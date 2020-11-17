Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tetra Tech, Inc.    TTEK

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tetra Tech : Wins $150 Million U.S. Navy Architect-Engineer Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 09:04am EST

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command awarded the Company a $150 million, multiple-award, architect and engineering services contract to support facilities at locations worldwide.

Under this five-year contract, Tetra Tech will provide services for the modernization of systems related to fuel storage and distribution, emergency backup power, and fire protection and spill containment. Tetra Tech’s scientists and engineers will leverage high-end technology and advanced analytics to deliver innovative solutions in sustainable infrastructure design, including waterfront protection and stormwater management.

“The U.S. Navy has been a valued client for more than 50 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science®approach to support the Navy’s sustainable infrastructure initiatives.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TETRA TECH, INC.
09:04aTETRA TECH : Wins $150 Million U.S. Navy Architect-Engineer Contract
BU
11/12TETRA TECH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
11/11TETRA : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/11TETRA TECH : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
10/21TETRA TECH : Announces Planned Dates for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results ..
BU
10/21TETRA TECH : Wins $209 Million USACE Environmental Services Contract
AQ
10/20TETRA TECH : Wins $209 Million USACE Environmental Services Contract
BU
10/14TETRA TECH : Wins $24 Million USAID Water Resources Management Contract
AQ
10/13TETRA TECH : Wins $24 Million USAID Water Resources Management Contract
BU
09/30TETRA TECH : Acquires BlueWater Federal Solutions to Broaden High-End Technology..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 351 M - -
Net income 2020 173 M - -
Net Debt 2020 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 39,3x
Yield 2020 0,50%
Capitalization 6 648 M 6 648 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
EV / Sales 2021 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart TETRA TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tetra Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 123,83 $
Last Close Price 123,57 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John Christopher Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.43.42%6 648
WASTE MANAGEMENT7.05%51 554
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.13.52%32 430
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA37.97%6 247
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.-22.89%4 064
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-14.80%4 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group