Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Stock price
Equities
TEVA
US8816242098
Pharmaceuticals
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.680 USD
|-1.03%
|-3.45%
|-4.82%
|Nov. 08
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday
|MT
|Nov. 08
|Teva Pharmaceutical's Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; 2023 Revenue Outlook Raised
|MT
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|15.30 B
|Sales 2024 *
|15.45 B
|Capitalization
|9,730 M
|Net income 2023 *
|160 M
|Net income 2024 *
|840 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,70x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|16.34 B
|Net Debt 2024 *
|14.51 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,57x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-30,2x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
14,3x
|Employees
|34,565
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|90.54%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More recommendations
More press releases
More news
|1 day
|-1.03%
|1 week
|-3.45%
|Current month
|+1.17%
|1 month
|-2.80%
|3 months
|-11.25%
|6 months
|+8.09%
|Current year
|-4.82%
More quotes
1 week
8.55
9.57
1 month
8.06
9.57
Current year
7.09
11.45
1 year
7.09
11.45
3 years
6.78
13.30
5 years
6.07
23.75
10 years
6.07
72.31
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|6.38%
|13 M€
|-37.17%
|6.20%
|106 M€
|-9.64%
|5.97%
|45 M€
|-13.87%
|4.74%
|362 M€
|-1.88%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|8.680
|-1.03%
|8,336,668
|23-11-09
|8.770
|-4.15%
|8,485,396
|23-11-08
|9.150
|+1.22%
|12,222,917
|23-11-07
|9.040
|-0.11%
|13,121,808
|23-11-06
|9.050
|+0.67%
|7,743,906
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a Israeli-based pharmaceutical company. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and International Markets. Each business segment manages entire product portfolio in its region, including generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) products. In addition to these three segments, The Company has other activities, primarily the sale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to third parties, certain contract manufacturing services and an out-licensing platform offering a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies through its affiliate Medis.
SectorPharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-02-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
8.680USD
Average target price
10.85USD
Spread / Average Target
+25.00%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-4.82%
|9 730 M $
|+63.38%
|538 B $
|+49.21%
|442 B $
|-16.64%
|354 B $
|-8.62%
|257 B $
|-14.24%
|245 B $
|-17.73%
|211 B $
|-8.49%
|191 B $
|+1.09%
|191 B $
|-42.47%
|166 B $