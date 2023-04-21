Advanced search
    TFG   GG00B1RMC548

TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(TFG)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  04:32:47 2023-04-21 am EDT
10.40 USD   -0.48%
Tetragon Financial Gr : up Limited U.S. GAAS Independent Auditor's Report and Financial Statements 2022

04/21/2023 | 07:00am EDT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONTENTS

PAGE

DIRECTORS' REPORT

2

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

4

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

7

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

9

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

10

1

TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present to the shareholders their report together with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The Fund and its Investment Objective

Tetragon Financial Group Limited ("Tetragon" or the "Fund") was registered in Guernsey on 23 June 2005 as a company limited by shares, with registered number 43321. All voting shares of Tetragon are held by Polygon Credit Holdings II Limited (the "Voting Shareholder"). Tetragon continues to be registered and domiciled in Guernsey, Tetragon's non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V. (ticker symbol: TFG.NA) and on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange plc (ticker symbols: TFG.LN and TFGS.LN).

Tetragon's investment objective is to generate distributable income and capital appreciation.

Tetragon's Investment Manager, Tetragon Financial Management LP (the "Investment Manager"), is registered as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as is TFG Asset Management L.P., Tetragon's diversified alternative asset management business. Two of TFG Asset Management L.P.'s investment management entities, TFG Asset Management UK LLP and Equitix Investment Management Limited, are authorised and regulated by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority.

Results, Activities and Future Developments

The results of operations are set out on page 7. A detailed review of activities and future developments is contained in the Annual Report issued on 3 March 2023 to the shareholders of Tetragon.

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

The directors of Tetragon Financial Group Limited ('the Directors') have accepted responsibility for the preparation of these consolidated financial statements, to comply with the requirements of the US Investment Advisors act of 1940, for the year ended 31 December 2022 which are intended by them to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Fund and of the profit or loss for that period. They have decided to prepare the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the European Union ("EU") and with respect to the information contained in note 20 to the consolidated financial statements, in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("US GAAP").

In preparing those financial statements, the Directors are required to:

  • select suitable accounting policies and apply them consistently;
  • make judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;
  • state whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements;
  • assess the Fund's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern; and
  • use the going concern basis of accounting unless they either intend to liquidate the Fund or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

2

TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT (continued)

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities (continued)

The directors are responsible for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and have general responsibility for taking such steps as are reasonably open to them to safeguard the assets of the Fund and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors by:

David O'Leary

Steven Hart

Director

Director

Date: 20 April 2023

3

TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Board of Directors and Members of Tetragon Financial Group Limited:

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Tetragon Financial Group Limited and its subsidiary(together the 'Group'), which comprise the consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, and the results of its operations, changes in its equity, and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the European Union.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Group and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audit. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Responsibilities of Management for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the European Union, and for the design, implementation, and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern for one year after the date that the consolidated financial statements are available to be issued.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements.

In performing an audit in accordance with GAAS, we:

  • Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
  • Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements.

4

Disclaimer

Tetragon Financial Group Limited published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 10:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
