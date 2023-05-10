Advanced search
    TTEK   US88162G1031

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
144.27 USD   +0.20%
05:22pTetra Tech : Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Slides
PU
05:22pTetra Tech : Q2 2023 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
04:45pTetra Tech Fiscal Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Gain; 2023 Guidance Increased
MT
Tetra Tech : Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Slides

05/10/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
Q2-23 EARNINGS CALL

May 11, 2023

Dan Batrack, Chairman & CEO

Steve Burdick, Executive VP & CFO

Jill Hudkins, President

Leslie Shoemaker, Chief Sustainability Officer

WATER

ENVIRONMENT

SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE

Forward Looking Statements &

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of Tetra Tech. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, such as those related to fluctuations in Tetra Tech's quarterly operating results and stock price, and the other risks detailed from time to time in Tetra Tech's SEC reports. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide a valuable perspective on our financial results. However, non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation and are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP measures. In addition, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently which limits the ability of investors to compare non-GAAP measures of Tetra Tech to those used by our peer companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is available in the Appendix at the end of this communication.

2

Q2-23 Results

Net Revenue

$970M

$700M

+39%

Q2-22Q2-23

Note: Refer to reconciliation summary.

EBITDA

EPS

$105M

$1.17

$81M

$0.98

+30%

+19%

Q2-22

Q2-23

Q2-22

Q2-23

Q2 results driven by high-end water and environmental consulting services

3

Tetra Tech without RPS - Record Q2 Results

Q2-23

Y/Y

Revenue

$989M

+16%

Net Revenue

$826M

+18%

Operating Income

$89M

+19%

EBITDA

$96M

+19%

EPS

$1.20

+22%

RECORD HIGH

4

Net Revenue by Customer (Q2-23)

Customer

% of

Y/Y

Comments

Net Rev.

U.S. Federal

31%

+59%

Broad-based Water and Environmental up

Excluding Ukraine Energy: +22%

U.S. State & Local

12%

+12%

Digital Water up

Including Disaster Response: -8%

U.S. Commercial

19%

+25%

Renewable Energy and Environmental up

Excluding RPS Acquisition: +13%

International

38%

+55%

High Performance Buildings up

Excluding RPS Acquisition: +11%

5

Disclaimer

Tetra Tech Inc. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:20:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 423 M - -
Net income 2023 278 M - -
Net Debt 2023 711 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,6x
Yield 2023 0,68%
Capitalization 7 663 M 7 663 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jill M. Hudkins President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Preston Hopson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.-3.01%7 663
WASTE MANAGEMENT7.74%68 939
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.13.95%46 490
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.19.85%7 523
GEM CO., LTD.-7.81%5 016
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.4.58%4 750
