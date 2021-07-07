Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Tetra Tech, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TTEK   US88162G1031

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
  Report
Tetra Tech : Announces Planned Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

07/07/2021 | 03:46pm EDT
Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today the planned dates for its third quarter 2021 results and conference call.

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after market close, Tetra Tech intends to announce its third quarter 2021 results. On Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Tetra Tech plans to host a conference call to present and discuss the Company’s financial results and forward outlook.

Investors and other interested parties can access a live audio-visual webcast through a link posted on the Company's website at tetratech.com/investors. The webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 489 M - -
Net income 2021 200 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 0,59%
Capitalization 6 776 M 6 776 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TETRA TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tetra Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 125,11 $
Average target price 155,17 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Preston Hopson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.7.12%6 665
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.21.06%58 722
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.16.53%34 711
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA14.77%8 295
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.36.63%5 345
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.20.24%5 048