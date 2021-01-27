Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tetra Tech, Inc.    TTEK

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tetra Tech : Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Slides

01/27/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q1-21 EARNINGS CALL

January 28, 2021

Dan Batrack, Chairman & CEO Steve Burdick, Executive VP & CFO

WATER

ENVIRONMENT

SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Forward Looking Statements &

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain statements contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as those related to fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results and stock price, and the other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide a valuable perspective on our financial results. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation and are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP measures. In addition, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently which limits the ability of investors to compare non-GAAP measures of Tetra Tech to those used by our peer companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available at investor.tetratech.com.

2

Q1-21 Results

Net Revenue

$608M $605M

0%

Q1-20Q1-21

Note: Excludes Canadian turn-key pipeline disposition.

EPSBacklog

$0.96

$3.17B

$3.19B

$0.85

+13%

+1%

Q1-20

Q1-21

Q1-20

Q1-21

3

Net Revenue by Customer (Q1-21)

Customer

% of

Y/Y

Comments

Net Rev.

U.S. Federal

31%

+8%

Advanced analytics up

International development projects delayed

U.S. State & Local

16%

+11%

Municipal digital water services up

Disaster response stable

International

31%

-8%

International government stable

Commercial discretionary down

U.S. Commercial

22%

-7%

Discretionary industrial programs down

Regulatory driven programs stable

Note: International Y/Y excludes Canadian turn-key pipeline disposition.

4

Performance by Segment (Q1-21)

Segment

OI Margin (% of Net Rev.)

Comments

13.8%

12.8%

GSG

Advanced analytics and digital water up

Higher utilization

Q1-20

Q1-21

11.4%

10.8%

CIG

Focus on high-end consulting services

Q1-20Q1-21

5

Backlog (Q1-21)

3000

2500

$2.8B

2000

1500

1000

500

$3.2B

Funded and

Authorized Work

Significant Awards

Contract

Funded

Ceiling

Value

USACE Environmental Services

$185M

Contract

U.S. Army Task Orders

$25M

U.S. Navy Architect-Engineer

$150M

Sustainable Infrastructure Contract

U.S. EPA Task Orders

$15M

USAID Renewable Energy and

$25M

Climate Change Contract

U.S DOE Task Orders

$14M

FEMA Disaster Resilience Contract

$50M

Int'l Dev. Task Orders

$132M

0

Q1-19

Q2-19

Q3-19

Q4-19

Q1-20

Q2-20

Q3-20

Q4-20

Q1-21

Federal Contract Capacity: $20B

Various Commercial

$271M

6

Financial Overview (GAAP) Q1-21

Revenue ($ in millions)

$798

$765

COVID-19

Impact

Turn-key

pipeline

Q1-20

Q1-21

disposition

Operating Income ($ in millions)

$63

$66

Margin up

70 bps Y/Y

Q1-20

Q1-21

Net Revenue ($ in millions)

$614

$605

+3% Q/Q

Guidance:

$570M - $600M

Q1-20

Q1-21

Diluted EPS

$0.85

$0.96

25% tax rate

Q1-21: $0.87

Q1-20: $0.81

Guidance:

$0.78 - $0.83

Q1-20

Q1-21

7

Cash Flow Overview

Cash Flow from Operations ($ in millions)

$33

Improved

working

$(18)

capital

+$51M Y/Y

Q1-20

Q1-21

DSO

73

67

6-day

improvement

Y/Y

Q1-20

Q1-21

Net Debt ($ in millions)

$224

$139

Net debt/

EBITDA: 0.5x

Q1-20

Q1-21

8

Capital Allocation Q1-21

TTM Cash From

Operations: $314M

Geographic expansion

Acquisitions

Add technical capabilities

New Clients

Return to

$9M in dividends

$15M buyback

Shareholders

$193M buyback capacity remaining

Current

Net Debt/EBITDA: 0.5x

Leverage

9

Addressing Our Clients' Climate Change Priorities

Market

Priorities

Tetra Tech Differentiation

WATER

ENVIRONMENT

SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

RENEWABLE ENERGY

  • Secure water supplies
  • Watershed management
  • Emerging contaminants
  • Sustainable natural resource management
  • Flood protection infrastructure
  • Sustainable and healthy buildings
  • Global carbon footprint reduction
  • U.S. rejoining Paris Accord
  • ENR: #1 Water 17 years in a row
  • 50+ year relationship with U.S. Federal Govt
  • Contracts with >500 U.S. municipalities
  • ENR: #1 Environmental Management
  • Fortune 500 relationships for environmental consulting
  • ENR: #1 Dams & Reservoirs
  • Global High Performance Buildings practice
  • ENR: #1 Hydro and Wind Power
  • Leading position in U.S. offshore wind

10

U.S. Federal

  • $1.4 trillion fiscal 2021 Appropriations approved in December 2020
  • Leverage Tetra Tech's $20B in U.S. Federal contract capacity

Agency

New Administration Priorities

Tetra Tech Recent Wins

DEFENSE

CIVILIAN

INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Management of emerging contaminants

$185M U.S. Army Environmental Services

High-end green buildings and facilities

$150M U.S. Navy A-E Sustainable Infrastructure

Watershed management

$50M FEMA Disaster Resilience

Environmental restoration

$68M U.S. EPA Superfund Contract

Renewable energy programs

$25M USAID Renewable Energy and Climate Change

Climate change programs

$39M Clean Energy Central Asia Contract

11

Leader in

ESG Programs

Kentucky Water Optimization

  • Cost savings of $200M
  • Prevented 2 billion gallons of contaminated water from entering river

Clean Energy Central Asia

  • Secure and sustainable energy to benefit 72 million people

Coral Triangle Sustainable

Ecosystem Program

  • Long term protection of sustainable fisheries and ecosystem essential to livelihood of 360 million people

Chesapeake Bay Restoration

  • Ecosystem protection of the largest U.S. estuary
  • 64,000 square-mile watershed; 18 million people

Wisconsin River Recovery

• 7.5 million cubic yards of PCB contaminated sediment removed

Colombia Land Rights

Providing legal land titles to 20,000 rural landowners, including 10,000 women landowners

Access to Justice Program

  • Improving the accountability of the justice sector in Afghanistan for 40 million people

12

Guidance

Net Revenue

EPS

Q2-21

$565M

- $595M

$0.73 - $0.78

FY-21

$2.40B

- $2.55B

$3.45 - $3.60

Assumptions FY-21

  • Includes intangible amortization of $9 million or $0.12 per share
  • 25% effective tax rate for remainder of FY-21
  • 54.5 million average diluted shares
  • Excludes contributions from future acquisitions

13

Summary

  • Solid start to fiscal 2021
  • Strongly aligned with global climate change driven priorities in:
    • Water
    • Environment
    • Sustainable Infrastructure
    • Renewable Energy
  • Increasing FY21 guidance

14

Questions & Answers

15

Disclaimer

Tetra Tech Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 22:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TETRA TECH, INC.
05:46pTETRA TECH : Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Slides
PU
05:46pTETRA TECH : Q1 2021 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
04:55pTETRA TECH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
04:33pTETRA : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:30pTETRA TECH : EPS Rises, Revenue Declines, Company Boosts Dividend by 13%
MT
04:01pTETRA TECH : Reports Strong First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
04:01pTETRA TECH : Earnings Flash (TTEK) TETRA TECH Posts Q1 Revenue $605.17B, vs. Str..
MT
01/26TTINSPIRES : Christina Hendrick, Post-Disaster Programs Deputy Director
PU
01/21TETRA TECH : Secures $25 Million USAID Contract to Promote Renewable Energy, Red..
MT
01/21TETRA TECH : Wins $25 Million USAID Renewable Energy and Climate Change Contract
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 431 M - -
Net income 2021 186 M - -
Net Debt 2021 88,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,0x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 7 183 M 7 183 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart TETRA TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tetra Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 139,50 $
Last Close Price 133,57 $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John Christopher Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.19.03%7 183
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.37%48 156
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-3.06%29 753
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-1.89%7 168
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.12.42%4 768
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.4.26%4 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ