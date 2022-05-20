Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. TETRA Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TTI   US88162F1057

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TTI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/19 04:00:01 pm EDT
4.290 USD   -0.92%
07:31aTetra technologies, inc. to participate in the h.c. wainwright global investment conference
PR
05/03SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Ending Near Tuesday Session Highs
MT
05/03SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE H.C. WAINWRIGHT GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

05/20/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE: TTI) announced that its senior management will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is a hybrid conference being held both virtually and in Miami, Florida on May 23-26.

Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting on May 25, 2022 at 12:30 P.M. (ET) and hosting one-on-one meetings during May 25.

Interested parties who would like to listen to the Company's presentation or participate in a one-on-one with TETRA's management, please register on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference).

The Company's presentation material will be posted to TETRA's website on May 25. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at http://ir.tetratec.com/presentations.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co. 

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an industrial and oil & gas products and services company operating on six continents focused on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback and production well testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage and global infrastructure. Recently announced initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow® an ultra-pure zinc bromide for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage. Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-to-participate-in-the-hc-wainwright-global-investment-conference-301551788.html

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
07:31aTetra technologies, inc. to participate in the h.c. wainwright global investment confer..
PR
05/03SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Ending Near Tuesday Session Highs
MT
05/03SECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
05/03TRANSCRIPT : TETRA Technologies, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
05/02TETRA TECHNOLOGIES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02Tetra Technologies Tops Q1 Street Estimates After Swinging to EPS Gain, Reporting Highe..
MT
05/02TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/02TETRA Technologies, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/02TETRA TECHNOLOGIES : Announces first quarter 2022 financial results with eps of $0.06, net..
PU
05/02Earnings Flash (TTI) TETRA TECHNOLOGIES Reports Q1 Revenue $130M, vs. Street Est of $11..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations