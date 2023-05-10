|
Tetra Tech : Q2 2023 Supplemental Financial Information
|
Unaudited Investors Report
|
2020
|
2021 (7)
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
($ in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|
Total
|
Total
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
6 mos
|
3rd Qtr
|
9 mos
|
4th Qtr
|
Total
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
6 mos
|
REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1)
|
2,994,693
|
3,212,899
|
858,511
|
852,744
|
1,711,255
|
890,231
|
2,601,485
|
902,562
|
3,504,048
|
894,766
|
1,158,226
|
2,052,991
|
REVENUE, NET OF SUBCONTRACTOR COSTS ["Net Revenue" (2)]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government Services Group (GSG)
|
1,117,464
|
1,265,772
|
327,096
|
337,476
|
664,572
|
335,500
|
1,000,071
|
336,385
|
1,336,456
|
353,047
|
435,550
|
788,597
|
Commercial / International Services Group (CIG)
|
1,231,131
|
1,285,811
|
352,238
|
362,165
|
714,403
|
384,986
|
1,099,390
|
399,734
|
1,499,124
|
383,515
|
534,015
|
917,529
|
NET REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1)
|
|
2,348,595
|
|
2,551,583
|
|
679,334
|
|
699,641
|
|
1,378,975
|
|
720,486
|
|
2,099,461
|
|
736,119
|
|
2,835,580
|
|
736,562
|
|
969,565
|
|
1,706,126
|
Remediation and Construction Management (RCM)
|
|
(23)
|
|
588
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
OTHER COSTS OF REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1) (3) (4)
|
|
1,902,381
|
|
2,053,194
|
|
543,929
|
|
564,468
|
|
1,108,397
|
|
576,922
|
|
1,685,320
|
|
581,062
|
|
2,266,381
|
|
583,316
|
|
798,719
|
|
1,382,035
|
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES - ADJUSTED (1) (3)
|
|
202,987
|
|
222,961
|
|
52,636
|
|
60,653
|
|
113,289
|
|
60,700
|
|
173,988
|
|
61,249
|
|
235,239
|
|
56,502
|
|
82,347
|
|
138,848
|
ACQUISITION AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,761
|
|
19,944
|
|
23,705
|
PURCHASE ACCOUNTING / NON-CORE DISPOSITIONS (GAINS)
|
|
(6,096)
|
|
(3,273)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
933
|
|
7,544
|
|
8,477
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, AS REPORTED
|
|
241,092
|
|
278,701
|
|
87,220
|
|
74,520
|
|
161,740
|
|
83,905
|
|
245,645
|
|
94,802
|
|
340,446
|
|
92,050
|
|
61,011
|
|
153,061
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS - ADJUSTED (1) (2) (3) (4)
|
|
243,227
|
|
275,428
|
|
82,769
|
|
74,520
|
|
157,289
|
|
82,864
|
|
240,153
|
|
93,808
|
|
333,960
|
|
96,744
|
|
88,499
|
|
185,243
|
GSG
|
|
147,784
|
|
174,755
|
|
48,153
|
|
50,344
|
|
98,497
|
|
44,872
|
|
143,369
|
|
50,668
|
|
194,037
|
|
60,347
|
|
52,210
|
|
112,557
|
CIG
|
|
134,615
|
|
150,292
|
|
43,972
|
|
40,485
|
|
84,457
|
|
53,223
|
|
137,681
|
|
54,516
|
|
192,197
|
|
50,108
|
|
52,518
|
|
102,626
|
Corporate
|
|
(39,172)
|
|
(49,619)
|
|
(9,356)
|
|
(16,309)
|
|
(25,665)
|
|
(15,231)
|
|
(40,897)
|
|
(11,376)
|
|
(52,274)
|
|
(13,711)
|
|
(16,229)
|
|
(29,940)
|
OPERATING MARGIN - ADJUSTED [% of Net Revenue] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|
|
10.4%
|
|
10.8%
|
|
12.2%
|
|
10.7%
|
|
11.4%
|
|
11.5%
|
|
11.4%
|
|
12.7%
|
|
11.8%
|
|
13.1%
|
|
9.1%
|
|
10.9%
|
GSG
|
|
13.2%
|
|
13.8%
|
|
14.7%
|
|
14.9%
|
|
14.8%
|
|
13.4%
|
|
14.3%
|
|
15.1%
|
|
14.5%
|
|
17.1%
|
|
12.0%
|
|
14.3%
|
CIG
|
|
10.9%
|
|
11.7%
|
|
12.5%
|
|
11.2%
|
|
11.8%
|
|
13.8%
|
|
12.5%
|
|
13.6%
|
|
12.8%
|
|
13.1%
|
|
9.8%
|
|
11.2%
|
Interest Expense (5)
|
|
13,100
|
|
11,831
|
|
2,904
|
|
3,144
|
|
6,048
|
|
2,919
|
|
8,967
|
|
2,618
|
|
11,584
|
|
5,372
|
|
13,323
|
|
18,695
|
Other non-operating Income (FX Hedge Gain)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
19,904
|
|
19,904
|
|
67,995
|
|
21,407
|
|
89,402
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
|
227,991
|
|
266,870
|
|
84,316
|
|
71,376
|
|
155,692
|
|
80,986
|
|
236,678
|
|
112,088
|
|
348,766
|
|
154,673
|
|
69,095
|
|
223,768
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
54,101
|
|
34,039
|
|
15,817
|
|
18,327
|
|
34,144
|
|
22,329
|
|
56,473
|
|
29,129
|
|
85,602
|
|
37,958
|
|
26,254
|
|
64,212
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TETRA TECH
|
|
173,859
|
|
232,810
|
|
68,489
|
|
53,040
|
|
121,529
|
|
58,650
|
|
180,179
|
|
82,947
|
|
263,125
|
|
116,706
|
|
42,830
|
|
159,536
|
DILUTED AVERAGE SHARES
|
|
55,022
|
|
54,675
|
|
54,577
|
|
54,346
|
|
54,492
|
|
54,006
|
|
54,328
|
|
53,667
|
|
54,163
|
|
53,529
|
|
53,627
|
|
53,595
|
DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TETRA TECH, AS REPORTED
|
$
|
3.16
|
$
|
4.26
|
$
|
1.25
|
$
|
0.98
|
$
|
2.23
|
$
|
1.09
|
$
|
3.32
|
$
|
1.55
|
$
|
4.86
|
$
|
2.18
|
$
|
0.80
|
$
|
2.98
|
ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (1) (2) (3) (4) (6)
|
$
|
3.26
|
$
|
3.79
|
$
|
1.19
|
$
|
0.98
|
$
|
2.17
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
3.25
|
$
|
1.26
|
$
|
4.50
|
$
|
1.34
|
$
|
1.17
|
$
|
2.51
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (2) (3) (4)
|
|
267,809
|
|
299,212
|
|
88,870
|
|
81,062
|
|
169,932
|
|
89,739
|
|
259,671
|
|
101,283
|
|
360,954
|
|
103,351
|
|
105,409
|
|
208,760
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN [% of Net Revenue]
|
|
11.4%
|
|
11.7%
|
|
13.1%
|
|
11.6%
|
|
12.3%
|
|
12.5%
|
|
12.4%
|
|
13.8%
|
|
12.7%
|
|
14.0%
|
|
10.9%
|
|
12.2%
|
DAYS IN SALES OUTSTANDING
|
|
67.7
|
|
63.3
|
|
61.0
|
|
59.1
|
|
59.1
|
|
58.8
|
|
58.8
|
|
61.1
|
|
61.1
|
|
61.3
|
|
59.4
|
|
59.4
|
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
262,479
|
|
304,372
|
|
82,419
|
|
95,130
|
|
177,549
|
|
98,427
|
|
275,976
|
|
60,212
|
|
336,188
|
|
25,191
|
|
87,932
|
|
113,123
|
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
|
|
12,245
|
|
8,573
|
|
1,518
|
|
4,102
|
|
5,620
|
|
2,781
|
|
8,401
|
|
2,181
|
|
10,582
|
|
4,996
|
|
5,298
|
|
10,294
|
Y/Y ADJUSTED NET REVENUE GROWTH %
|
|
(2.4%)
|
|
8.6%
|
|
12.3%
|
|
16.7%
|
|
14.5%
|
|
12.9%
|
|
13.9%
|
|
3.8%
|
|
11.1%
|
|
8.4%
|
|
38.6%
|
|
23.7%
|
GSG
|
|
(2.6%)
|
|
13.3%
|
|
7.4%
|
|
8.8%
|
|
8.1%
|
|
6.5%
|
|
7.6%
|
|
0.1%
|
|
5.6%
|
|
7.9%
|
|
29.1%
|
|
18.7%
|
CIG
|
|
(2.2%)
|
|
4.4%
|
|
17.2%
|
|
25.2%
|
|
21.1%
|
|
19.2%
|
|
20.5%
|
|
7.1%
|
|
16.6%
|
|
8.9%
|
|
47.5%
|
|
28.4%
|
NET REVENUE % BY CLIENT TYPE - ADJUSTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
32%
|
|
32%
|
|
34%
|
|
34%
|
|
34%
|
|
35%
|
|
34%
|
|
32%
|
|
34%
|
|
31%
|
|
38%
|
|
35%
|
U.S. Commercial
|
|
24%
|
|
22%
|
|
21%
|
|
21%
|
|
21%
|
|
22%
|
|
22%
|
|
25%
|
|
21%
|
|
24%
|
|
19%
|
|
21%
|
U.S. Federal Government
|
|
30%
|
|
30%
|
|
27%
|
|
27%
|
|
27%
|
|
27%
|
|
27%
|
|
29%
|
|
28%
|
|
28%
|
|
31%
|
|
30%
|
U.S. State & Local Government
|
|
14%
|
|
16%
|
|
18%
|
|
18%
|
|
18%
|
|
16%
|
|
17%
|
|
14%
|
|
17%
|
|
17%
|
|
12%
|
|
14%
|
NET REVENUE % BY CONTRACT TYPE - ADJUSTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed-Price
|
|
36%
|
|
37%
|
|
39%
|
|
38%
|
|
38%
|
|
37%
|
|
38%
|
|
38%
|
|
38%
|
|
38%
|
|
36%
|
|
37%
|
Time-and-Materials
|
|
49%
|
|
49%
|
|
48%
|
|
48%
|
|
48%
|
|
48%
|
|
48%
|
|
47%
|
|
48%
|
|
47%
|
|
47%
|
|
47%
|
Cost-Plus
|
|
15%
|
|
14%
|
|
13%
|
|
14%
|
|
14%
|
|
15%
|
|
14%
|
|
15%
|
|
14%
|
|
15%
|
|
17%
|
|
16%
|
BACKLOG (2)
|
|
3,239,285
|
|
3,480,254
|
|
3,448,286
|
|
3,610,247
|
|
3,610,247
|
|
3,512,502
|
|
3,512,502
|
|
3,744,133
|
|
3,744,133
|
|
3,814,258
|
|
4,274,660
|
|
4,274,660
-
Excludes Remediation and Construction Management
-
Non-GAAPfinancial measure
-
Excludes purchase accounting and non-core dispositions, and acquisition and integration expenses
-
Excludes non-recurringCOVID-19 related costs / benefits
-
Includes write-off of deferred debt origination fees of $2.7M in Q1-23 and $1.1M in Q2-23
-
Excludes non-recurring tax items, FX hedge gain, write-off of deferred debt origination fees and RPS intangible amortization.
-
FY21 contained one extra week (53 total)
Tetra Tech, Inc.
Regulation G Information
April 2, 2023
Reconciliation of Revenue to Revenue, Net of Subcontractor Costs ("Net Revenue")(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Consolidated
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
6 Mos
|
3rd Qtr
|
9 Mos
|
4th Qtr
|
Total
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
6 Mos
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (As Reported)
|
2,994.9
|
|
3,213.5
|
858.5
|
852.7
|
1,711.3
|
890.2
|
2,601.5
|
902.6
|
3,504.0
|
894.8
|
1,158.2
|
2,053.0
|
RCM / Non-Cash Claims
|
(0.2)
|
|
(0.6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted Revenue
|
2,994.7
|
|
3,212.9
|
858.5
|
852.7
|
1,711.3
|
890.2
|
2,601.5
|
902.6
|
3,504.0
|
894.8
|
1,158.2
|
2,053.0
|
Adjusted Subcontractor Costs
|
(646.1)
|
|
(661.3)
|
(179.2)
|
(153.1)
|
(332.3)
|
(169.7)
|
(502.0)
|
(166.4)
|
(668.5)
|
(158.2)
|
(188.7)
|
(346.9)
|
Adjusted Net Revenue
|
2,348.6
|
|
2,551.6
|
679.3
|
699.6
|
1,379.0
|
720.5
|
2,099.5
|
736.2
|
2,835.5
|
736.6
|
969.5
|
1,706.1
|
GSG Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
1,578.3
|
|
1,772.9
|
456.1
|
449.0
|
905.1
|
460.0
|
1,365.0
|
455.8
|
1,820.9
|
471.0
|
563.3
|
1,034.3
|
Subcontractor Costs
|
(460.8)
|
|
(507.1)
|
(129.0)
|
(111.5)
|
(240.5)
|
(124.5)
|
(365.0)
|
(119.4)
|
(484.4)
|
(118.0)
|
(127.7)
|
(245.7)
|
Adjusted Net Revenue
|
1,117.5
|
|
1,265.8
|
327.1
|
337.5
|
664.6
|
335.5
|
1,000.0
|
336.4
|
1,336.5
|
353.0
|
435.6
|
788.6
|
CIG Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
1,471.1
|
|
1,500.1
|
416.3
|
416.9
|
833.2
|
444.2
|
1,277.5
|
461.0
|
1,738.4
|
439.5
|
610.4
|
1,049.9
|
Subcontractor Costs
|
(240.0)
|
|
(214.3)
|
(64.0)
|
(54.8)
|
(118.8)
|
(59.3)
|
(178.1)
|
(61.2)
|
(239.3)
|
(56.0)
|
(76.4)
|
(132.4)
|
Adjusted Net Revenue
|
1,231.1
|
|
1,285.8
|
352.3
|
362.1
|
714.4
|
384.9
|
1,099.4
|
399.8
|
1,499.1
|
383.5
|
534.0
|
917.5
|
RCM Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
0.2
|
|
0.6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Subcontractor Costs
|
(0.2)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net Revenue
|
-
|
|
0.6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Tetra Tech to EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
6 Mos
|
3rd Qtr
|
9 Mos
|
4th Qtr
|
Total
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
6 Mos
|
Net Income Attributable to Tetra Tech
|
173,859
|
|
232,810
|
68,489
|
53,040
|
121,529
|
58,650
|
180,179
|
82,947
|
263,125
|
116,706
|
42,830
|
159,536
|
Interest Expense1
|
13,100
|
|
11,831
|
2,904
|
3,144
|
6,048
|
2,919
|
8,966
|
2,618
|
11,584
|
5,372
|
13,323
|
18,695
|
Depreciation
|
13,017
|
|
12,337
|
3,433
|
3,310
|
6,743
|
3,200
|
9,945
|
3,914
|
13,859
|
3,178
|
4,849
|
8,027
|
Amortization
|
11,594
|
|
11,468
|
2,678
|
3,241
|
5,919
|
3,682
|
9,601
|
3,573
|
13,174
|
3,438
|
12,072
|
15,510
|
Contingent Consideration
|
(13,371)
|
|
(3,273)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
933
|
7,544
|
8,477
|
Goodwill Impairment
|
15,800
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
FX hedge gain
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(19,904)
|
(19,904)
|
(67,995)
|
(21,407)
|
(89,402)
|
Income Tax Expense
|
54,101
|
|
34,039
|
15,817
|
18,327
|
34,144
|
22,329
|
56,472
|
29,129
|
85,602
|
37,958
|
26,254
|
64,212
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
268,100
|
|
299,212
|
93,321
|
81,062
|
174,383
|
90,780
|
265,163
|
102,277
|
367,440
|
99,590
|
85,465
|
185,055
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,761
|
19,944
|
23,705
|
Non-Core Dispositions
|
(8,524)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
COVID-19 Charges (Credits)
|
8,233
|
|
-
|
(4,451)
|
-
|
(4,451)
|
(1,041)
|
(5,492)
|
(994)
|
(6,486)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
267,809
|
|
299,212
|
88,870
|
81,062
|
169,932
|
89,739
|
259,671
|
101,283
|
360,954
|
103,351
|
105,409
|
208,760
1 Includes write-off of deferred debt origination fees of $2.7M in Q1-23 and $1.1M in Q2-23
Tetra Tech, Inc
Balance Sheet - Unaudited
(unaudited - in thousands, except par value)
|
|
|
April 2,
|
|
|
October 2,
|
Assets
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
231,388
|
$
|
185,094
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
989,966
|
|
|
755,112
|
Contract assets
|
|
121,115
|
|
|
92,405
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
126,299
|
|
|
125,605
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,468,768
|
|
|
1,158,216
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
76,586
|
|
|
32,316
|
Right-of-use assets, operating leases
|
|
201,845
|
|
|
182,319
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,856,421
|
|
|
1,110,412
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
232,554
|
|
|
29,163
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
74,338
|
|
|
47,804
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
74,524
|
|
|
62,546
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,985,036
|
|
$
|
2,622,776
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
235,655
|
$
|
147,436
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
222,789
|
|
|
237,669
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
321,522
|
|
|
241,340
|
Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases
|
|
66,075
|
|
|
57,865
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
12,505
|
|
|
12,504
|
Current contingent earn-out liabilities
|
|
46,295
|
|
|
28,797
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
268,135
|
|
|
190,406
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
1,172,976
|
|
|
916,017
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
62,830
|
|
|
15,161
|
Long-term debt
|
|
1,065,000
|
|
|
246,250
|
Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases
|
|
161,001
|
|
|
146,285
|
Non-current contingent earn-out liabilities
|
|
41,787
|
|
|
36,769
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
125,774
|
|
|
79,157
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock - authorized, 2,000 shares of $0.01 par value; no shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued and outstanding at April 2, 2023 and October 2, 2022
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock - authorized, 150,000 shares of $0.01 par value; issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
and outstanding, 53,228 and 52,981 at April 2, 2023 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
October 2, 2022, respectively
|
|
532
|
|
|
530
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
10,639
|
|
|
-
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(181,381)
|
|
|
(208,144)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,525,809
|
|
|
1,390,701
|
Tetra Tech stockholders' equity
|
|
1,355,599
|
|
|
1,183,087
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
69
|
|
|
50
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,355,668
|
|
|
1,183,137
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
3,985,036
|
|
$
|
2,622,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tetra Tech, Inc
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
April 2,
|
April 3,
|
|
April 2,
|
April 3,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenue
|
$
|
Subcontractor costs
|
|
Other costs of revenue
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
Acquisition and Integration expenses
|
|
Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
Other non-operating income
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
Net income
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
Net income attributable to Tetra Tech
|
$
|
Earnings per share attributable to Tetra Tech:
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
Diluted
|
$
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
Basic
|
|
Diluted
|
|
1,158,226
|
$
|
852,744
|
$
|
2,052,991
|
$
|
1,711,255
|
(188,661)
|
|
(153,103)
|
|
|
(346,865)
|
|
|
(332,280)
|
(798,719)
|
|
(564,468)
|
|
|
(1,382,035)
|
|
|
(1,104,035)
|
170,846
|
|
135,173
|
|
|
324,091
|
|
|
274,940
|
(82,347)
|
|
(60,480)
|
|
|
(138,848)
|
|
|
(113,001)
|
(19,944)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(23,705)
|
|
|
-
|
(7,544)
|
|
(173)
|
|
|
(8,477)
|
|
|
(199)
|
61,011
|
|
74,520
|
|
|
153,061
|
|
|
161,740
|
(13,323)
|
|
(3,144)
|
|
|
(18,695)
|
|
|
(6,048)
|
21,407
|
|
-
|
|
|
89,402
|
|
|
-
|
69,095
|
|
71,376
|
|
|
223,768
|
|
|
155,692
|
(26,254)
|
|
(18,327)
|
|
|
(64,212)
|
|
|
(34,144)
|
42,841
|
|
53,049
|
|
|
159,556
|
|
|
121,548
|
(11)
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
(20)
|
|
|
(19)
|
42,830
|
$
|
53,040
|
|
$
|
159,536
|
|
$
|
121,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.80
|
$
|
0.99
|
$
|
3.00
|
$
|
2.25
|
0.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.98
|
$
|
2.98
|
$
|
2.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53,227
|
|
53,834
|
|
|
53,165
|
|
|
53,916
|
53,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54,346
|
|
|
53,595
|
|
|
54,492
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(unaudited - in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
April 2,
|
|
|
April 3,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
$
|
159,556
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
121,548
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
23,537
|
|
|
12,662
|
Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures
|
|
(3,073)
|
|
|
(3,760)
|
Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures
|
|
2,157
|
|
|
2,506
|
Amortization of stock-based awards
|
|
14,602
|
|
|
12,392
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
20,978
|
|
|
494
|
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
|
|
8,477
|
|
|
199
|
Loss on sale of property and equipment
|
|
32
|
|
|
178
|
Fair value adjustments to foreign currency forward contract
|
|
(89,402)
|
|
|
-
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable and contract assets
|
|
(36,545)
|
|
|
(862)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(20,461)
|
|
|
12,977
|
Accounts payable
|
|
43,169
|
|
|
(632)
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
(42,872)
|
|
|
(25,725)
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
29,037
|
|
|
34,529
|
Other liabilities
|
|
741
|
|
|
4,426
|
Income taxes receivable/payable
|
|
3,190
|
|
|
6,617
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
113,123
|
|
|
177,549
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(854,319)
|
|
|
(33,611)
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(10,294)
|
|
|
(5,620)
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
|
88
|
|
|
3,665
|
Settlement of foreign currency forward contract
|
|
109,306
|
|
|
-
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(755,219)
|
|
|
(35,566)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
975,889
|
|
|
141,456
|
Repayments on long-term debt
|
|
(249,667)
|
|
|
(105,824)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
-
|
|
|
(100,000)
|
Taxes paid on vested restricted stock
|
|
(16,680)
|
|
|
(25,055)
|
Stock options exercised
|
|
91
|
|
|
1,205
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(24,428)
|
|
|
(21,562)
|
Payments of contingent earn-out liabilities
|
|
(2,000)
|
|
|
(4,035)
|
Principal payments on finance leases
|
|
(2,714)
|
|
|
(1,979)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
680,491
|
|
|
(115,794)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
7,899
|
|
|
1,621
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
46,294
|
|
|
27,810
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
185,094
|
|
|
166,568
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
231,388
|
|
$
|
194,378
|
Supplemental information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
$
|
18,791
|
$
|
5,141
|
Income taxes, net of refunds received of $1.2 million and $2.4 million
|
$
|
40,107
|
$
|
25,476
Disclaimer
Tetra Tech Inc. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:20:50 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about TETRA TECH, INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on TETRA TECH, INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 423 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
278 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
711 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|26,6x
|Yield 2023
|0,68%
|
|Capitalization
|
7 663 M
7 663 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,45x
|EV / Sales 2024
|2,21x
|Nbr of Employees
|21 000
|Free-Float
|98,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|143,98 $
|Average target price
|183,00 $
|Spread / Average Target
|27,1%