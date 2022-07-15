Log in
    TTI   US88162F1057

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TTI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
3.640 USD   -5.21%
PR
MT
CI
TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast

07/15/2022 | 07:31am EDT
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE: TTI) announced today that it will release second quarter 2022 results after the closing of the market on Monday, August 1, 2022. On August 2, 2022, TETRA will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, President and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host the call.

TETRA invites you to listen to the conference call by calling the toll-free phone number 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast and may be accessed through the Company's website at www.tetratec.com. The news release will be available on the Company's website prior to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 conference number 2427423, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through the Company's website for thirty days following the conference call.

Company Overview

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an industrial and oil & gas products and services company operating on six continents focused on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback and production well testing services.  Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food and beverage markets.  TETRA is evolving its business model by expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral acreage and global infrastructure.  Recently announced initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlow® an ultra-pure zinc bromide for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral acreage to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage.  Visit the Company's website at www.tetratec.com.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/TETRA Technologies, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-announces-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-301587257.html

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations