paris Accord
ENR: #1 Water 17 years in a row
50+ year relationship with U.S. Federal Govt
Contracts with >500 U.S. municipalities
ENR: #1 Environmental Management
Fortune 500 relationships for environmental consulting
ENR: #1 Dams & Reservoirs
Global High Performance Buildings practice
ENR: #1 Hydro and Wind Power
Leading position in U.S. offshore wind
U.S. Federal
$1.4 trillion fiscal 2021 Appropriations approved in December 2020
Leverage Tetra Tech's $20B in U.S. Federal contract capacity
Agency
New Administration Priorities
Tetra Tech Recent Wins
DEFENSE
CIVILIAN
INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT
• Management of emerging contaminants
• $185M U.S. Army Environmental Services
• High-end green buildings and facilities
• $150M U.S. Navy A-E Sustainable Infrastructure
• Watershed management
• $50M FEMA Disaster Resilience
• Environmental restoration
• $68M U.S. EPA Superfund Contract
• Renewable energy programs
• $25M USAID Renewable Energy and Climate Change
• Climate change programs
• $39M Clean Energy Central Asia Contract
Leader in
ESG Programs
Kentucky Water Optimization
Cost savings of $200M
Prevented 2 billion gallons of contaminated water from entering river
Clean Energy Central Asia
Secure and sustainable energy to benefit 72 million people
Coral Triangle Sustainable
Ecosystem Program
Long term protection of sustainable fisheries and ecosystem essential to livelihood of 360 million people
Chesapeake Bay Restoration
Ecosystem protection of the largest U.S. estuary
64,000 square-mile watershed; 18 million people
Wisconsin River Recovery
• 7.5 million cubic yards of PCB contaminated sediment removed
Colombia Land Rights
• Providing legal land titles to 20,000 rural landowners, including 10,000 women landowners
Access to Justice Program
Improving the accountability of the justice sector in Afghanistan for 40 million people
Guidance
Net Revenue
EPS
Q2-21
$565M
- $595M
$0.73 - $0.78
FY-21
$2.40B
- $2.55B
$3.45 - $3.60
Assumptions FY-21
Includes intangible amortization of $9 million or $0.12 per share
25% effective tax rate for remainder of FY-21
54.5 million average diluted shares
Excludes contributions from future acquisitions
Summary
Solid start to fiscal 2021
Strongly aligned with global climate change driven priorities in:
