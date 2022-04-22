Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tetra Tech, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TTEK   US88162G1031

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/22 12:23:05 pm EDT
148.65 USD   -0.70%
Tetra Tech Announces Planned Dates for Second Quarter 2022 Results and Conference Call
BU
INSIDER SELL : Tetra Tech
MT
Tetra Tech Receives Six Environment and Climate Change Industry Awards
BU
Summary 
Summary

Tetra Tech Releases 2022 Sustainability Report Advancing 1 Billion People Challenge

04/22/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today the release of our 2022 Sustainability Report on Earth Day, committing to improve the lives of 1 billion people by 2030. Tetra Tech initiated the measurement of our global impact with a baseline of 411 million people's lives improved. Using our Leading with Science® approach, Tetra Tech develops innovative, sustainable solutions for our clients that improve people’s lives through developing sustainable water supplies, reducing carbon emissions, generating renewable energy, restoring ecosystems, and supporting social and governance programs.

In addition to the 1 Billion People Challenge, the Sustainability Report outlines expanded metrics that align with Tetra Tech’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and our commitment to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). We have expanded reporting of our operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to encompass Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2e emissions. We also are reporting new human capital metrics that align with our commitment to developing a thriving employee community, including gender balance, racial and ethnic diversity in our workforce, employee engagement, and professional development.

“Tetra Tech's highly connected network of scientists, engineers, and technical specialists perform more than 70,000 projects each year across more than 100 countries,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We are uniquely positioned to make a positive impact on a global scale using our Leading with Science approach to reduce carbon emissions and improves people’s lives.”

Tetra Tech’s President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Dr. Leslie Shoemaker, said, “Our 1 Billion Challenge is a first-of-its-kind measurement to quantify environmental and social benefits directly associated with the projects Tetra Tech performs. Our complete set of 29 metrics highlighted in our Sustainability Report reflects Tetra Tech’s ESG commitment across our projects and company operations.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TETRA TECH, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 750 M - -
Net income 2022 236 M - -
Net Debt 2022 100 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,2x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 19 109 M 19 109 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,98x
EV / Sales 2023 6,54x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 149,70 $
Average target price 192,40 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Preston Hopson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.-9.71%8 084
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.44%66 907
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-3.33%42 571
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.10.31%5 918
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.1.44%5 159
GEM CO., LTD.-33.91%5 072