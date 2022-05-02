TETRA TECHNOLOGIES : ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS WITH EPS OF $0.06, NET INCOME OF $7.7 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $20.5 MILLION 05/02/2022 | 05:14pm EDT Send by mail :

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS WITH EPS OF $0.06, NET INCOME OF $7.7 MILLION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $20.5 MILLION THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 2, 2022/PRNewswire / -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) today announced first quarter 2022 results. First quarter 2022 revenue of $130 millionwas up 68% year on year and up 15% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income before discontinued operations was $7.7 million, including the benefit of $1.1 million of mark-to-market gains from TETRA's equity ownership in CSI Compressco LP and including $564,000of non-recurring credits, net of charges. This compares to a net loss before discontinued operations of $703,000in the fourth quarter, including $891,000of non-recurring charges and expenses. Net income per share from continuing operations was $0.06in the first quarter compared to a net loss per share from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of $0.01. Adjusted EBITDA was $20.5 million, inclusive of the mark-to-market gains of $1.1 million and excluding non-recurring credits, net of charges of $564,000. First quarter adjusted EBITDA increased $7.4 million, or 57%, over the fourth quarter of 2021 reflecting stronger onshore and offshore activity and the benefit of higher pricing. Cash flow from operating activities was $5.9 millionin the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was a use of $2.9 millionreflecting the strong ramp up of activity in March. Account receivables increased $12.3 millionduring the quarter reflecting the stronger activity at the end of the quarter. Brady Murphy, TETRA President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We delivered a very strong first quarter which was the highest first quarter adjusted EBITDA in the past five years, excluding TETRA CS Neptune® fluids projects. Our strategy to exit the COVID driven severe industry downturn by emerging stronger than before the pandemic is well ahead of schedule for both of our segments. We are also continuing to make excellent progress with our low carbon energy businesses. Revenue of $130 million, net income of $7.7 millionand adjusted EBITDA of $20.5 millionare very comparable to the pre-pandemic first quarter, 2020 period with $133 millionof revenue, net loss of $1.6 millionand $21.8 millionin adjusted EBITDA, but with 14% fewer operating U.S. frac crews, 19% lower U.S. rig count and 23% fewer international rigs. We believe that we are still in the early stages of a multi-year industry growth cycle, yet our business segment results reached levels not seen for several years. Our Eastern Hemisphere region achieved the highest adjusted EBITDA since the second quarter of 2015. Our Water and Flowback adjusted EBITDA margins of 14.5% is the highest since the third quarter of 2019 with the March results being above our full year target of 15.0%. Although our Permian Basin business led the way with first quarter revenue being more than three times the low point of the third quarter of 2020, we are also seeing improved results and good contribution from each of our other regions. Despite allocating a good amount of our 2022 capital investments to our TETRA Sandstorm™ technology, we continue to be sold out with pricing in several regions now approaching pre-pandemic levels. Our focus on produced water treatment and recycling continues to generate good results with four new recycling awards in the first quarter, including our first recycling project for a midstream company. We also were awarded another early production facility in Argentinathat is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2023 on the back of the other two awards we received last year that will come online in the second half of this year. Our low carbon energy businesses are tracking to plan as we completed the drilling of our Arkansasexploration well and obtained brine fluid samples from multiple Smackoverformation zones. We expect to have the bromine and lithium fluid analysis results completed within the coming weeks. We expect that this will allow us to complete an inferred resources study for both the bromine and lithium in our approximate 40,000 gross acre brine leases in Arkansas. We are in the process of bidding to award the work for a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") to determine the economics of developing the 3,600 net acres for which we hold exclusive brine rights to meet our demand for bromine-based fluids for a growing oil and gas market as well as a rapidly expanding energy storage market. In addition to the bromine, we plan to extract lithium from the same brine feed - which we expect will greatly benefit the financial returns for the project. We continue to ship our high purity zinc bromine solution, TETRA PureFlow® to Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ("Eos") under our recently announced strategic partnership. The size of the shipments are expected to increase as Eos expands its production capacity to meet its growing backlog and significant amount of identified opportunities. Overall I'm very pleased with what our employees were able to deliver in the first quarter and the future we are creating for our company." This press release includes the following financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States("GAAP"): Adjusted income (loss) per share from continuing operations, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue) on consolidated and segment basis, Adjusted income/(loss) from continuing operations, adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations, and net debt. Please see Schedules E through H for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. First Quarter Results and Highlights A summary of key financial metrics for the first quarter are as follows: First Quarter 2022 Results Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 130,037 $ 113,148 $ 77,324 Income (loss) before discontinued operations 7,734 (703) (11,943) Adjusted EBITDA before discontinued operations 20,477 13,074 8,981 GAAP EPS from continuing operations 0.06 (0.01) (0.10) Adjusted income (loss) per share from continuing operations 0.06 - (0.04) GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,934 (5,767) 5,819 Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations $ (2,903) $ 7,425 $ 5,369 Completion Fluids & Products first quarter 2022 revenue of $73.2 millionincreased 22% from the fourth quarter of 2021 due to stronger activity in the Gulf of Mexicoand international markets, and an increase in industrial chemicals product sales. Completion Fluids & Products income before taxes was $19.3 million in the first quarter (26.4% of revenue) compared to $14.9 million (24.9% of revenue) in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million increased $2.3 million sequentially. Completion Fluids & Products adjusted EBITDA margins were 26.1% in the first quarter compared to 28.1% in the fourth quarter of 2021 which included a $4.6 milliongain from the gain of the sale of TETRA's equity ownership in Standard Lithium. Excluding the realized and unrealized mark-to-market gains, adjusted EBITDA margins improved sequentially by 580 basis points. First quarter adjusted EBITDA, excluding TETRA CS Neptune® fluids sales and mark-to-market gains, was the highest since the first quarter of 2020. Our North American industrial chemicals business had an outstanding first quarter achieving the highest adjusted EBITDA since the first quarter of 2017. Our Northern European industrial calcium chloride business was negatively impacted from inflationary pressures for certain raw materials due to the global shipping constraints and geopolitical events. Water & Flowback Services revenue was $56.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 7% from the fourth quarter of 2021, and income before taxes was $2.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $8.2 million (14.5% of revenue) increased 19% sequentially and over nine times from the first quarter of 2021 due to higher overall customer activity in the North Americaonshore business combined with some pricing improvements. Adjusted EBITDA margins improved from 12.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 14.5% in the first quarter of 2022 - a sequential improvement of 160 basis points. We exited the quarter with adjusted EBITDA margins over 15% as pricing for our Unites States onshore land business has improved as activity continues to recover. Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Cash from operating activities was $5.9 millionin the first quarter while adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was a use of $2.9 milliondue to the ramp up of accounts receivables reflecting the higher quarter-end activity levels. Liquidity at the end of the first quarter was $95 million, an improvement of $28 millionfrom the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by a higher borrowing base. Liquidity is defined as unrestricted cash plus availability under our revolving credit facilities. At the end of the first quarter unrestricted cash was $33 millionand availability under our credit agreements was $62 million. Debt was $154 million, while net debt was $121 million. TETRA's net leverage ratio continued to improve and was at 2.1X at the end of the first quarter of 2022 - the best since the second quarter of 2018 - and reflects the recent term loan payments and improving adjusted EBITDA. Non-recurring Charges and Expenses Items Non-recurring credits and expenses are reflected on Schedule E and include a $3.8 million insurance settlement received during the first quarter, $1.9 million of costs associated with the exploratory brine well and $1.3 million of cumulative adjustments to long-term incentives and appreciation right expenses. Conference Call TETRA will host a conference call to discuss these results tomorrow, May 3, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The phone number for the call is 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast and may be accessed through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tetratec.com/events-and-webcasts. A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 conference number 4381016, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through the Company's website for thirty days following the conference call. Investor Contact For further information: Elijio Serrano, CFO, TETRA Technologies, Inc., The Woodlands, Texas, Phone: (281) 367-1983, www.tetratec.com Financial Statements, Schedules and Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedules (Unaudited) Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement

Schedule B: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Schedule C: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Schedule D: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Schedule E: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations

Schedule F: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Debt

Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations

Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Net Leverage Ratio Company Overview TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an industrial and oil & gas products and services company operating on six continents focused on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage and global infrastructure. Recently announced initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow® an ultra-pure zinc bromide for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO 2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements This news release includes certain statements that are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Generally, the use of words such as "may," "see," "expectation," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "projects," "anticipate," "believe," "assume," "could," "should," "plans," "targets" or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events, activities, expectations or outcomes identify forward-looking statements that the Company intends to be included within the safe harbor protections provided by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements concerning economic and operating conditions that are outside of our control, including statements concerning recovery of the oil and gas industry; customer delays for international completion fluids related to global shipping and logistics issues; potential revenue associated with prospective energy storage projects or our pending carbon capture partnership; exploration targets of lithium and bromine, the potential extraction of lithium and bromine from the leased acreage, the economic viability thereof, and the timing and costs of such activities; the ability to obtain an inferred resource report and preliminary economic assessment regarding our lithium and bromine acreage; statements regarding debt reduction, projections concerning the Company's business activities, financial guidance, estimated earnings, earnings per share, and statements regarding the Company's beliefs, expectations, plans, goals, future events and performance, and other statements that are not purely historical. The potential quantity and grade of the exploration targets included in this news release are conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource. The exploration targets expressed should not be misrepresented or misconstrued as an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performances or results and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect actual results are described in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as well as other risks identified from time to time in its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Schedule A: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 130,037 $ 113,148 $ 77,324 Cost of sales, services, and rentals 93,688 85,821 60,614 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 7,679 8,007 8,951 Impairments and other charges - 132 - Insurance recoveries (3,750) - (110) Total cost of revenues 97,617 93,960 69,455 Gross profit 32,420 19,188 7,869 Exploration and appraisal costs 1,930 - - General and administrative expense 20,643 18,972 20,012 Interest expense, net 3,324 4,004 4,404 Other income, net (2,411) (3,030) (4,772) Income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations 8,934 (758) (11,775) Provision for income taxes 1,200 (55) 168 Income (loss) before discontinued operations 7,734 (703) (11,943) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of taxes (15) (475) 120,990 Net income (loss) 7,719 (1,178) 109,047 Less: (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest(1) 1 37 (333) Net income (loss) attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 7,720 $ (1,141) $ 108,714 Basic per share information: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.06 $ (0.01) $ (0.10) Income from discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.96 Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.06 $ (0.01) $ 0.86 Weighted average shares outstanding 127,259 126,938 126,149 Diluted per share information: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.06 $ (0.01) $ (0.10) Income from discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.96 Net income attributable to TETRA stockholders $ 0.06 $ (0.01) $ 0.86 Weighted average shares outstanding 129,211 126,938 126,149 (1) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest includes zero for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and ($333) income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 related to discontinued operations. Schedule B: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in thousands) ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,851 $ 31,551 Trade accounts receivable 103,461 91,202 Inventories 64,649 69,098 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,286 18,539 Total current assets 217,247 210,390 Property, plant, and equipment, net 89,391 88,976 Other intangible assets, net 35,846 36,958 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,313 36,973 Investments 12,333 11,233 Other assets 14,638 13,736 Total long-term assets 189,521 187,876 Total assets $ 406,768 $ 398,266 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 39,826 $ 37,943 Current portion of long-term debt 1,533 - Compensation and employee benefits 18,421 20,811 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 8,502 8,108 Accrued taxes 6,252 7,085 Accrued liabilities and other 21,125 21,810 Liabilities of discontinued operations 1,379 1,385 Total current liabilities 97,038 97,142 Long-term debt, net 152,531 151,936 Operating lease liabilities 31,266 31,429 Asset retirement obligations 13,120 12,984 Deferred income taxes 1,635 1,669 Other liabilities 4,276 4,543 Total long-term liabilities 202,828 202,561 Commitments and contingencies TETRA stockholders' equity 108,054 99,704 Noncontrolling interests (1,152) (1,141) Total equity 106,902 98,563 Total liabilities and equity $ 406,768 $ 398,266 Schedule C: Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (in thousands) Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 7,719 $ (1,178) $ 109,047 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 7,679 8,008 8,981 Gain on GP Sale - 437 (120,574) Impairment and other charges - 132 - Gain on investments (1,100) (1,449) (3,992) Equity-based compensation expense 1,104 1,053 2,478 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts 61 (783) 155 Amortization and expense of financing costs 780 771 728 Insurance recoveries associated with damaged equipment (3,750) - (110) Gain on sale of assets (218) (3) (255) Other non-cash charges (101) (193) 385 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,185) (12,549) 1,501 Inventories 4,579 2,938 498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,510 (3,606) (1,060) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 9 1,775 8,521 Other (153) (1,120) (478) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,934 (5,767) 5,825 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net (9,305) (5,913) (6,761) Purchase of CarbonFree convertible note - (5,000) - Proceeds from sale of investments - 17,627 - Proceeds from sale of CSI Compressco, net of cash divested - - 18 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 416 671 561 Insurance recoveries associated with damaged equipment 3,750 - 110 Other investing activities (453) (396) 1,771 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (5,592) 6,989 (4,301) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 1,533 1,614 160 Principal payments on long-term debt (811) (13,000) (29,500) Repurchase of common stock - (12) (449) Financing costs and other financing activities - - (98) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 722 (11,398) (29,887) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 236 (136) (1,303) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,300 (10,312) (29,666) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 31,551 41,863 83,894 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period associated with

discontinued operations - - 16,577 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

associated with continuing operations 31,551 41,863 67,317 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

associated with continuing operations $ 32,851 $ 31,551 $ 54,228 Schedule D: Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release may include the following non-GAAP financial measures for the Company: adjusted income (loss) per share from continuing operations; consolidated and segment adjusted EBITDA; segment adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue ("Adjusted EBITDA margin"); adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations; net debt, and net leverage ratio. The following schedules provide reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as more fully discussed in the Company's financial statements and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management believes that the exclusion of the special charges from the historical results of operations enables management to evaluate more effectively the Company's operations over the prior periods and to identify operating trends that could be obscured by the excluded items. Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations is defined as the Company's income (loss) before noncontrolling interests and discontinued operations, excluding certain special or other charges (or credits), and including noncontrolling interest attributable to continued operations. Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations. Adjusted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations is defined as the Company's diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding certain special or other charges (or credits), discontinued operations and noncontrolling interest attributable to discontinued operations. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess financial performance, without regard to charges or credits that are considered by management to be outside of its normal operations. Adjusted EBITDA (and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenue) is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairments and certain non-cash charges, non-recurring adjustments and discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA (and adjusted EBITDA margin) is used by management as a supplemental financial measure to assess the financial performance of the Company's assets, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis and to assess the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations is defined as cash from operations less discontinued operations EBITDA and discontinued operations capital expenditures, less capital expenditures net of sales proceeds and cost of equipment sold and including cash distributions to TETRA from CSI Compressco and cash from other investments. Management uses this supplemental financial measure to: assess the Company's ability to retire debt;

evaluate the capacity of the Company to further invest and grow; and

to measure the performance of the Company as compared to its peer group. Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations do not necessarily imply residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as they exclude cash requirements for debt service or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted. Net debt is defined as the sum of the carrying value of long-term and short-term debt on its consolidated balance sheet, less cash, excluding restricted cash on the balance sheet. Management views net debt as a measure of TETRA's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, repurchase stock, and fund investing and financing activities. Net leverage ratio is defined as debt excluding financing fees & discount on term loan and including letters of credit & guarantees, less cash divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA for credit facilities. Adjusted EBITDA for credit facilities consists of adjusted EBITDA described above, plus equity compensation expense, less non-cash (gain) loss on sale of investments, (gain) loss on sales of assets and excluding certain special or other charges (or credits). Management primarily uses this metric to assess TETRA's ability to borrow, reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay distributions, and fund investing and financing activities. Schedule E: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations $ 8,934 $ (758) $ (11,775) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,200 (55) 168 Noncontrolling interest attributed to continuing operations 1 37 - Income (loss) from continuing operations 7,733 (740) (11,943) Insurance settlement (3,750) - - Exploration and appraisal costs 1,930 - - Adjustment to long-term incentives 784 495 2,897 Transaction and other expenses - 62 2,550 Impairments and other charges - 132 - Former CEO stock appreciation right expense 472 107 509 Restructuring charges - 381 340 Stock warrant fair value adjustment - (56) 323 Bad debt - (230) - Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations $ 7,169 $ 151 $ (5,324) Diluted per share information Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.06 $ (0.01) $ (0.10) Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.06 $ 0.00 $ (0.04) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 129,211 126,938 126,149 Schedule F: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Completion

Fluids &

Products Water &

Flowback

Services Corporate

SG&A Other and

Eliminations Total (in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 73,194 $ 56,843 $ - $ - $ 130,037 Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations 19,292 2,682 (10,346) (2,694) 8,934 Insurance settlement (3,750) - - - (3,750) Exploration and appraisal costs 1,930 - - - 1,930 Adjustment to long-term incentives - - 784 - 784 Former CEO stock appreciation right expense - - 472 - 472 Adjusted income (loss) before taxes and

discontinued operations $ 17,472 $ 2,682 $ (9,090) $ (2,694) $ 8,370 Adjusted interest (income) expense, net (323) - - 3,647 3,324 Adjusted depreciation and amortization 1,948 5,543 - 188 7,679 Equity compensation expense - - 1,104 - 1,104 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,097 $ 8,225 $ (7,986) $ 1,141 $ 20,477 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 26.1 % 14.5 % 15.7 % Three Months Ended December 31, Completion

Fluids &

Products Water &

Flowback

Services Corporate

SG&A Other and

Eliminations Total (in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 59,828 $ 53,320 $ - $ - $ 113,148 Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations 14,868 1,148 (9,017) (7,757) (758) Adjustment to long-term incentives - - 495 - 495 Transaction and other expenses (39) 39 62 - 62 Former CEO stock appreciation right expense - - 107 - 107 Restructuring expenses 324 57 - - 381 Stock warrant fair value adjustment - - - (56) (56) Impairments and other charges - - - 132 132 Allowance for bad debt - (230) - - (230) Adjusted income (loss) before taxes and

discontinued operations $ 15,153 $ 1,014 $ (8,353) $ (7,681) $ 133 Adjusted interest (income) expense, net (131) 4 - 4,130 4,003 Adjusted depreciation and amortization 1,767 5,868 - 251 7,886 Equity compensation expense - - 1,052 - 1,052 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,789 $ 6,886 $ (7,301) $ (3,300) $ 13,074 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 28.1 % 12.9 % 11.6 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Completion

Fluids &

Products Water &

Flowback

Services Corporate

SG&A Other and

Eliminations Total (in thousands, except percents) Revenues $ 46,522 $ 30,802 $ - $ - $ 77,324 Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations 9,010 (5,480) (13,020) (2,285) (11,775) Adjustment to long-term incentives 281 - 2,616 - 2,897 Transaction and other expenses - - 2,550 - 2,550 Former CEO stock appreciation right expense - - 509 - 509 Restructuring and severance expenses 181 - 160 - 341 Stock warrant fair value adjustment - - - 323 323 Adjusted income (loss) before taxes and

discontinued operations 9,472 (5,480) (7,185) (1,962) (5,155) Adjusted interest (income) expense, net (138) (522) - 5,064 4,404 Adjusted depreciation and amortization 1,705 6,899 - 166 8,770 Equity compensation expense - - 962 - 962 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,039 $ 897 $ (6,223) $ 3,268 $ 8,981 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 23.7 % 2.9 % 11.6 % Schedule G: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Net Debt (Unaudited) The following reconciliation of net debt is presented as a supplement to financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in thousands) Non-restricted cash $ 32,851 $ 31,551 Swedish Credit Facility 1,533 - Asset-Based Credit Agreement - 67 Term Credit Agreement $ 152,531 $ 151,869 Net debt $ 121,213 $ 120,385 Schedule H: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (in thousands) Cash from operating activities $ 5,934 $ (5,767) $ 5,819 Discontinued operations operating activities (adjusted

EBITDA) - - (416) Cash from continued operating activities 5,934 (5,767) 6,235 Less: Continuing operations capital expenditures, net of

proceeds from asset sales (8,889) (4,487) (3,220) Proceeds from sales of investments - 17,627 - Distributions from CSI Compressco LP (1) 52 52 - Cash (distributed to partners) received from other

investments - - 2,354 Adjusted Free Cash Flow From Continuing Operations $ (2,903) $ 7,425 $ 5,369 (1) Following the GP Sale on January 29, 2021, TETRA retained a 3.7% limited partner interest in CCLP. Schedule I: Non-GAAP Reconciliation to Net Leverage Ratio (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve

Months

Ended March

31, 2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 (in thousands) Net income (loss) before taxes and discontinued operations $ 8,934 $ (758) $ 3,082 $ (5,270) $ 5,988 Insurance settlement (3,750) - - - (3,750) Exploration and appraisal costs 1,930 - - - 1,930 Adjustment to long-term incentives 784 495 656 627 2,562 Transaction and other expenses - 62 1,350 (345) 1,067 Impairments and other charges - 132 - - 132 Former CEO stock appreciation right

expense 472 107 (466) 714 827 Restructuring expenses - 381 295 1,033 1,709 Stock warrant fair value adjustment - (56) (3,164) 2,698 (522) Provision for (recovery of) doubtful

accounts - (230) - - (230) Adjusted income (loss) before taxes

and discontinued operations $ 8,370 $ 133 $ 1,753 $ (543) $ 9,713 Adjusted interest (income) expense, net 3,324 4,003 4,083 3,885 15,295 Adjusted depreciation and amortization 7,679 7,886 8,129 8,033 31,727 Equity compensation expense 1,104 1,052 1,057 1,592 4,805 Non-cash (gain) loss on investments (1,100) 14,030 (6,190) (1,621) 5,119 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (218) (3) (204) (20) (445) Other debt covenant adjustments 143 (236) 41 18 (34) Debt covenant adjusted EBITDA $ 19,302 $ 26,865 $ 8,669 $ 11,344 $ 66,180 March 31,

2022 (in thousands,

except ratio) Term credit agreement $ 163,071 Swedish credit agreement 1,533 ABL credit agreement 800 Letters of credit and guarantees 7,794 Total debt and commitments 173,198 Unrestricted cash 32,851 Net debt and commitments $ 140,347 Net leverage ratio 2.1 SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

