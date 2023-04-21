Tetragon Financial Gr : up Limited U.S. GAAS Independent Auditor's Report and Financial Statements 2022

TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Board of Directors and Members of Tetragon Financial Group Limited:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Tetragon Financial Group Limited and its subsidiary(together the 'Group'), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the results of its operations, changes in its equity, and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the European Union.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Group and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audit. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the European Union, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the date that the consolidated financial statements are available to be issued.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements.

In performing an audit in accordance with GAAS, we: