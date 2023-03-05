Advanced search
    TFG   GG00B1RMC548

TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(TFG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:26:05 2023-03-03 am EST
10.05 USD   +2.76%
03:10pTetragon Financial : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
03/03Tetragon Financial outperforms reference indices in 2022
AN
03/03Tetragon Financial Group Limited Announces Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2022, Payable on March 31, 2023
CI
Tetragon Financial : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

03/05/2023 | 03:10pm EST
Tetragon Financial Group Limited, Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Tetragon Financial Group Limited, Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date03 mar 2023
Issuing institutionTetragon Financial Group Limited
Reporting year2022
Previous result
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Document14uro7kannwktlqy7f55-2022-12-31-t01-a2211-00186.html

Date last update: 05 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Tetragon Financial Group Limited published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2023 20:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 611 M - -
Net income 2021 418 M - -
Net cash 2021 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,04x
Yield 2021 4,82%
Capitalization 877 M 877 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tetragon Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Paul Gannon Chief Financial Officer
Sean Côté General Counsel
Deron J. Haley Independent Director
Steven W. Hart Independent Director
David C. O'Leary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED4.47%877
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION5.31%10 335
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.13.94%5 607
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND14.39%3 933
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-3.16%3 874
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.77%3 682