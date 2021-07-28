Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Tetra Tech, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTEK   US88162G1031

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/28 04:00:00 pm
130.96 USD   +2.38%
05:16pTETRA TECH : Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
05:05pTETRA TECH : Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Slides
PU
04:58pTETRA TECH : Reports Higher Fiscal Q3 Results
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tetra Tech : Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Information

07/28/2021 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unaudited Investors Report

2018

2019

2020

2021

($ in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Total

Total

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

3rd Qtr

9 mos

4th Qtr

Total

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

3rd Qtr

9 mos

REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1)

2,960,525

3,122,590

797,478

734,128

1,531,606

709,723

2,241,329

753,364

2,994,693

765,104

754,294

1,519,398

801,490

2,320,887

REVENUE, NET OF SUBCONTRACTOR COSTS ["Net Revenue" (2)]

Government Services Group (GSG)

1,212,334

1,329,381

329,706

321,042

650,748

319,234

969,982

330,101

1,300,083

344,918

347,085

692,003

355,949

1,047,952

Commercial / International Services Group (CIG) - Adjusted (1)

996,328

1,076,741

284,279

263,483

547,762

241,037

788,799

259,713

1,048,512

260,252

252,205

512,457

282,041

794,498

NET REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1)

2,208,662

2,406,122

613,985

584,525

1,198,510

560,271

1,758,781

589,814

2,348,595

605,170

599,290

1,204,460

637,990

1,842,450

Remediation and Construction Management (RCM) / Claims

(7,928)

(16,485)

37

(65)

(28)

5

(23)

-

(23)

-

535

535

54

588

OTHER COSTS OF REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1) (3) (6)

1,807,213

1,967,396

505,064

481,476

986,540

450,377

1,436,917

465,464

1,902,381

488,866

486,812

975,678

512,294

1,487,972

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES - ADJUSTED (1) (3)

185,146

198,195

46,421

50,440

96,861

50,313

147,174

55,813

202,987

50,052

51,671

101,723

55,889

157,613

ACQUISITION AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

10,351

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

PURCHASE ACCOUNTING / NON-CORE DISPOSITIONS (GAINS)

9,187

21,785

(800)

(3,155)

(3,955)

(3,944)

(7,899)

1,803

(6,096)

-

-

-

-

-

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, AS REPORTED

190,086

188,762

63,302

47,530

110,832

63,525

174,356

66,735

241,092

66,252

60,807

127,059

69,807

196,865

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS - ADJUSTED (1) (2) (3) (6)

216,303

240,531

62,502

52,608

115,110

59,581

174,691

68,536

243,227

66,252

60,807

127,059

69,807

196,865

GSG

168,211

185,263

42,048

36,937

78,985

43,100

122,085

48,174

170,259

47,700

46,109

93,809

49,297

143,106

CIG

86,908

104,278

30,833

26,134

56,968

24,354

81,321

30,819

112,140

29,559

26,311

55,869

32,047

87,916

Corporate (4)

(38,816)

(49,010)

(10,379)

(10,463)

(20,843)

(7,873)

(28,715)

(10,457)

(39,172)

(11,007)

(11,613)

(22,619)

(11,537)

(34,157)

RCM / Claims

(17,030)

(19,633)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

OPERATING MARGIN - ADJUSTED [% of Net Revenue] (1) (2) (3) (6)

9.8%

10.0%

10.2%

9.0%

9.6%

10.6%

9.9%

11.6%

10.4%

10.9%

10.1%

10.5%

10.9%

10.7%

GSG

13.9%

13.9%

12.8%

11.5%

12.1%

13.5%

12.6%

14.6%

13.1%

13.8%

13.3%

13.6%

13.8%

13.7%

CIG

8.7%

9.7%

10.8%

9.9%

10.4%

10.1%

10.3%

11.9%

10.7%

11.4%

10.4%

10.9%

11.4%

11.1%

Interest Expense

15,524

13,626

3,348

3,500

6,848

3,564

10,412

2,688

13,100

3,026

2,823

5,849

2,737

8,585

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

174,562

175,136

59,954

44,029

103,983

59,961

163,944

64,047

227,991

63,226

57,984

121,210

67,070

188,280

Income Tax Expense

37,605

16,375

12,636

7,616

20,252

14,458

34,710

19,391

54,101

10,778

12,457

23,233

15,146

38,380

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TETRA TECH

136,883

158,668

47,310

36,398

83,708

45,497

129,205

44,654

173,859

52,436

45,517

97,953

51,903

149,856

DILUTED AVERAGE SHARES

56,598

55,936

55,438

55,463

55,380

54,692

55,161

54,603

55,022

54,637

54,736

54,715

54,666

54,698

DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TETRA TECH, AS REPORTED

$

2.42

$

2.84

$

0.85

$

0.66

$

1.51

$

0.83

$

2.34

$

0.82

$

3.16

$

0.96

$

0.83

$

1.79

$

0.95

$

2.74

ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (1) (2) (3) (5) (6)

$

2.64

$

3.17

$

0.84

$

0.73

$

1.57

$

0.78

$

2.34

$

0.91

$

3.26

$

0.96

$

0.83

$

1.79

$

0.95

$

2.74

ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (2) (3) (6)

253,876

269,175

68,730

59,166

127,896

65,832

193,728

74,081

267,809

72,478

66,082

138,560

75,072

213,632

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN [% of Net Revenue]

11.5%

11.2%

11.2%

10.1%

10.7%

11.8%

11.0%

12.6%

11.4%

12.0%

11.0%

11.5%

11.8%

11.6%

DAYS IN SALES OUTSTANDING

85.4

77.6

73.3

71.5

71.5

70.4

70.4

67.7

67.7

67.3

64.9

64.9

64.6

64.6

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

185,733

208,513

(18,024)

101,223

83,199

111,351

194,550

67,929

262,479

33,180

124,244

157,424

69,114

226,538

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

9,726

16,198

3,331

2,546

5,877

3,483

9,360

2,885

12,245

1,795

2,502

4,297

1,937

6,234

Y/Y ADJUSTED NET REVENUE GROWTH % (1) (2)

8.6%

8.9%

11.1%

(0.9%)

4.9%

(10.1%)

(0.4%)

(7.9%)

(2.4%)

(1.4%)

2.5%

0.5%

13.9%

4.8%

GSG

13.6%

9.7%

8.7%

1.6%

5.1%

(9.5%)

(0.2%)

(7.7%)

(2.2%)

4.6%

8.1%

6.3%

11.5%

8.0%

CIG

3.0%

8.1%

13.9%

(3.9%)

4.6%

(10.9%)

(0.7%)

(8.1%)

(2.6%)

(8.5%)

(4.3%)

(6.4%)

17.0%

0.7%

NET REVENUE % BY CLIENT TYPE - ADJUSTED

International

28%

30%

34%

33%

34%

30%

32%

31%

32%

31%

31%

31%

34%

32%

U.S. Commercial

27%

24%

24%

24%

24%

25%

24%

24%

24%

22%

21%

22%

21%

22%

U.S. Federal Government

30%

28%

28%

30%

29%

31%

30%

30%

30%

31%

31%

31%

29%

30%

U.S. State & Local Government

15%

18%

14%

13%

13%

14%

14%

15%

14%

16%

17%

16%

16%

16%

NET REVENUE % BY CONTRACT TYPE - ADJUSTED

Fixed-Price

33%

34%

34%

36%

35%

39%

36%

36%

36%

34%

36%

36%

37%

36%

Time-and-Materials

50%

50%

49%

49%

49%

45%

49%

49%

49%

49%

49%

49%

49%

49%

Cost-Plus

17%

16%

17%

15%

16%

16%

15%

15%

15%

17%

15%

15%

14%

15%

BACKLOG

2,663,814

3,091,857

3,165,768

2,989,098

2,989,098

3,066,594

3,066,594

3,239,285

3,239,285

3,188,061

3,150,177

3,150,177

3,249,908

3,249,908

  1. Excludes Remediation and Construction Management, non-cash claim settlements
  2. Non-GAAPfinancial measure. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please visit tetratech.com/investor-presentations.html
  3. Excludes purchase accounting and non-core dispositions, and acquisition and integration expenses
  4. Corporate costs not allocable to the segments (e.g., acquisition costs, amortization expense, stock option expense, etc.)
  5. Excludes non-recurring tax benefits
  6. Excludes Q2 Fiscal 2020 incremental costs to address COVID-19 (primarily severance)

Tetra Tech, Inc.

Regulation G Information

June 27, 2021

Reconciliation of Revenue to Revenue, Net of Subcontractor Costs ("Net Revenue")

(in millions)

2020

2021

Consolidated

2018

2019

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

3rd Qtr

9 mos

4th Qtr

Total

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

3rd Qtr

9 mos

Revenue (As Reported)

2,964.1

3,107.3

797.6

734.1

1,531.7

709.8

2,241.5

753.4

2,994.9

765.1

754.8

1,519.9

801.6

2,321.5

RCM / Non-Cash Claims

(3.6)

15.2

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

-

(0.2)

-

(0.5)

(0.5)

(0.1)

(0.6)

Adjusted Revenue

2,960.5

3,122.5

797.5

734.1

1,531.6

709.7

2,241.3

753.4

2,994.7

765.1

754.3

1,519.4

801.5

2,320.9

Adjusted Subcontractor Costs

(751.8)

(716.4)

(183.5)

(149.6)

(333.1)

(149.4)

(482.7)

(163.6)

(646.1)

(159.9)

(155.0)

(314.9)

(163.5)

(478.4)

Adjusted Net Revenue

2,208.7

2,406.1

614.0

584.5

1,198.5

560.3

1,758.6

589.8

2,348.6

605.2

599.3

1,204.5

638.0

1,842.5

GSG Segment

Revenue

1,694.9

1,820.7

457.4

436.9

894.3

432.2

1,326.5

452.4

1,778.9

468.7

473.8

942.5

488.7

1,431.2

Subcontractor Costs

(482.6)

(491.4)

(127.7)

(115.9)

(243.6)

(112.9)

(356.5)

(122.3)

(478.8)

(123.8)

(126.7)

(250.5)

(132.8)

(383.2)

Adjusted Net Revenue

1,212.3

1,329.3

329.7

321.0

650.7

319.3

970.0

330.1

1,300.1

344.9

347.1

692.0

355.9

1,048.0

CIG Segment

Revenue

1,323.1

1,342.5

351.2

308.4

659.6

291.0

950.6

315.5

1,266.1

311.1

293.1

604.2

327.4

931.6

Non-Cash Claims

10.6

13.7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted Revenue

1,333.7

1,356.2

351.2

308.4

659.6

291.0

950.6

315.5

1,266.1

311.1

293.1

604.2

327.4

931.6

Subcontractor Costs

(337.4)

(279.5)

(66.9)

(44.9)

(111.8)

(50.0)

(161.8)

(55.7)

(217.5)

(50.8)

(40.9)

(91.7)

(45.4)

(137.1)

Adjusted Net Revenue

996.3

1,076.7

284.3

263.5

547.8

241.0

788.8

259.8

1,048.6

260.3

252.2

512.5

282.0

794.5

RCM Segment

Revenue

14.2

(1.5)

0.1

-

0.1

0.1

0.2

-

0.2

-

0.5

0.5

0.1

0.6

Subcontractor Costs

(11.6)

(1.3)

(0.1)

-

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.2)

-

(0.2)

-

0.1

0.1

(0.1)

-

Net Revenue

2.6

(2.8)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.6

0.6

-

0.6

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Tetra Tech to EBITDA

(in thousands)

2020

2021

2018

2019

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

3rd Qtr

9 mos

4th Qtr

Total

1st Qtr

2nd Qtr

6 mos

3rd Qtr

9 mos

Net Income Attributable to Tetra Tech

136,883

158,668

47,310

36,398

83,708

45,497

129,205

44,654

173,859

52,436

45,517

97,953

51,903

149,856

Interest Expense1

15,524

13,626

3,348

3,500

6,848

3,564

10,412

2,688

13,100

3,026

2,823

5,849

2,737

8,585

Depreciation2

19,592

17,285

3,293

3,133

6,426

3,686

10,112

2,905

13,017

2,882

3,073

5,955

3,070

9,026

Amortization2

18,249

11,559

2,942

3,442

6,384

2,570

8,954

2,640

11,594

3,356

2,213

5,569

2,216

7,785

Contingent Consideration

5,753

3,085

-

(971)

(971)

550

(421)

(12,950)

(13,371)

-

-

-

-

-

Goodwill Impairment

-

7,755

-

-

-

-

-

15,800

15,800

-

-

-

-

-

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

37,605

16,375

12,637

7,615

20,252

14,458

34,710

19,391

54,101

10,778

12,456

23,234

15,146

38,380

EBITDA

233,606

228,353

69,530

53,117

122,647

70,325

192,972

75,128

268,100

72,478

66,082

138,560

75,072

213,632

Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

10,351

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-Core Dispositions

3,434

10,945

(800)

(2,184)

(2,984)

(4,493)

(7,477)

(1,047)

(8,524)

-

-

-

-

-

RCM / Non-Cash Claims

16,836

19,526

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

COVID-19

-

-

-

8,233

8,233

-

8,233

-

8,233

-

-

-

-

-

Adjusted EBITDA

253,876

269,175

68,730

59,166

127,896

65,832

193,728

74,081

267,809

72,478

66,082

138,560

75,072

213,632

  1. Includes amortization of deferred financing fee
  2. Varies slightly from the Statements of Cash Flows, which includes amortization of deferred financing fee

Tetra Tech, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited - in thousands, except par value)

June 27,

September 27,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

234,266

$

157,515

Accounts receivable, net

664,393

649,035

Contract assets

91,405

92,632

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

95,576

81,094

Income taxes receivable

20,781

19,509

Total current assets

1,106,421

999,785

Property and equipment, net

36,001

35,507

Right-of-use assets, operating leases

213,236

239,396

Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures

8,180

7,332

Goodwill

1,051,796

993,498

Intangible assets, net

9,160

13,943

Deferred tax assets

34,627

32,052

Other long-term assets

51,500

57,045

Total assets

$

2,510,921

$

2,378,558

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

132,602

$

111,804

Accrued compensation

193,185

199,801

Contract liabilities

179,127

171,905

Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases

64,911

69,650

Current portion of long-term debt and other short-term borrowings

16,252

49,264

Current contingent earn-out liabilities

16,320

16,142

Other current liabilities

208,951

174,890

Total current liabilities

811,348

793,456

Deferred tax liabilities

17,715

16,316

Long-term debt

234,020

242,395

Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases

173,080

191,955

Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities

14,904

16,475

Other long-term liabilities

67,359

80,588

Equity:

Preferred stock - authorized, 2,000 shares of $0.01 par value; no shares

issued and outstanding at June 27, 2021 and September 27, 2020

-

-

Common stock - authorized, 150,000 shares of $0.01 par value; issued

and outstanding, 54,071 and 53,797 shares at June 27, 2021 and

September 27, 2020, respectively

541

538

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(102,401)

(161,786)

Retained earnings

1,294,260

1,198,567

Tetra Tech stockholders' equity

1,192,400

1,037,319

Noncontrolling interests

95

54

Total stockholders' equity

1,192,495

1,037,373

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,510,921

$

2,378,558

Tetra Tech, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 27,

June 28

June 27,

June 28

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

Subcontractor costs

Other costs of revenue

Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments

Income from operations

Interest expense

Income before income tax expense

Income tax expense

Net income

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to Tetra Tech

$

Earnings per share attributable to Tetra Tech:

Basic

$

Diluted

$

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

Diluted

801,633

$

709,771

$

2,321,500

$

2,241,527

(163,590)

(149,494)

(478,461)

(482,768)

(512,347)

(445,880)

(1,488,549)

(1,437,625)

125,696

114,397

354,490

321,134

(55,859)

(50,822)

(157,788)

(148,299)

(30)

(50)

163

1,521

69,807

63,525

196,865

174,356

(2,737)

(3,564)

(8,585)

(10,412)

67,070

59,961

188,280

163,944

(15,146)

(14,458)

(38,380)

(34,710)

51,924

45,503

149,900

129,234

(21)

(6)

(44)

(29)

51,903

$

45,497

149,856

$

129,205

0.96

$

0.84

$

2.77

$

2.38

0.95

$

0.83

$

2.74

$

2.34

54,117

53,985

54,095

54,366

54,666

54,692

54,698

55,161

Tetra Tech, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited - in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

June 27,

June 28,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

149,900

$

129,234

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

16,811

19,066

Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures

(3,513)

(5,200)

Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures

2,773

5,280

Amortization of stock-based awards

16,261

13,494

Deferred income taxes

123

2,767

Provision for losses on accounts receivables

(4,355)

539

Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration

(163)

(1,521)

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(110)

(9,693)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:

Accounts receivable and contract assets

15,354

148,818

Prepaid expenses and other assets

17,243

1,566

Accounts payable

19,712

(98,029)

Accrued compensation

(7,332)

(39,978)

Contract liabilities

3,083

17,328

Other liabilities

1,389

10,305

Income taxes receivable/payable

(638)

574

Net cash provided by operating activities

226,538

194,550

Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(17,154)

(28,505)

Capital expenditures

(6,234)

(9,360)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

333

17,162

Net cash used in investing activities

(23,055)

(20,703)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from borrowings

165,570

298,364

Repayments on long-term debt

(173,895)

(297,856)

Bank overdrafts

(33,770)

-

Repurchases of common stock

(45,000)

(102,188)

Taxes paid on vested restricted stock

(17,589)

(11,143)

Stock options exercised

10,703

8,263

Dividends paid

(29,241)

(25,590)

Payments of contingent earn-out liabilities

(12,374)

(22,434)

Principal payments on finance leases

(1,908)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(137,504)

(152,584)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

10,772

(334)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

76,751

20,929

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

157,515

120,901

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

234,266

$

141,830

Supplemental information:

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest

$

7,044

$

9,738

Income taxes, net of refunds received of $2.0 million and $1.4 million

$

36,664

$

30,259

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

234,266

$

141,658

Restricted cash

-

172

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

234,266

$

141,830

Disclaimer

Tetra Tech Inc. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 21:14:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TETRA TECH, INC.
05:16pTETRA TECH : Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Information
PU
05:05pTETRA TECH : Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Slides
PU
04:58pTETRA TECH : Reports Higher Fiscal Q3 Results
MT
04:36pTETRA : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pTETRA TECH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
04:14pTETRA TECH : Earnings Flash (TTEK) TETRA TECH Posts Q3 EPS $0.95, vs. Street Est..
MT
04:13pTETRA TECH : Earnings Flash (TTEK) TETRA TECH Reports Q3 Revenue $802M
MT
04:07pTETRA TECH : Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
08:05aTETRA TECH : Buys UK's Hoare Lea for Undisclosed Sum
MT
07/27TETRA TECH : Expands High Performance Buildings Practice with Acquisition of Hoa..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 492 M - -
Net income 2021 201 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 0,57%
Capitalization 6 928 M 6 928 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TETRA TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tetra Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 127,91 $
Average target price 155,17 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Preston Hopson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.12.20%6 928
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.24.62%62 036
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.20.57%37 043
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA19.36%8 406
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.36.38%5 676
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.22.35%5 081