Tetragon Financial outperforms reference indices in 2022

Tetragon Financial Group Ltd - Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company - Reports a fully diluted net asset value per share of USD29.69 as at December 31, down from USD29.86 at the same time a year prior. Total NAV per share return in 2022 is 1.0% compared to 14.1% in 2021. Says the MSCI ACWI Index total return in 2022 was negative 18.0%, while the FTSE All-Share Index total return was 0.2%. Delivers an investment return on equity of negative 0.8% compared to 17.3% in 2021. Declares a fourth quarter dividend USD0.11 per share. Total payout in 2022 is USD0.44. Looking forward, expects markets to "continue to be challenging."

Separately, says it intends to conduct a tender offer of its non-voting shares, with a maximum value of USD25 million.

Current stock price: 795.00 pence

12-month change: up 20%

