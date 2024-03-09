Diversified.

Alternative.

Investors.

Searching for intrinsic alpha -

from returns in excess to risks taken.

At Tetragon, we seek to provide stable returns to investors across economic cycles and market conditions.

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company.

Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam(1) and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market

of the London Stock Exchange.

Tetragon's shares are subject to restrictions on ownership by U.S. persons and are not intended for European retail investors. These are described on our website. Tetragon anticipates that its typical investors will be institutional and professional investors who wish to invest for the long term in a capital appreciation and income-producing investment. These investors should have experience in investing in financial markets and collective investment undertakings and be capable themselves of evaluating the merits and risks of Tetragon shares and they should have sufficient resources both to invest in potentially illiquid securities and to be able to bear any losses (which may equal the whole amount invested) that may result from the investment.

1 Euronext in Amsterdam is a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam

(Euronext Amsterdam). Tetragon's 'Home Member State' for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC) is the Netherlands.