Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tetra Tech, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTEK   US88162G1031

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
144.27 USD   +0.20%
05:22pTetra Tech : Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Slides
PU
05:22pTetra Tech : Q2 2023 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
04:45pTetra Tech Fiscal Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Gain; 2023 Guidance Increased
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tetra Tech : Q2 2023 Supplemental Financial Information

05/10/2023 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unaudited Investors Report

2020

2021 (7)

2022

2023

($ in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Total

Total

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

3rd Qtr

9 mos

4th Qtr

Total

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1)

2,994,693

3,212,899

858,511

852,744

1,711,255

890,231

2,601,485

902,562

3,504,048

894,766

1,158,226

2,052,991

REVENUE, NET OF SUBCONTRACTOR COSTS ["Net Revenue" (2)]

Government Services Group (GSG)

1,117,464

1,265,772

327,096

337,476

664,572

335,500

1,000,071

336,385

1,336,456

353,047

435,550

788,597

Commercial / International Services Group (CIG)

1,231,131

1,285,811

352,238

362,165

714,403

384,986

1,099,390

399,734

1,499,124

383,515

534,015

917,529

NET REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1)

2,348,595

2,551,583

679,334

699,641

1,378,975

720,486

2,099,461

736,119

2,835,580

736,562

969,565

1,706,126

Remediation and Construction Management (RCM)

(23)

588

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER COSTS OF REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1) (3) (4)

1,902,381

2,053,194

543,929

564,468

1,108,397

576,922

1,685,320

581,062

2,266,381

583,316

798,719

1,382,035

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES - ADJUSTED (1) (3)

202,987

222,961

52,636

60,653

113,289

60,700

173,988

61,249

235,239

56,502

82,347

138,848

ACQUISITION AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,761

19,944

23,705

PURCHASE ACCOUNTING / NON-CORE DISPOSITIONS (GAINS)

(6,096)

(3,273)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

933

7,544

8,477

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, AS REPORTED

241,092

278,701

87,220

74,520

161,740

83,905

245,645

94,802

340,446

92,050

61,011

153,061

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS - ADJUSTED (1) (2) (3) (4)

243,227

275,428

82,769

74,520

157,289

82,864

240,153

93,808

333,960

96,744

88,499

185,243

GSG

147,784

174,755

48,153

50,344

98,497

44,872

143,369

50,668

194,037

60,347

52,210

112,557

CIG

134,615

150,292

43,972

40,485

84,457

53,223

137,681

54,516

192,197

50,108

52,518

102,626

Corporate

(39,172)

(49,619)

(9,356)

(16,309)

(25,665)

(15,231)

(40,897)

(11,376)

(52,274)

(13,711)

(16,229)

(29,940)

OPERATING MARGIN - ADJUSTED [% of Net Revenue] (1) (2) (3) (4)

10.4%

10.8%

12.2%

10.7%

11.4%

11.5%

11.4%

12.7%

11.8%

13.1%

9.1%

10.9%

GSG

13.2%

13.8%

14.7%

14.9%

14.8%

13.4%

14.3%

15.1%

14.5%

17.1%

12.0%

14.3%

CIG

10.9%

11.7%

12.5%

11.2%

11.8%

13.8%

12.5%

13.6%

12.8%

13.1%

9.8%

11.2%

Interest Expense (5)

13,100

11,831

2,904

3,144

6,048

2,919

8,967

2,618

11,584

5,372

13,323

18,695

Other non-operating Income (FX Hedge Gain)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

19,904

19,904

67,995

21,407

89,402

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

227,991

266,870

84,316

71,376

155,692

80,986

236,678

112,088

348,766

154,673

69,095

223,768

Income Tax Expense

54,101

34,039

15,817

18,327

34,144

22,329

56,473

29,129

85,602

37,958

26,254

64,212

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TETRA TECH

173,859

232,810

68,489

53,040

121,529

58,650

180,179

82,947

263,125

116,706

42,830

159,536

DILUTED AVERAGE SHARES

55,022

54,675

54,577

54,346

54,492

54,006

54,328

53,667

54,163

53,529

53,627

53,595

DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TETRA TECH, AS REPORTED

$

3.16

$

4.26

$

1.25

$

0.98

$

2.23

$

1.09

$

3.32

$

1.55

$

4.86

$

2.18

$

0.80

$

2.98

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (1) (2) (3) (4) (6)

$

3.26

$

3.79

$

1.19

$

0.98

$

2.17

$

1.08

$

3.25

$

1.26

$

4.50

$

1.34

$

1.17

$

2.51

ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (2) (3) (4)

267,809

299,212

88,870

81,062

169,932

89,739

259,671

101,283

360,954

103,351

105,409

208,760

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN [% of Net Revenue]

11.4%

11.7%

13.1%

11.6%

12.3%

12.5%

12.4%

13.8%

12.7%

14.0%

10.9%

12.2%

DAYS IN SALES OUTSTANDING

67.7

63.3

61.0

59.1

59.1

58.8

58.8

61.1

61.1

61.3

59.4

59.4

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

262,479

304,372

82,419

95,130

177,549

98,427

275,976

60,212

336,188

25,191

87,932

113,123

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

12,245

8,573

1,518

4,102

5,620

2,781

8,401

2,181

10,582

4,996

5,298

10,294

Y/Y ADJUSTED NET REVENUE GROWTH %

(2.4%)

8.6%

12.3%

16.7%

14.5%

12.9%

13.9%

3.8%

11.1%

8.4%

38.6%

23.7%

GSG

(2.6%)

13.3%

7.4%

8.8%

8.1%

6.5%

7.6%

0.1%

5.6%

7.9%

29.1%

18.7%

CIG

(2.2%)

4.4%

17.2%

25.2%

21.1%

19.2%

20.5%

7.1%

16.6%

8.9%

47.5%

28.4%

NET REVENUE % BY CLIENT TYPE - ADJUSTED

International

32%

32%

34%

34%

34%

35%

34%

32%

34%

31%

38%

35%

U.S. Commercial

24%

22%

21%

21%

21%

22%

22%

25%

21%

24%

19%

21%

U.S. Federal Government

30%

30%

27%

27%

27%

27%

27%

29%

28%

28%

31%

30%

U.S. State & Local Government

14%

16%

18%

18%

18%

16%

17%

14%

17%

17%

12%

14%

NET REVENUE % BY CONTRACT TYPE - ADJUSTED

Fixed-Price

36%

37%

39%

38%

38%

37%

38%

38%

38%

38%

36%

37%

Time-and-Materials

49%

49%

48%

48%

48%

48%

48%

47%

48%

47%

47%

47%

Cost-Plus

15%

14%

13%

14%

14%

15%

14%

15%

14%

15%

17%

16%

BACKLOG (2)

3,239,285

3,480,254

3,448,286

3,610,247

3,610,247

3,512,502

3,512,502

3,744,133

3,744,133

3,814,258

4,274,660

4,274,660

  1. Excludes Remediation and Construction Management
  2. Non-GAAPfinancial measure
  3. Excludes purchase accounting and non-core dispositions, and acquisition and integration expenses
  4. Excludes non-recurringCOVID-19 related costs / benefits
  5. Includes write-off of deferred debt origination fees of $2.7M in Q1-23 and $1.1M in Q2-23
  6. Excludes non-recurring tax items, FX hedge gain, write-off of deferred debt origination fees and RPS intangible amortization.
  7. FY21 contained one extra week (53 total)

Tetra Tech, Inc.

Regulation G Information

April 2, 2023

Reconciliation of Revenue to Revenue, Net of Subcontractor Costs ("Net Revenue")(in millions)

2022

2023

Consolidated

2020

2021

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 Mos

3rd Qtr

9 Mos

4th Qtr

Total

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 Mos

Revenue (As Reported)

2,994.9

3,213.5

858.5

852.7

1,711.3

890.2

2,601.5

902.6

3,504.0

894.8

1,158.2

2,053.0

RCM / Non-Cash Claims

(0.2)

(0.6)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted Revenue

2,994.7

3,212.9

858.5

852.7

1,711.3

890.2

2,601.5

902.6

3,504.0

894.8

1,158.2

2,053.0

Adjusted Subcontractor Costs

(646.1)

(661.3)

(179.2)

(153.1)

(332.3)

(169.7)

(502.0)

(166.4)

(668.5)

(158.2)

(188.7)

(346.9)

Adjusted Net Revenue

2,348.6

2,551.6

679.3

699.6

1,379.0

720.5

2,099.5

736.2

2,835.5

736.6

969.5

1,706.1

GSG Segment

Revenue

1,578.3

1,772.9

456.1

449.0

905.1

460.0

1,365.0

455.8

1,820.9

471.0

563.3

1,034.3

Subcontractor Costs

(460.8)

(507.1)

(129.0)

(111.5)

(240.5)

(124.5)

(365.0)

(119.4)

(484.4)

(118.0)

(127.7)

(245.7)

Adjusted Net Revenue

1,117.5

1,265.8

327.1

337.5

664.6

335.5

1,000.0

336.4

1,336.5

353.0

435.6

788.6

CIG Segment

Revenue

1,471.1

1,500.1

416.3

416.9

833.2

444.2

1,277.5

461.0

1,738.4

439.5

610.4

1,049.9

Subcontractor Costs

(240.0)

(214.3)

(64.0)

(54.8)

(118.8)

(59.3)

(178.1)

(61.2)

(239.3)

(56.0)

(76.4)

(132.4)

Adjusted Net Revenue

1,231.1

1,285.8

352.3

362.1

714.4

384.9

1,099.4

399.8

1,499.1

383.5

534.0

917.5

RCM Segment

Revenue

0.2

0.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Subcontractor Costs

(0.2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net Revenue

-

0.6

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Tetra Tech to EBITDA

(in thousands)

2022

2023

2020

2021

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 Mos

3rd Qtr

9 Mos

4th Qtr

Total

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 Mos

Net Income Attributable to Tetra Tech

173,859

232,810

68,489

53,040

121,529

58,650

180,179

82,947

263,125

116,706

42,830

159,536

Interest Expense1

13,100

11,831

2,904

3,144

6,048

2,919

8,966

2,618

11,584

5,372

13,323

18,695

Depreciation

13,017

12,337

3,433

3,310

6,743

3,200

9,945

3,914

13,859

3,178

4,849

8,027

Amortization

11,594

11,468

2,678

3,241

5,919

3,682

9,601

3,573

13,174

3,438

12,072

15,510

Contingent Consideration

(13,371)

(3,273)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

933

7,544

8,477

Goodwill Impairment

15,800

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

FX hedge gain

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(19,904)

(19,904)

(67,995)

(21,407)

(89,402)

Income Tax Expense

54,101

34,039

15,817

18,327

34,144

22,329

56,472

29,129

85,602

37,958

26,254

64,212

EBITDA

268,100

299,212

93,321

81,062

174,383

90,780

265,163

102,277

367,440

99,590

85,465

185,055

Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,761

19,944

23,705

Non-Core Dispositions

(8,524)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

COVID-19 Charges (Credits)

8,233

-

(4,451)

-

(4,451)

(1,041)

(5,492)

(994)

(6,486)

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

267,809

299,212

88,870

81,062

169,932

89,739

259,671

101,283

360,954

103,351

105,409

208,760

1 Includes write-off of deferred debt origination fees of $2.7M in Q1-23 and $1.1M in Q2-23

Tetra Tech, Inc

Balance Sheet - Unaudited

(unaudited - in thousands, except par value)

April 2,

October 2,

Assets

2023

2022

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

231,388

$

185,094

Accounts receivable, net

989,966

755,112

Contract assets

121,115

92,405

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

126,299

125,605

Total current assets

1,468,768

1,158,216

Property and equipment, net

76,586

32,316

Right-of-use assets, operating leases

201,845

182,319

Goodwill

1,856,421

1,110,412

Intangible assets, net

232,554

29,163

Deferred tax assets

74,338

47,804

Other non-current assets

74,524

62,546

Total assets

$

3,985,036

$

2,622,776

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

235,655

$

147,436

Accrued compensation

222,789

237,669

Contract liabilities

321,522

241,340

Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases

66,075

57,865

Current portion of long-term debt

12,505

12,504

Current contingent earn-out liabilities

46,295

28,797

Other current liabilities

268,135

190,406

Total current liabilities

1,172,976

916,017

Deferred tax liabilities

62,830

15,161

Long-term debt

1,065,000

246,250

Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases

161,001

146,285

Non-current contingent earn-out liabilities

41,787

36,769

Other non-current liabilities

125,774

79,157

Equity:

Preferred stock - authorized, 2,000 shares of $0.01 par value; no shares

issued and outstanding at April 2, 2023 and October 2, 2022

-

-

Common stock - authorized, 150,000 shares of $0.01 par value; issued

and outstanding, 53,228 and 52,981 at April 2, 2023 and

October 2, 2022, respectively

532

530

Additional paid-in capital

10,639

-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(181,381)

(208,144)

Retained earnings

1,525,809

1,390,701

Tetra Tech stockholders' equity

1,355,599

1,183,087

Noncontrolling interests

69

50

Total stockholders' equity

1,355,668

1,183,137

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,985,036

$

2,622,776

Tetra Tech, Inc

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

April 2,

April 3,

April 2,

April 3,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

$

Subcontractor costs

Other costs of revenue

Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Acquisition and Integration expenses

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments

Income from operations

Interest expense, net

Other non-operating income

Income before income tax expense

Income tax expense

Net income

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to Tetra Tech

$

Earnings per share attributable to Tetra Tech:

Basic

$

Diluted

$

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

Diluted

1,158,226

$

852,744

$

2,052,991

$

1,711,255

(188,661)

(153,103)

(346,865)

(332,280)

(798,719)

(564,468)

(1,382,035)

(1,104,035)

170,846

135,173

324,091

274,940

(82,347)

(60,480)

(138,848)

(113,001)

(19,944)

-

(23,705)

-

(7,544)

(173)

(8,477)

(199)

61,011

74,520

153,061

161,740

(13,323)

(3,144)

(18,695)

(6,048)

21,407

-

89,402

-

69,095

71,376

223,768

155,692

(26,254)

(18,327)

(64,212)

(34,144)

42,841

53,049

159,556

121,548

(11)

(9)

(20)

(19)

42,830

$

53,040

$

159,536

$

121,529

0.80

$

0.99

$

3.00

$

2.25

0.80

$

0.98

$

2.98

$

2.23

53,227

53,834

53,165

53,916

53,627

54,346

53,595

54,492

Tetra Tech, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited - in thousands)

Six Months Ended

April 2,

April 3,

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

$

159,556

Net income

$

121,548

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

23,537

12,662

Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

(3,073)

(3,760)

Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures

2,157

2,506

Amortization of stock-based awards

14,602

12,392

Deferred income taxes

20,978

494

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration

8,477

199

Loss on sale of property and equipment

32

178

Fair value adjustments to foreign currency forward contract

(89,402)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:

Accounts receivable and contract assets

(36,545)

(862)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(20,461)

12,977

Accounts payable

43,169

(632)

Accrued compensation

(42,872)

(25,725)

Contract liabilities

29,037

34,529

Other liabilities

741

4,426

Income taxes receivable/payable

3,190

6,617

Net cash provided by operating activities

113,123

177,549

Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(854,319)

(33,611)

Capital expenditures

(10,294)

(5,620)

Proceeds from sale of assets

88

3,665

Settlement of foreign currency forward contract

109,306

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(755,219)

(35,566)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from borrowings

975,889

141,456

Repayments on long-term debt

(249,667)

(105,824)

Repurchases of common stock

-

(100,000)

Taxes paid on vested restricted stock

(16,680)

(25,055)

Stock options exercised

91

1,205

Dividends paid

(24,428)

(21,562)

Payments of contingent earn-out liabilities

(2,000)

(4,035)

Principal payments on finance leases

(2,714)

(1,979)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

680,491

(115,794)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

7,899

1,621

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

46,294

27,810

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

185,094

166,568

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

231,388

$

194,378

Supplemental information:

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest

$

18,791

$

5,141

Income taxes, net of refunds received of $1.2 million and $2.4 million

$

40,107

$

25,476

Disclaimer

Tetra Tech Inc. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:20:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TETRA TECH, INC.
05:22pTetra Tech : Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Slides
PU
05:22pTetra Tech : Q2 2023 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
04:45pTetra Tech Fiscal Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Gain; 2023 Guidance Increased
MT
04:34pTetra Tech Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial St..
AQ
04:02pTetra Tech Guides For FY 2023 EPS of $5.07-$5.17 on Revenue of $3.10-$3.20 Billion, vs ..
MT
04:02pEarnings Flash (TTEK) TETRA TECH Posts Q2 Revenue $969.6M, vs. Street Est of $826.2M
MT
04:01pEarnings Flash (TTEK) TETRA TECH Posts Q2 EPS $1.17, vs. Street Est of $1.03
MT
04:01pTetra Tech Reports Record Second Quarter Results
BU
08:15aTetra Tech Ranked 1 in Water by Engineering News-Record for 20th Year in a Row
AQ
05/09Tetra Tech Ranked #1 in Water by Engineering News-Record for 20th Year in a Row
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TETRA TECH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 423 M - -
Net income 2023 278 M - -
Net Debt 2023 711 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,6x
Yield 2023 0,68%
Capitalization 7 663 M 7 663 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart TETRA TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tetra Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 143,98 $
Average target price 183,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jill M. Hudkins President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Preston Hopson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.-3.01%7 663
WASTE MANAGEMENT7.74%68 939
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.13.95%46 490
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.19.85%7 523
GEM CO., LTD.-7.81%5 016
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.4.58%4 750
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer