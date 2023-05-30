Advanced search
TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

05/30/2023 | 08:01am EDT
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences.

On June 7, 2023 TETRA will be presenting at the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston from 2:25 to 2:55 P.M. (ET). Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Sanderson, Chief Commercial Officer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings. To access the webcast, register here: Wall Street Webcasting - TETRA Technologies, Inc. (wsw.com). A replay will be archived on the Company's Events and Webcasts page the day after the event.

On June 8, 2023 TETRA will be participating in a virtual fireside chat at the TD Cowen Sustainability Week conference from 9:45 to 10:15 A.M (ET). Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings. To access the webcast, register here: Summitcast - TETRA Technologies, Inc. (wsw.com). A replay will be archived on the Company's Events and Webcasts page the day after the event.

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company operating on six continents with a focus on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback, and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food, and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure. Low carbon energy initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow® ultra-pure zinc bromide clear brine fluid that is used for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/TETRA Technologies, Inc.)

 

