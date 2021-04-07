Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tetra Tech, Inc.    TTEK

TETRA TECH, INC.

(TTEK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tetra Tech : Kevin Friedman Wins Company's 2020 Project Management Achievement Award

04/07/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of the Garney and Wharton-Smith design-build team, Tetra Tech's Kevin Friedman and his design team developed innovative and cost-saving design solutions for the award-winning Hillsborough County Northwest Regional Water Reclamation Facility-the largest capital improvement project in the history of Hillsborough County, Florida.

These innovative solutions for this $193 million wastewater treatment plant expansion resulted in $11.7 million in savings, of which the County reinvested more than $10 million for value-added facility improvements and enhancements. Kevin and his team helped provide all project deliverables on time, within budget, and meeting or exceeding the County's standards. The project team also had zero lost-day safety cases for the 1,020-day project duration. The project was Engineering News-Record Southeast Regional 2020 Project of the Year and the 2020 Florida Regional Design-Build Institute of America Water Project of the Year.

As part of its northwest region Capital Improvements program, Hillsborough County undertook its wastewater treatment consolidation program to improve treatment efficiency, reduce power consumption, and minimize future rate impacts for residents. Expansion of wastewater treatment capacity from 10 million gallons per day (MGD) to 30 MGD was the cornerstone of the program. The County's consolidation program included demolishing two aging advanced wastewater treatment plants and expanding the Northwest Regional Water Reclamation Facility to be the region's sole treatment plant-all while maintaining 100 percent operation.

As part of Tetra Tech's collaborative effort to understand the County's mission and requirements, the design-build team hosted a three-day value engineering workshop. Working in partnership with our client, our team workshopped the design and construction elements and identified innovative concepts that resulted in the $11.7 million net savings for the County.

Kevin led a multidisciplinary team of more than 90 Tetra Tech employees across seven offices. He was responsible for delivering multiple phased deliverables for the design-build project on an extremely tight schedule. To meet these critical deadlines, Kevin created design teams with discipline leaders who demonstrated quick problem-solving skills under time and technical stresses.

Kevin regularly worked with key staff to address any design-related issues or other risk factors. As part of the contractor-led design-build team, he regularly engaged the design-build contractor to provide input related to overall project constructability, cost, and risk factors as decisions were made.

The design-build team was able to increase the average annual daily flow capacity of the 10 MGD facility to 12 MGD with a re-rate of the biological treatment process and modifications to the disinfection system. The findings from this effort were then applied to the expansion, resulting in a rated capacity of 30 MGD rather than 25 MGD. The design also incorporated biological and carbon odor control systems and noise mitigation to ensure that the facility does not adversely affect use of the adjacent park and residential housing communities.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Congratulations to Kevin for leading a multidisciplinary team throughout this complex, four-year project, meeting the design schedule, and exceeding client expectations.

Disclaimer

Tetra Tech Inc. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TETRA TECH, INC.
05:59pTETRA TECH  : Kevin Friedman Wins Company's 2020 Project Management Achievement ..
PU
05:58pTETRA TECH  : Former National Fireworks Site Remediation Team Wins Company's 202..
PU
05:58pTETRA TECH  : Southeastern Pennsylvania Offices Win Company's 2020 Community Ser..
PU
05:01pTETRA TECH  : Announces Planned Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Results and Confer..
BU
11:52aTETRA TECH  : Dr. Reza Malehmir Wins 2020 Technical Achievement Award for AI and..
PU
04/06TETRA TECH  : Awarded 5-Year $49 Million Environmental Services Contract From US..
MT
04/06TETRA TECH  : Wins $49 Million USACE Environmental Services Contract
BU
04/01TETRA TECH  : Awarded $12 Million USAID Energy Sustainability Activity Contract
MT
04/01TETRA TECH  : Wins $12 Million USAID Energy Sustainability Activity Contract
BU
03/24TETRA TECH  : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Tetra Tech PT to $157 From $155, Maintains ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 453 M - -
Net income 2021 194 M - -
Net Debt 2021 89,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,8x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 7 500 M 7 500 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart TETRA TECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tetra Tech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRA TECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 151,00 $
Last Close Price 138,31 $
Spread / Highest target 32,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Danny Lee Batrack Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie L. Shoemaker President
Steven Michael Burdick Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig L. Christensen Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Preston Hopson Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TETRA TECH, INC.20.90%7 581
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.11.07%55 541
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.5.48%32 404
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-6.39%6 865
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.15.23%4 895
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.21.93%4 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ