  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Tetragon Financial Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TFG   GG00B1RMC548

TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

(TFG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:26:05 2023-03-03 am EST
10.05 USD   +2.76%
01:00pTetragon Financial : 2022 Annual Report
PU
2022Tetragon Financial Launches Tender Offer To Buy Up To $25 Million Of Shares
MT
2022Tetragon Financial Group Limited announces an Equity Buyback for $25 million worth of its shares.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tetragon Financial outperforms reference indices in 2022

03/03/2023 | 03:22pm EST
Tetragon Financial Group Ltd - Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company - Reports a fully diluted net asset value per share of USD29.69 as at December 31, down from USD29.86 at the same time a year prior. Total NAV per share return in 2022 is 1.0% compared to 14.1% in 2021. Says the MSCI ACWI Index total return in 2022 was negative 18.0%, while the FTSE All-Share Index total return was 0.2%. Delivers an investment return on equity of negative 0.8% compared to 17.3% in 2021. Declares a fourth quarter dividend USD0.11 per share. Total payout in 2022 is USD0.44. Looking forward, expects markets to "continue to be challenging."

Separately, says it intends to conduct a tender offer of its non-voting shares, with a maximum value of USD25 million.

Current stock price: 795.00 pence

12-month change: up 20%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI ACWI - ALL COUNTRY WORLD 0.38% 631.224 Real-time Quote.3.88%
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 2.76% 10.05 Real-time Quote.1.66%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 611 M - -
Net income 2021 418 M - -
Net cash 2021 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,04x
Yield 2021 4,82%
Capitalization 877 M 877 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tetragon Financial Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,78
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Paul Gannon Chief Financial Officer
Sean Côté General Counsel
Deron J. Haley Independent Director
Steven W. Hart Independent Director
David C. O'Leary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED1.66%854
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION5.25%10 330
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.12.86%5 589
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND14.39%3 864
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-4.14%3 824
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.92%3 665