Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a Israeli-based pharmaceutical company. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and International Markets. Each business segment manages entire product portfolio in its region, including generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) products. In addition to these three segments, The Company has other activities, primarily the sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to third parties, certain contract manufacturing services and an out-licensing platform offering a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies through its affiliate Medis.

Sector Pharmaceuticals