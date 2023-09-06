THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 12, 2023 from 12:30 to 1:00 P.M. (ET). Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Interested parties who would like to participate in one-on-one meetings, please register on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference).

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an energy services and solutions company operating on six continents with a focus on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback, and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food, and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage, and global infrastructure. Low carbon energy initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow® ultra-pure zinc bromide clear brine fluid that is used for stationary batteries and energy storage and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com for more information or connect with us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-to-participate-in-the-hc-wainwright-25th-annual-global-investment-conference-301919879.html

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.