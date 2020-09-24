Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

09/24/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited (“Teva” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TEVA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 29, 2015 and August 18, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 23, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Teva made kickback payments to charities as part of a scheme to cover Medicare co-payments for patients taking Copaxone. A portion of the Company’s Copaxone revenue was derived from this illegal scheme. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Teva, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 780 M - -
Net income 2020 1 356 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 468 M 9 468 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 40 039
Free-Float 90,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric Drapé Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Michael Halfon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.69%9 468
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.98%380 285
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.47%309 510
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.15%208 991
PFIZER, INC.-7.48%200 048
NOVARTIS AG-11.52%194 034
