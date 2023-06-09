Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEVA   US8816242098

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:53:56 2023-06-09 am EDT
7.325 USD   -0.88%
10:46aTeva Pharmaceutical Unit, CVS Health, Walgreens Finalize $17.3 Billion Opioid Settlement
MT
10:25aNY AG Lands Final Approval for $17.3 Billion Opioid Settlement
DJ
06/08Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Higher Late Thursday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NY AG Lands Final Approval for $17.3 Billion Opioid Settlement

06/09/2023 | 10:25am EDT
By Dean Seal


New York's attorney general said Friday that final approval has been granted for $17.3 billion in settlements with drug makers and pharmacies over the opioid crisis.

The approvals resolve cases from multiple states accusing Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan as well as CVS and Walgreens of downplaying the risk of painkillers and perpetuating the deadly opioid epidemic.

The settlement deals will become effective in the coming weeks and the settlement funds will start becoming available to state and local governments by the end of the year.

New York is set to receive more than $1 billion and has already started receiving payments from Teva for the trial premium as part of the state's previous landmark liability verdict against the company, the New York AG's office said.

"These funds will help with opioid abatement, education, and treatment efforts in our communities," Attorney General Letitia James said.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-23 1024ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE INC. 0.67% 138.65 Delayed Quote.-14.83%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 0.26% 71.94 Delayed Quote.-23.01%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -0.01% 7.37 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -0.35% 31.755 Delayed Quote.-14.75%
Analyst Recommendations on TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 054 M - -
Net income 2023 390 M - -
Net Debt 2023 16 864 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 280 M 8 280 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 34 565
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,39 $
Average target price 9,80 $
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric A. Hughes Chief Medical Officer, Executive VP-Global R&D
Eric Drapé SVP-Technical Operations Steriles & Respiratory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-18.97%8 280
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.26%448 322
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.82%423 053
NOVO NORDISK A/S17.16%356 555
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.57%279 930
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.25%254 900
