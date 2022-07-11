Log in
    TEVA   US8816242098

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:33 2022-07-11 am EDT
7.125 USD   -4.23%
11:05aNew York Attorney General Taking Action Against Teva for Alleged Role in Opioid Crisis
MT
10:57aNew York Attorney General Seeks to Bring Teva Back Into Opioid Case -- Update
DJ
10:17aNew York Attorney General Seeks to Bring Teva Back Into Opioid Case
DJ
New York Attorney General Seeks to Bring Teva Back Into Opioid Case -- Update

07/11/2022 | 10:57am EDT
By Dean Seal


New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked a judge to bring Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. back into litigation related to the national opioid epidemic, saying Monday that her office has uncovered evidence that the company downplayed its involvement with its U.S. subsidiary.

Ms. James said that a state court should vacate its previous dismissal of Teva from a lawsuit that has already led to one jury verdict against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., which was found liable in December for creating a public nuisance in the state and two Long Island counties.

On Monday, Ms. James said that her office has found new evidence showing the Teva parent company was a primary decision-maker for its American unit and exerted control over its finances, contrary to prior sworn testimony.

The Teva parent company used a complex web of shell corporations to transfer funds out of its U.S. business and into offshore accounts under its control, the attorney general said.

"By making misrepresentations to escape our reach, Teva Pharmaceuticals underestimated our commitment to securing justice for the people of New York," Ms. James said. "We have already been successful in demonstrating the harm that Teva USA and others inflicted on New Yorkers, but this new evidence shows an even greater disregard for the pain and destruction that this company fueled."

A spokesperson for Teva said Monday that the company denies misleading the court. "After the court is fully briefed we expect the judge to rule in our favor," the spokesperson said.

Ms. James's office filed claims in March 2019 related to the opioid crisis in New York against an array of opioid manufacturers and distributors, many of which have since settled. The attorney general is currently seeking discovery for the next phase of its case against Teva's U.S. unit, in which the court would determine the size of the judgment the company would have to pay.

American depositary receipts of Teva fell 4.4%, to $7.12, in early trading.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1056ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 600 M - -
Net income 2022 -494 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 954 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -222x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 261 M 8 261 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 35 346
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 7,44 $
Average target price 9,89 $
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric Drapé SVP-Technical Operations Steriles & Respiratory
Lori A. Queisser Senior Vice President & Global Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-7.12%8 261
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.21%469 126
PFIZER, INC.-9.96%298 331
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.64%297 476
ABBVIE INC.12.89%270 103
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.09%269 920