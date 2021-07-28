|
Tetra Tech : Q3 2021 Supplemental Financial Information
|
Unaudited Investors Report
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
($ in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|
Total
|
Total
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
6 mos
|
3rd Qtr
|
9 mos
|
4th Qtr
|
Total
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
6 mos
|
3rd Qtr
|
9 mos
|
REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1)
|
2,960,525
|
3,122,590
|
797,478
|
734,128
|
1,531,606
|
709,723
|
2,241,329
|
753,364
|
2,994,693
|
765,104
|
754,294
|
1,519,398
|
801,490
|
2,320,887
|
REVENUE, NET OF SUBCONTRACTOR COSTS ["Net Revenue" (2)]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government Services Group (GSG)
|
1,212,334
|
1,329,381
|
329,706
|
321,042
|
650,748
|
319,234
|
969,982
|
330,101
|
1,300,083
|
344,918
|
347,085
|
692,003
|
355,949
|
1,047,952
|
Commercial / International Services Group (CIG) - Adjusted (1)
|
996,328
|
1,076,741
|
284,279
|
263,483
|
547,762
|
241,037
|
788,799
|
259,713
|
1,048,512
|
260,252
|
252,205
|
512,457
|
282,041
|
794,498
|
NET REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1)
|
|
2,208,662
|
|
2,406,122
|
|
613,985
|
|
584,525
|
|
1,198,510
|
|
560,271
|
|
1,758,781
|
|
589,814
|
|
2,348,595
|
|
605,170
|
|
599,290
|
|
1,204,460
|
|
637,990
|
|
1,842,450
|
Remediation and Construction Management (RCM) / Claims
|
|
(7,928)
|
|
(16,485)
|
|
37
|
|
(65)
|
|
(28)
|
|
5
|
|
(23)
|
|
-
|
|
(23)
|
|
-
|
|
535
|
|
535
|
|
54
|
|
588
|
OTHER COSTS OF REVENUE - ADJUSTED (1) (3) (6)
|
|
1,807,213
|
|
1,967,396
|
|
505,064
|
|
481,476
|
|
986,540
|
|
450,377
|
|
1,436,917
|
|
465,464
|
|
1,902,381
|
|
488,866
|
|
486,812
|
|
975,678
|
|
512,294
|
|
1,487,972
|
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES - ADJUSTED (1) (3)
|
|
185,146
|
|
198,195
|
|
46,421
|
|
50,440
|
|
96,861
|
|
50,313
|
|
147,174
|
|
55,813
|
|
202,987
|
|
50,052
|
|
51,671
|
|
101,723
|
|
55,889
|
|
157,613
|
ACQUISITION AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
|
-
|
|
10,351
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
PURCHASE ACCOUNTING / NON-CORE DISPOSITIONS (GAINS)
|
|
9,187
|
|
21,785
|
|
(800)
|
|
(3,155)
|
|
(3,955)
|
|
(3,944)
|
|
(7,899)
|
|
1,803
|
|
(6,096)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS, AS REPORTED
|
|
190,086
|
|
188,762
|
|
63,302
|
|
47,530
|
|
110,832
|
|
63,525
|
|
174,356
|
|
66,735
|
|
241,092
|
|
66,252
|
|
60,807
|
|
127,059
|
|
69,807
|
|
196,865
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS - ADJUSTED (1) (2) (3) (6)
|
|
216,303
|
|
240,531
|
|
62,502
|
|
52,608
|
|
115,110
|
|
59,581
|
|
174,691
|
|
68,536
|
|
243,227
|
|
66,252
|
|
60,807
|
|
127,059
|
|
69,807
|
|
196,865
|
GSG
|
|
168,211
|
|
185,263
|
|
42,048
|
|
36,937
|
|
78,985
|
|
43,100
|
|
122,085
|
|
48,174
|
|
170,259
|
|
47,700
|
|
46,109
|
|
93,809
|
|
49,297
|
|
143,106
|
CIG
|
|
86,908
|
|
104,278
|
|
30,833
|
|
26,134
|
|
56,968
|
|
24,354
|
|
81,321
|
|
30,819
|
|
112,140
|
|
29,559
|
|
26,311
|
|
55,869
|
|
32,047
|
|
87,916
|
Corporate (4)
|
|
(38,816)
|
|
(49,010)
|
|
(10,379)
|
|
(10,463)
|
|
(20,843)
|
|
(7,873)
|
|
(28,715)
|
|
(10,457)
|
|
(39,172)
|
|
(11,007)
|
|
(11,613)
|
|
(22,619)
|
|
(11,537)
|
|
(34,157)
|
RCM / Claims
|
|
(17,030)
|
|
(19,633)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
OPERATING MARGIN - ADJUSTED [% of Net Revenue] (1) (2) (3) (6)
|
|
9.8%
|
|
10.0%
|
|
10.2%
|
|
9.0%
|
|
9.6%
|
|
10.6%
|
|
9.9%
|
|
11.6%
|
|
10.4%
|
|
10.9%
|
|
10.1%
|
|
10.5%
|
|
10.9%
|
|
10.7%
|
GSG
|
|
13.9%
|
|
13.9%
|
|
12.8%
|
|
11.5%
|
|
12.1%
|
|
13.5%
|
|
12.6%
|
|
14.6%
|
|
13.1%
|
|
13.8%
|
|
13.3%
|
|
13.6%
|
|
13.8%
|
|
13.7%
|
CIG
|
|
8.7%
|
|
9.7%
|
|
10.8%
|
|
9.9%
|
|
10.4%
|
|
10.1%
|
|
10.3%
|
|
11.9%
|
|
10.7%
|
|
11.4%
|
|
10.4%
|
|
10.9%
|
|
11.4%
|
|
11.1%
|
Interest Expense
|
|
15,524
|
|
13,626
|
|
3,348
|
|
3,500
|
|
6,848
|
|
3,564
|
|
10,412
|
|
2,688
|
|
13,100
|
|
3,026
|
|
2,823
|
|
5,849
|
|
2,737
|
|
8,585
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|
|
174,562
|
|
175,136
|
|
59,954
|
|
44,029
|
|
103,983
|
|
59,961
|
|
163,944
|
|
64,047
|
|
227,991
|
|
63,226
|
|
57,984
|
|
121,210
|
|
67,070
|
|
188,280
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
37,605
|
|
16,375
|
|
12,636
|
|
7,616
|
|
20,252
|
|
14,458
|
|
34,710
|
|
19,391
|
|
54,101
|
|
10,778
|
|
12,457
|
|
23,233
|
|
15,146
|
|
38,380
|
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TETRA TECH
|
|
136,883
|
|
158,668
|
|
47,310
|
|
36,398
|
|
83,708
|
|
45,497
|
|
129,205
|
|
44,654
|
|
173,859
|
|
52,436
|
|
45,517
|
|
97,953
|
|
51,903
|
|
149,856
|
DILUTED AVERAGE SHARES
|
|
56,598
|
|
55,936
|
|
55,438
|
|
55,463
|
|
55,380
|
|
54,692
|
|
55,161
|
|
54,603
|
|
55,022
|
|
54,637
|
|
54,736
|
|
54,715
|
|
54,666
|
|
54,698
|
DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TETRA TECH, AS REPORTED
|
$
|
2.42
|
$
|
2.84
|
$
|
0.85
|
$
|
0.66
|
$
|
1.51
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
2.34
|
$
|
0.82
|
$
|
3.16
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
1.79
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
2.74
|
ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (1) (2) (3) (5) (6)
|
$
|
2.64
|
$
|
3.17
|
$
|
0.84
|
$
|
0.73
|
$
|
1.57
|
$
|
0.78
|
$
|
2.34
|
$
|
0.91
|
$
|
3.26
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
1.79
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
2.74
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (2) (3) (6)
|
|
253,876
|
|
269,175
|
|
68,730
|
|
59,166
|
|
127,896
|
|
65,832
|
|
193,728
|
|
74,081
|
|
267,809
|
|
72,478
|
|
66,082
|
|
138,560
|
|
75,072
|
|
213,632
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN [% of Net Revenue]
|
|
11.5%
|
|
11.2%
|
|
11.2%
|
|
10.1%
|
|
10.7%
|
|
11.8%
|
|
11.0%
|
|
12.6%
|
|
11.4%
|
|
12.0%
|
|
11.0%
|
|
11.5%
|
|
11.8%
|
|
11.6%
|
DAYS IN SALES OUTSTANDING
|
|
85.4
|
|
77.6
|
|
73.3
|
|
71.5
|
|
71.5
|
|
70.4
|
|
70.4
|
|
67.7
|
|
67.7
|
|
67.3
|
|
64.9
|
|
64.9
|
|
64.6
|
|
64.6
|
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
185,733
|
|
208,513
|
|
(18,024)
|
|
101,223
|
|
83,199
|
|
111,351
|
|
194,550
|
|
67,929
|
|
262,479
|
|
33,180
|
|
124,244
|
|
157,424
|
|
69,114
|
|
226,538
|
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
|
|
9,726
|
|
16,198
|
|
3,331
|
|
2,546
|
|
5,877
|
|
3,483
|
|
9,360
|
|
2,885
|
|
12,245
|
|
1,795
|
|
2,502
|
|
4,297
|
|
1,937
|
|
6,234
|
Y/Y ADJUSTED NET REVENUE GROWTH % (1) (2)
|
|
8.6%
|
|
8.9%
|
|
11.1%
|
|
(0.9%)
|
|
4.9%
|
|
(10.1%)
|
|
(0.4%)
|
|
(7.9%)
|
|
(2.4%)
|
|
(1.4%)
|
|
2.5%
|
|
0.5%
|
|
13.9%
|
|
4.8%
|
GSG
|
|
13.6%
|
|
9.7%
|
|
8.7%
|
|
1.6%
|
|
5.1%
|
|
(9.5%)
|
|
(0.2%)
|
|
(7.7%)
|
|
(2.2%)
|
|
4.6%
|
|
8.1%
|
|
6.3%
|
|
11.5%
|
|
8.0%
|
CIG
|
|
3.0%
|
|
8.1%
|
|
13.9%
|
|
(3.9%)
|
|
4.6%
|
|
(10.9%)
|
|
(0.7%)
|
|
(8.1%)
|
|
(2.6%)
|
|
(8.5%)
|
|
(4.3%)
|
|
(6.4%)
|
|
17.0%
|
|
0.7%
|
NET REVENUE % BY CLIENT TYPE - ADJUSTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
28%
|
|
30%
|
|
34%
|
|
33%
|
|
34%
|
|
30%
|
|
32%
|
|
31%
|
|
32%
|
|
31%
|
|
31%
|
|
31%
|
|
34%
|
|
32%
|
U.S. Commercial
|
|
27%
|
|
24%
|
|
24%
|
|
24%
|
|
24%
|
|
25%
|
|
24%
|
|
24%
|
|
24%
|
|
22%
|
|
21%
|
|
22%
|
|
21%
|
|
22%
|
U.S. Federal Government
|
|
30%
|
|
28%
|
|
28%
|
|
30%
|
|
29%
|
|
31%
|
|
30%
|
|
30%
|
|
30%
|
|
31%
|
|
31%
|
|
31%
|
|
29%
|
|
30%
|
U.S. State & Local Government
|
|
15%
|
|
18%
|
|
14%
|
|
13%
|
|
13%
|
|
14%
|
|
14%
|
|
15%
|
|
14%
|
|
16%
|
|
17%
|
|
16%
|
|
16%
|
|
16%
|
NET REVENUE % BY CONTRACT TYPE - ADJUSTED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed-Price
|
|
33%
|
|
34%
|
|
34%
|
|
36%
|
|
35%
|
|
39%
|
|
36%
|
|
36%
|
|
36%
|
|
34%
|
|
36%
|
|
36%
|
|
37%
|
|
36%
|
Time-and-Materials
|
|
50%
|
|
50%
|
|
49%
|
|
49%
|
|
49%
|
|
45%
|
|
49%
|
|
49%
|
|
49%
|
|
49%
|
|
49%
|
|
49%
|
|
49%
|
|
49%
|
Cost-Plus
|
|
17%
|
|
16%
|
|
17%
|
|
15%
|
|
16%
|
|
16%
|
|
15%
|
|
15%
|
|
15%
|
|
17%
|
|
15%
|
|
15%
|
|
14%
|
|
15%
|
BACKLOG
|
|
2,663,814
|
|
3,091,857
|
|
3,165,768
|
|
2,989,098
|
|
2,989,098
|
|
3,066,594
|
|
3,066,594
|
|
3,239,285
|
|
3,239,285
|
|
3,188,061
|
|
3,150,177
|
|
3,150,177
|
|
3,249,908
|
|
3,249,908
-
Excludes Remediation and Construction Management, non-cash claim settlements
-
Non-GAAPfinancial measure. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please visit tetratech.com/investor-presentations.html
-
Excludes purchase accounting and non-core dispositions, and acquisition and integration expenses
-
Corporate costs not allocable to the segments (e.g., acquisition costs, amortization expense, stock option expense, etc.)
-
Excludes non-recurring tax benefits
-
Excludes Q2 Fiscal 2020 incremental costs to address COVID-19 (primarily severance)
Tetra Tech, Inc.
Regulation G Information
June 27, 2021
Reconciliation of Revenue to Revenue, Net of Subcontractor Costs ("Net Revenue")
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
2018
|
2019
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
6 mos
|
3rd Qtr
|
9 mos
|
4th Qtr
|
Total
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
6 mos
|
3rd Qtr
|
9 mos
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue (As Reported)
|
2,964.1
|
3,107.3
|
797.6
|
734.1
|
1,531.7
|
709.8
|
2,241.5
|
753.4
|
2,994.9
|
765.1
|
754.8
|
1,519.9
|
801.6
|
2,321.5
|
RCM / Non-Cash Claims
|
(3.6)
|
15.2
|
(0.1)
|
-
|
(0.1)
|
(0.1)
|
(0.2)
|
-
|
(0.2)
|
-
|
(0.5)
|
(0.5)
|
(0.1)
|
(0.6)
|
Adjusted Revenue
|
2,960.5
|
3,122.5
|
797.5
|
734.1
|
1,531.6
|
709.7
|
2,241.3
|
753.4
|
2,994.7
|
765.1
|
754.3
|
1,519.4
|
801.5
|
2,320.9
|
Adjusted Subcontractor Costs
|
(751.8)
|
(716.4)
|
(183.5)
|
(149.6)
|
(333.1)
|
(149.4)
|
(482.7)
|
(163.6)
|
(646.1)
|
(159.9)
|
(155.0)
|
(314.9)
|
(163.5)
|
(478.4)
|
Adjusted Net Revenue
|
2,208.7
|
2,406.1
|
614.0
|
584.5
|
1,198.5
|
560.3
|
1,758.6
|
589.8
|
2,348.6
|
605.2
|
599.3
|
1,204.5
|
638.0
|
1,842.5
|
GSG Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
1,694.9
|
1,820.7
|
457.4
|
436.9
|
894.3
|
432.2
|
1,326.5
|
452.4
|
1,778.9
|
468.7
|
473.8
|
942.5
|
488.7
|
1,431.2
|
Subcontractor Costs
|
(482.6)
|
(491.4)
|
(127.7)
|
(115.9)
|
(243.6)
|
(112.9)
|
(356.5)
|
(122.3)
|
(478.8)
|
(123.8)
|
(126.7)
|
(250.5)
|
(132.8)
|
(383.2)
|
Adjusted Net Revenue
|
1,212.3
|
1,329.3
|
329.7
|
321.0
|
650.7
|
319.3
|
970.0
|
330.1
|
1,300.1
|
344.9
|
347.1
|
692.0
|
355.9
|
1,048.0
|
CIG Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
1,323.1
|
1,342.5
|
351.2
|
308.4
|
659.6
|
291.0
|
950.6
|
315.5
|
1,266.1
|
311.1
|
293.1
|
604.2
|
327.4
|
931.6
|
Non-Cash Claims
|
10.6
|
13.7
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted Revenue
|
1,333.7
|
1,356.2
|
351.2
|
308.4
|
659.6
|
291.0
|
950.6
|
315.5
|
1,266.1
|
311.1
|
293.1
|
604.2
|
327.4
|
931.6
|
Subcontractor Costs
|
(337.4)
|
(279.5)
|
(66.9)
|
(44.9)
|
(111.8)
|
(50.0)
|
(161.8)
|
(55.7)
|
(217.5)
|
(50.8)
|
(40.9)
|
(91.7)
|
(45.4)
|
(137.1)
|
Adjusted Net Revenue
|
996.3
|
1,076.7
|
284.3
|
263.5
|
547.8
|
241.0
|
788.8
|
259.8
|
1,048.6
|
260.3
|
252.2
|
512.5
|
282.0
|
794.5
|
RCM Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
14.2
|
(1.5)
|
0.1
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
-
|
0.2
|
-
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
Subcontractor Costs
|
(11.6)
|
(1.3)
|
(0.1)
|
-
|
(0.1)
|
(0.1)
|
(0.2)
|
-
|
(0.2)
|
-
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
(0.1)
|
-
|
Net Revenue
|
2.6
|
(2.8)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
-
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Tetra Tech to EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
6 mos
|
3rd Qtr
|
9 mos
|
4th Qtr
|
Total
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
6 mos
|
3rd Qtr
|
9 mos
|
Net Income Attributable to Tetra Tech
|
136,883
|
158,668
|
47,310
|
36,398
|
83,708
|
45,497
|
129,205
|
44,654
|
173,859
|
52,436
|
45,517
|
97,953
|
51,903
|
149,856
|
Interest Expense1
|
15,524
|
13,626
|
3,348
|
3,500
|
6,848
|
3,564
|
10,412
|
2,688
|
13,100
|
3,026
|
2,823
|
5,849
|
2,737
|
8,585
|
Depreciation2
|
19,592
|
17,285
|
3,293
|
3,133
|
6,426
|
3,686
|
10,112
|
2,905
|
13,017
|
2,882
|
3,073
|
5,955
|
3,070
|
9,026
|
Amortization2
|
18,249
|
11,559
|
2,942
|
3,442
|
6,384
|
2,570
|
8,954
|
2,640
|
11,594
|
3,356
|
2,213
|
5,569
|
2,216
|
7,785
|
Contingent Consideration
|
5,753
|
3,085
|
-
|
(971)
|
(971)
|
550
|
(421)
|
(12,950)
|
(13,371)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Goodwill Impairment
|
-
|
7,755
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
15,800
|
15,800
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|
37,605
|
16,375
|
12,637
|
7,615
|
20,252
|
14,458
|
34,710
|
19,391
|
54,101
|
10,778
|
12,456
|
23,234
|
15,146
|
38,380
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
233,606
|
228,353
|
69,530
|
53,117
|
122,647
|
70,325
|
192,972
|
75,128
|
268,100
|
72,478
|
66,082
|
138,560
|
75,072
|
213,632
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
-
|
10,351
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Non-Core Dispositions
|
3,434
|
10,945
|
(800)
|
(2,184)
|
(2,984)
|
(4,493)
|
(7,477)
|
(1,047)
|
(8,524)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
RCM / Non-Cash Claims
|
16,836
|
19,526
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
COVID-19
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,233
|
8,233
|
-
|
8,233
|
-
|
8,233
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
253,876
|
269,175
|
68,730
|
59,166
|
127,896
|
65,832
|
193,728
|
74,081
|
267,809
|
72,478
|
66,082
|
138,560
|
75,072
|
213,632
-
Includes amortization of deferred financing fee
-
Varies slightly from the Statements of Cash Flows, which includes amortization of deferred financing fee
Tetra Tech, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited - in thousands, except par value)
|
|
|
June 27,
|
|
September 27,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
234,266
|
$
|
157,515
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
664,393
|
|
|
649,035
|
Contract assets
|
|
91,405
|
|
|
92,632
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
95,576
|
|
|
81,094
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
20,781
|
|
|
19,509
|
Total current assets
|
|
1,106,421
|
|
|
999,785
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
36,001
|
|
|
35,507
|
Right-of-use assets, operating leases
|
|
213,236
|
|
|
239,396
|
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
|
|
8,180
|
|
|
7,332
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,051,796
|
|
|
993,498
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
9,160
|
|
|
13,943
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
34,627
|
|
|
32,052
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
51,500
|
|
|
57,045
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,510,921
|
|
$
|
2,378,558
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
132,602
|
$
|
111,804
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
193,185
|
|
|
199,801
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
179,127
|
|
|
171,905
|
Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases
|
|
64,911
|
|
|
69,650
|
Current portion of long-term debt and other short-term borrowings
|
|
16,252
|
|
|
49,264
|
Current contingent earn-out liabilities
|
|
16,320
|
|
|
16,142
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
208,951
|
|
|
174,890
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
811,348
|
|
|
793,456
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
17,715
|
|
|
16,316
|
Long-term debt
|
|
234,020
|
|
|
242,395
|
Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases
|
|
173,080
|
|
|
191,955
|
Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities
|
|
14,904
|
|
|
16,475
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
67,359
|
|
|
80,588
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock - authorized, 2,000 shares of $0.01 par value; no shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued and outstanding at June 27, 2021 and September 27, 2020
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock - authorized, 150,000 shares of $0.01 par value; issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
and outstanding, 54,071 and 53,797 shares at June 27, 2021 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 27, 2020, respectively
|
|
541
|
|
|
538
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(102,401)
|
|
|
(161,786)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
1,294,260
|
|
|
1,198,567
|
Tetra Tech stockholders' equity
|
|
1,192,400
|
|
|
1,037,319
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
|
95
|
|
|
54
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,192,495
|
|
|
1,037,373
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
2,510,921
|
|
$
|
2,378,558
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
June 27,
|
|
June 28
|
|
June 27,
|
|
June 28
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
$
|
Subcontractor costs
|
|
Other costs of revenue
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
Contingent consideration - fair value adjustments
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
Net income
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
Net income attributable to Tetra Tech
|
$
|
Earnings per share attributable to Tetra Tech:
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
Diluted
|
$
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
Basic
|
|
Diluted
|
|
801,633
|
$
|
709,771
|
$
|
2,321,500
|
$
|
2,241,527
|
(163,590)
|
|
(149,494)
|
|
|
(478,461)
|
|
|
(482,768)
|
(512,347)
|
|
(445,880)
|
|
|
(1,488,549)
|
|
|
(1,437,625)
|
125,696
|
|
114,397
|
|
|
354,490
|
|
|
321,134
|
(55,859)
|
|
(50,822)
|
|
|
(157,788)
|
|
|
(148,299)
|
(30)
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
1,521
|
69,807
|
|
63,525
|
|
|
196,865
|
|
|
174,356
|
(2,737)
|
|
(3,564)
|
|
|
(8,585)
|
|
|
(10,412)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67,070
|
|
59,961
|
|
|
188,280
|
|
|
163,944
|
(15,146)
|
|
(14,458)
|
|
|
(38,380)
|
|
|
(34,710)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51,924
|
|
45,503
|
|
|
149,900
|
|
|
129,234
|
(21)
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(44)
|
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51,903
|
$
|
45,497
|
|
|
149,856
|
|
$
|
129,205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.96
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
$
|
2.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.95
|
$
|
0.83
|
$
|
2.74
|
$
|
2.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54,117
|
|
53,985
|
|
|
54,095
|
|
|
54,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54,666
|
|
54,692
|
|
|
54,698
|
|
|
55,161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tetra Tech, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited - in thousands)
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
June 27,
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
149,900
|
$
|
129,234
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
16,811
|
|
|
19,066
|
Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures
|
|
(3,513)
|
|
|
(5,200)
|
Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated joint ventures
|
|
2,773
|
|
|
5,280
|
Amortization of stock-based awards
|
|
16,261
|
|
|
13,494
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
123
|
|
|
2,767
|
Provision for losses on accounts receivables
|
|
(4,355)
|
|
|
539
|
Fair value adjustments to contingent consideration
|
|
(163)
|
|
|
(1,521)
|
Gain on sale of property and equipment
|
|
(110)
|
|
|
(9,693)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable and contract assets
|
|
15,354
|
|
|
148,818
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
17,243
|
|
|
1,566
|
Accounts payable
|
|
19,712
|
|
|
(98,029)
|
Accrued compensation
|
|
(7,332)
|
|
|
(39,978)
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
3,083
|
|
|
17,328
|
Other liabilities
|
|
1,389
|
|
|
10,305
|
Income taxes receivable/payable
|
|
(638)
|
|
|
574
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
226,538
|
|
|
194,550
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(17,154)
|
|
|
(28,505)
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(6,234)
|
|
|
(9,360)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
333
|
|
|
17,162
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(23,055)
|
|
|
(20,703)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
165,570
|
|
|
298,364
|
Repayments on long-term debt
|
|
(173,895)
|
|
|
(297,856)
|
Bank overdrafts
|
|
(33,770)
|
|
|
-
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(45,000)
|
|
|
(102,188)
|
Taxes paid on vested restricted stock
|
|
(17,589)
|
|
|
(11,143)
|
Stock options exercised
|
|
10,703
|
|
|
8,263
|
Dividends paid
|
|
(29,241)
|
|
|
(25,590)
|
Payments of contingent earn-out liabilities
|
|
(12,374)
|
|
|
(22,434)
|
Principal payments on finance leases
|
|
(1,908)
|
|
|
-
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(137,504)
|
|
|
(152,584)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
10,772
|
|
|
(334)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
76,751
|
|
|
20,929
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
|
157,515
|
|
|
120,901
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
234,266
|
|
$
|
141,830
|
Supplemental information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest
|
$
|
7,044
|
$
|
9,738
|
Income taxes, net of refunds received of $2.0 million and $1.4 million
|
$
|
36,664
|
$
|
30,259
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
234,266
|
$
|
141,658
|
Restricted cash
|
|
-
|
|
|
172
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
234,266
|
|
$
|
141,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
