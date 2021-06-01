Log in
    TTI   US88162F1057

TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(TTI)
TETRA Technologies, Inc. : to Participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference

06/01/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will participate in the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. 

Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of TETRA are scheduled to present on Wednesday June 9 at 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time (3:00 P.M. Central Time) and will also be hosting one-on-one meetings.

Interested parties can register via the web link below and those that would like to participate in a one-on-one meeting please contact Elijio Serrano (see investor contact below).

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3211228/4A72692BD1F62303FDEE6FB978B31918

The Company's presentation material will be posted to TETRA's website on June 9.  Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at https://tetratec.com under "News & Events" then "Presentations."

Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback and production well testing.

