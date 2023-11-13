Stock TEVA TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
PDF Report : Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Stock price

Equities

TEVA

US8816242098

Pharmaceuticals

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:00:02 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited 5-day change 1st Jan Change
8.680 USD -1.03% -3.45% -4.82%
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 15.30 B Sales 2024 * 15.45 B Capitalization 9,730 M
Net income 2023 * 160 M Net income 2024 * 840 M EV / Sales 2023 *
1,70x
Net Debt 2023 * 16.34 B Net Debt 2024 * 14.51 B EV / Sales 2024 *
1,57x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-30,2x
P/E ratio 2024 *
14,3x
Employees 34,565
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 90.54%
Chart Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday MT
Teva Pharmaceutical's Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; 2023 Revenue Outlook Raised MT
Transcript : Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Teva Pharm Q3 profit rises, sees higher 2023 revenue RE
Earnings Flash (TEVA) TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED Posts Q3 Revenue $3.85B MT
Earnings Flash (TEVA) TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED Posts Q3 EPS $0.60 MT
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Appoints R. Ananthanarayanan as CEO of Its Teva Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Business CI
FTC Challenges Over 100 Patents as 'Inaccurately Listed' in US FDA's Orange Book MT
Theravance Biopharma, Mylan Reach Settlement Over Inhalation Drug Yupelri DJ
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Plans to File Petition With US Supreme Court in Hetlioz Abbreviated NDA Lawsuit MT
EU General Court Junks Teva's Appeal Against EUR61 Million Antitrust Fine MT
Teva Pharmaceutical Says Fremanezumab Reduced Migraine Attacks, Depression Symptoms in Phase 4 Trial MT
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Announces Phase IV Unite Study Shows Ajovy® (Fremanezumab) Reduced Migraine Attacks and Depression Symptoms in Migraine Sufferers with Major Depressive Disorder CI
Analyst Recommendations on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

UBS Upgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to Neutral From Sell, Raises Price Target to $8 From $7 MT
Evercore ISI Upgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to Outperform From In-Line MT
Barclays Adjusts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Target to $14 From $13, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
Jefferies Downgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $12 From $10 MT
UBS Downgrades Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to Sell From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $7 From $10 MT
Press releases Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Increases Revenue Guidance BU
Teva appoints new CEO for Teva api, its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Business BU
Teva to Present New Data Supporting Safety, Efficacy and Real-World Effectiveness of AUSTEDO Tablets at the 2023 HSG Annual Meeting AQ
News in other languages on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Krieg in Israel: Deutsche Firmen warten mit Investitionen ab
L’étude de phase IV UNITE de Teva montre qu’AJOVY® (fremanezumab) réduit les crises de migraine et les symptômes de dépression chez les personnes migraineuses souffrant d’un trouble dépressif majeur
Teva UNITE-Studie der Phase IV zeigt: AJOVY® (fremanezumab) reduzierte Migräne-Anfälle und depressive Symptome bei Migräne-Patienten mit schwerer depressiver Störung
Wall Street termine en hausse, surmonte l'appréhension géopolitique
Sanofi : convoiterait la biotech américaine anticancer Mirati, après deux accords cette semaine
Quotes and Performance

1 day-1.03%
1 week-3.45%
Current month+1.17%
1 month-2.80%
3 months-11.25%
6 months+8.09%
Current year-4.82%
Highs and lows

1 week
8.55
Extreme 8.545
9.57
1 month
8.06
Extreme 8.055
9.57
Current year
7.09
Extreme 7.085
11.45
1 year
7.09
Extreme 7.085
11.45
3 years
6.78
Extreme 6.7791
13.30
5 years
6.07
Extreme 6.07
23.75
10 years
6.07
Extreme 6.07
72.31
ETFs positioned on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
RIZE MEDICAL CANNABIS AND LIFE SCIENCES UCITS ETF ACC - USD ETF Rize Medical Cannabis and Life Sciences UCITS ETF Acc - USD
6.38% 13 M€ -37.17%
ISHARES MSCI ISRAEL ETF - USD ETF iShares MSCI Israel ETF - USD
6.20% 106 M€ -9.64%
VANECK ISRAEL ETF - USD ETF VanEck Israel ETF - USD
5.97% 45 M€ -13.87%
VANECK PHARMACEUTICAL ETF - USD ETF VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF - USD
4.74% 362 M€ -1.88%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 8.680 -1.03% 8,336,668
23-11-09 8.770 -4.15% 8,485,396
23-11-08 9.150 +1.22% 12,222,917
23-11-07 9.040 -0.11% 13,121,808
23-11-06 9.050 +0.67% 7,743,906

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a Israeli-based pharmaceutical company. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and International Markets. Each business segment manages entire product portfolio in its region, including generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) products. In addition to these three segments, The Company has other activities, primarily the sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to third parties, certain contract manufacturing services and an out-licensing platform offering a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies through its affiliate Medis.
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-02-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
8.680USD
Average target price
10.85USD
Spread / Average Target
+25.00%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
-4.82% 9 730 M $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+63.38% 538 B $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+49.21% 442 B $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
-16.64% 354 B $
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
-8.62% 257 B $
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
-14.24% 245 B $
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-17.73% 211 B $
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
-8.49% 191 B $
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+1.09% 191 B $
PFIZER, INC. Stock Pfizer, Inc.
-42.47% 166 B $
Other Pharmaceuticals
