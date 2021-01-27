Tetra Tech : Q1 2021 Supplemental Financial Information
2018
2019
2020
2021
($ in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Total
Total
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 mos
3rd Qtr
9 mos
4th Qtr
Total
1st Qtr
REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1)
2,960,525
3,122,590
797,478
734,128
1,531,606
709,723
2,241,329
753,364
2,994,693
765,104
REVENUE, NET OF SUBCONTRACTOR COSTS ["Net Revenue" (2)]
Government Services Group (GSG)
1,212,334
1,329,381
329,706
321,042
650,748
319,234
969,982
330,101
1,300,083
344,918
Commercial / International Services Group (CIG) - Adjusted (1)
996,329
1,076,742
284,279
263,484
547,762
241,037
788,799
259,713
1,048,512
260,253
NET REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1)
2,208,662
2,406,123
613,985
584,526
1,198,510
560,271
1,758,781
589,814
2,348,595
605,171
Remediation and Construction Management (RCM) / Claims
(7,928)
(16,485)
37
(65)
(28)
5
(23)
-
(23)
-
OTHER COSTS OF REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1) (3) (6)
1,807,213
1,967,396
505,064
481,476
986,540
450,377
1,436,917
465,464
1,902,381
488,866
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES - ADJUSTED (1) (3)
185,146
198,195
46,421
50,440
96,861
50,313
147,174
55,813
202,987
50,053
ACQUISITION AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
10,351
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
PURCHASE ACCOUNTING / NON-CORE DISPOSITIONS (GAINS)
9,187
21,785
(800)
(3,155)
(3,955)
(3,944)
(7,899)
1,803
(6,096)
-
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, AS REPORTED
190,086
188,762
63,302
47,530
110,832
63,525
174,356
66,735
241,092
66,252
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS - ADJUSTED (1) (2) (3) (6)
216,303
240,532
62,501
52,609
115,109
59,582
174,690
68,537
243,227
66,252
GSG
168,211
185,263
42,048
36,937
78,985
43,100
122,085
48,174
170,259
47,700
CIG
86,908
104,278
30,832
26,134
56,968
24,355
81,321
30,819
112,140
29,559
Corporate (4)
(38,816)
(49,009)
(10,379)
(10,462)
(20,844)
(7,873)
(28,716)
(10,456)
(39,172)
(11,007)
RCM / Claims
(17,030)
(19,633)
1
-
1
(1)
-
-
-
-
OPERATING MARGIN - ADJUSTED [% of Net Revenue] (1) (2) (3) (6)
9.8%
10.0%
10.2%
9.0%
9.6%
10.6%
9.9%
11.6%
10.4%
10.9%
GSG
13.5%
13.9%
12.8%
11.5%
12.1%
13.5%
12.6%
14.6%
13.1%
13.8%
CIG
8.8%
9.7%
10.8%
9.9%
10.4%
10.1%
10.3%
11.9%
10.7%
11.4%
Interest Expense
15,524
13,626
3,348
3,500
6,848
3,564
10,412
2,688
13,100
3,026
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
174,562
175,136
59,954
44,029
103,983
59,961
163,944
64,047
227,991
63,226
Income Tax Expense
37,605
16,375
12,636
7,616
20,252
14,458
34,710
19,391
54,101
10,778
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TETRA TECH
136,883
158,668
47,310
36,398
83,708
45,497
129,205
44,654
173,859
52,436
DILUTED AVERAGE SHARES
56,598
55,936
55,438
55,463
55,380
54,692
55,161
54,603
55,022
54,637
DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TETRA TECH, AS REPORTED
$
2.42
$
2.84
$
0.85
$
0.66
$
1.51
$
0.83
$
2.34
$
0.82
$
3.16
$
0.96
ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (1) (2) (3) (5) (6)
$
2.64
$
3.17
$
0.84
$
0.73
$
1.57
$
0.78
$
2.34
$
0.91
$
3.26
$
0.96
ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (2) (3) (6)
253,876
269,175
68,729
59,166
127,895
65,833
193,728
74,081
267,809
72,478
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN [% of Net Revenue]
11.5%
11.2%
11.2%
10.1%
10.7%
11.8%
11.0%
12.6%
11.4%
12.0%
DAYS IN SALES OUTSTANDING
85.4
77.6
73.3
71.5
71.5
70.4
70.4
67.7
67.7
67.3
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
185,733
208,513
(18,024)
101,223
83,199
111,351
194,550
67,929
262,479
33,180
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
9,726
16,198
3,331
2,546
5,877
3,483
9,360
2,885
12,245
1,795
Y/Y ADJUSTED NET REVENUE GROWTH % (1) (2)
8.6%
8.9%
11.1%
(0.9%)
4.9%
(10.1%)
(0.4%)
(7.9%)
(2.4%)
(1.4%)
GSG
13.6%
9.7%
8.7%
1.6%
5.1%
(9.5%)
(0.2%)
(7.7%)
(2.2%)
4.6%
CIG
3.0%
8.1%
13.9%
(3.9%)
4.6%
(10.9%)
(0.7%)
(8.1%)
(2.6%)
(8.5%)
NET REVENUE % BY CLIENT TYPE - ADJUSTED
International
28%
30%
34%
33%
34%
30%
32%
31%
32%
31%
U.S. Commercial
27%
24%
24%
24%
24%
25%
24%
24%
24%
22%
U.S. Federal Government
30%
28%
28%
30%
29%
31%
30%
30%
30%
31%
U.S. State & Local Government
15%
18%
14%
13%
13%
14%
14%
15%
14%
16%
NET REVENUE % BY CONTRACT TYPE - ADJUSTED
Fixed-Price
33%
34%
34%
36%
35%
39%
36%
36%
36%
34%
Time-and-Materials
50%
50%
49%
49%
49%
45%
49%
49%
49%
49%
Cost-Plus
17%
16%
17%
15%
16%
16%
16%
15%
15%
17%
BACKLOG
2,663,814
3,091,857
3,165,768
2,989,098
2,989,098
3,066,594
3,066,594
3,239,285
3,239,285
3,188,061
Excludes Remediation and Construction Management, non-cash claim settlements
Non-GAAPfinancial measure. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please visit tetratech.com/investor-presentations.html
Excludes purchase accounting and non-core dispositions, and acquisition and integration expenses
Corporate costs not allocable to the segments (e.g., acquisition costs, amortization expense, stock option expense, etc.)
Excludes non-recurring tax benefits
Excludes Q2 Fiscal 2020 incremental costs to address COVID-19 (primarily severance)
Tetra Tech, Inc.
Regulation G Information
December 27, 2020
Reconciliation of Revenue to Revenue, Net of Subcontractor Costs ("Net Revenue")(in millions)
2020
2021
2018
2019
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 mos
3rd Qtr
9 mos
4th Qtr
Total
1st Qtr
Consolidated
Revenue (As Reported)
2,964.1
3,107.3
797.6
734.1
1,531.7
709.8
2,241.5
753.4
2,994.9
765.1
RCM / Non-Cash Claims
(3.6)
15.2
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.2)
-
(0.2)
-
Adjusted Revenue
2,960.5
3,122.5
797.5
734.1
1,531.6
709.7
2,241.3
753.4
2,994.7
765.1
Adjusted Subcontractor Costs
(751.8)
(716.4)
(183.5)
(149.6)
(333.1)
(149.4)
(482.7)
(163.6)
(646.1)
(159.9)
Adjusted Net Revenue
2,208.7
2,406.1
614.0
584.5
1,198.5
560.3
1,758.6
589.8
2,348.6
605.2
GSG Segment
Revenue
1,694.9
1,820.7
457.4
436.9
894.3
432.2
1,326.5
452.4
1,778.9
468.6
Subcontractor Costs
(482.6)
(491.4)
(127.7)
(115.9)
(243.6)
(112.9)
(356.5)
(122.3)
(478.8)
(123.7)
Adjusted Net Revenue
1,212.3
1,329.3
329.7
321.0
650.7
319.3
970.0
330.1
1,300.1
344.9
CIG Segment
Revenue
1,323.1
1,342.5
351.2
308.4
659.6
291.0
950.6
315.5
1,266.1
311.0
Non-Cash Claims
10.6
13.7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted Revenue
1,333.7
1,356.2
351.2
308.4
659.6
291.0
950.6
315.5
1,266.1
311.0
Subcontractor Costs
(337.4)
(279.5)
(66.9)
(45.0)
(111.8)
(50.0)
(161.8)
(55.7)
(217.4)
(50.7)
Adjusted Net Revenue
996.3
1,076.7
284.3
263.4
547.8
241.0
788.8
259.8
1,048.7
260.3
RCM Segment
Revenue
14.2
(1.5)
0.1
-
0.1
0.1
0.2
-
0.2
-
Subcontractor Costs
(11.6)
(1.3)
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
(0.1)
(0.2)
-
(0.2)
-
Net Revenue
2.6
(2.8)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Tetra Tech to EBITDA
(in thousands)
2020
2021
2018
2019
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
6 mos
3rd Qtr
9 mos
4th Qtr
Total
1st Qtr
Net Income Attributable to Tetra Tech
136,883
158,668
47,310
36,398
83,708
45,497
129,205
44,654
173,859
52,436
Interest Expense
1
15,524
13,626
3,348
3,500
6,848
3,564
10,412
2,688
13,100
3,026
Depreciation
2
19,592
17,285
3,293
3,133
6,426
3,686
10,112
2,905
13,017
2,882
Amortization
2
18,249
11,559
2,942
3,442
6,384
2,570
8,954
2,640
11,594
3,356
Contingent Consideration
5,753
3,085
-
(971)
(971)
550
(421)
(12,950)
(13,371)
-
Goodwill Impairment
-
7,755
-
-
-
-
-
15,800
15,800
-
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
37,605
16,375
12,637
7,615
20,252
14,458
34,710
19,391
54,101
10,778
EBITDA
233,606
228,353
69,530
53,117
122,647
70,325
192,972
75,128
268,100
72,478
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
10,351
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-Core Dispositions
3,434
10,945
(800)
(2,184)
(2,984)
(4,493)
(7,477)
(1,047)
(8,524)
-
RCM / Non-Cash Claims
16,836
19,526
(1)
-
(1)
1
-
-
-
-
COVID-19
-
-
-
8,233
8,233
-
8,233
-
8,233
-
Adjusted EBITDA
253,876
269,175
68,729
59,166
127,895
65,833
193,728
74,081
267,809
72,478
Includes amortization of deferred financing fee
Varies slightly from the Statements of Cash Flows, which includes amortization of deferred financing fee
Tetra Tech, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited - in thousands, except par value)
December 27,
September 27,
2020
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
163,438
$
157,515
Accounts receivable, net
673,763
649,035
Contract assets
91,598
92,632
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
91,597
81,094
Income taxes receivable
15,050
19,509
Total current assets
1,035,446
999,785
Property and equipment, net
35,141
35,507
Right-of-use assets, operating leases
225,787
239,396
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
7,919
7,332
Goodwill
1,017,909
993,498
Intangible assets, net
10,893
13,943
Deferred tax assets
34,511
32,052
Other long-term assets
47,266
57,045
Total assets
$
2,414,872
$
2,378,558
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
135,435
$
111,804
Accrued compensation
138,112
199,801
Contract liabilities
199,297
171,905
Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases
69,612
69,650
Current portion of long-term debt and other sthort-term borrowings
26,179
49,264
Current contingent earn-out liabilities
10,945
16,142
Other current liabilities
175,141
174,890
Total current liabilities
754,721
793,456
Deferred tax liabilities
18,462
16,316
Long-term debt
275,983
242,395
Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases
181,473
191,955
Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities
15,074
16,475
Other long-term liabilities
63,905
80,588
Equity:
Preferred stock - authorized, 2,000 shares of $0.01 par value; no shares
issued and outstanding at December 27, 2020 and September 27, 2020
-
-
Common stock - authorized, 150,000 shares of $0.01 par value; issued
and outstanding, 54,193 and 53,797 shares at December 27, 2020 and
September 27, 2020, respectively
542
538
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(127,919)
(161,786)
Retained earnings
1,232,563
1,198,567
Tetra Tech stockholders' equity
1,105,186
1,037,319
Noncontrolling interests
68
54
Total stockholders' equity
1,105,254
1,037,373
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,414,872
$
2,378,558
Tetra Tech, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 27,
December 29,
2020
2019
Revenue
$
765,104
$
797,623
Subcontractor costs
(159,933)
(183,600)
Other costs of revenue
(488,861)
(504,286)
Gross profit
116,310
109,737
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(50,058)
(46,435)
Income from operations
66,252
63,302
Interest expense
(3,026)
(3,349)
Income before income tax expense
63,226
59,953
Income tax expense
(10,778)
(12,636)
Net income
52,448
47,317
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(12)
(7)
Net income attributable to Tetra Tech
$
52,436
$
47,310
Earnings per share attributable to Tetra Tech:
Basic
$
0.97
$
0.87
Diluted
$
0.96
$
0.85
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
53,927
54,560
Diluted
54,637
55,438
Tetra Tech, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization
Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures Amortization of stock-based awards
Deferred income taxes
Gain on sale of property and equipment
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and contract assets
Prepaid expenses and other assets
Accounts payable
Accrued compensation
Contract liabilities
Other liabilities
Income taxes receivable/payable
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
Net cash used in investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings
Repayments on long-term debt
Repurchases of common stock
Taxes paid on vested restricted stock
Stock options exercised
Dividends paid
Payments of contingent earn-out liabilities
Principal payments on finance leases
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
Supplemental information:
Cash paid during the period for: Interest
Income taxes, net of refunds received of $1.1 million and $0.3 million
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents
Restricted cash
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
December 27,
2020
$
52,448
6,238
(1,107)
931
4,898
954
(7)
(11,400)
11,813
23,631
(61,690)
27,392
(23,373)
2,452
33,180
(1,795)
9
(1,786)
123,533
(114,752)
(15,000)
(17,330)
7,495
(9,198)
(7,037)
(538)
(32,827)
7,356
5,923
157,515
$
163,438
$
1,968
$
5,696
$
163,438
-
$
163,438
December 29,
2019
$ 47,317
6,235
(1,675)
1,447
4,482
2,173
(897)
44,040
(2,053)
(66,381)
(79,098)
38,207
(14,917)
3,096
(18,024)
(3,331)
455
(2,876)
198,364
(141,550)
(21,177)
(10,818)
1,413
(8,190)
(9,236)
-
8,806
2,200
(9,894)
120,901
$ 111,007
$ 110,833 174
$ 111,007
