Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  TETRA Technologies, Inc.    TTI

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TETRA Technologies, Inc. : Announces Date of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

02/04/2021 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA") (NYSE:TTI) today announced its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at its Corporate Headquarters located at 24955 Interstate 45 North in The Woodlands, Texas. 

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback and production well testing.  

www.tetratec.com

TETRA Technologies, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/TETRA Technologies, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-announces-date-of-its-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301222728.html

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
11:01aTETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Announces Date of Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PR
10:48aTETRA TECHNOLOGIES : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/03TETRA TECHNOLOGIES : Stifel Upgrades Tetra Technologies to Buy From Hold; Price ..
MT
02/02TETRA TECHNOLOGIES : TTI Investor Update – Feb. 2, 2021
PU
02/02TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/02TETRA TECHNOLOGIES : Evercore ISI Upgrades Tetra Technologies to Outperform From..
MT
02/01TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regains Compliance With NYSE Minimum Average Closing ..
PR
01/29TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion ..
AQ
01/29TETRA TECHNOLOGIES : to Divest Interests in CSI Compressco for $30.7 Million; Re..
MT
01/14TETRA TECHNOLOGIES : Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ