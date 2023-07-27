Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced the appointment of Dr. Angus Grant, Ph.D., as EVP, Business Development. Dr. Grant will begin his employment on August 1, 2023, and will be based out of Teva's US headquarters in Parsippany, NJ.

Dr. Grant joins Teva with over 25 years of experience in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry, with an exceptional track record across a variety of fields including Business Development, R&D and Regulatory Affairs. Most recently, Dr. Grant served as the Chief Business Executive at BeiGene, overseeing business development, clinical and business insights and valuation, investments and collaborations, and alliance management. Before his tenure at BeiGene, Dr. Grant served as CEO of the Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), a specialist venture capital fund focused on therapeutics for age-related dementias and neurodegenerative disease. Earlier in his career, Dr. Grant spent 12 years at Celgene, serving in various leadership roles including Corporate Vice President of Business Development, and Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.

Richard Francis, Teva’s President and CEO said: “We are pleased to welcome a leader of Angus caliber to our executive team at Teva. With a distinguished career spanning over more than two and a half decades in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry, his breadth of experience and demonstrated expertise in business development, innovative R&D, and scientific affairs will be a significant asset to our organization.

Mr. Francis continued: “These are exciting times at Teva, as we embark on our Pivot to Growth strategy, a crucial element of which involves amplifying our innovation through our already promising pipeline as well as fortifying our business development endeavors. I have full confidence in Angus leadership and firmly believe that he is exceptionally positioned to lead the business development efforts during this era of transformation. His contributions will be instrumental in driving external innovation, fostering collaborations across academia, biotech, and pharmaceutical sectors, and enhancing Teva's momentum in bringing innovative therapies to patients worldwide."

Dr. Grant stated, "I am thrilled to be joining Teva's executive leadership team and am inspired by Teva's purpose and strategy to drive growth by stepping up and leaning more into innovation. I am looking forward to work with the extended Teva team and leading the excellent business development team, to drive innovation and to partner with the best minds in academia and the industry to bring meaningful impact and value for patients worldwide and for Teva."

Angus Grant bio

Angus has held executive leadership positions at BeiGene, a global, commercial-stage biotechnology company, where he led Strategy and Partnering. Angus also served as CEO of the Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), a specialist venture capital fund focused on therapeutics for age-related dementias and neurodegenerative disease and in senior leadership positions at Celgene. Earlier in his career, Dr. Grant worked in business development and regulatory roles at Novartis, Merck KGaA, Rhone Poulanc-Rohrer, SmithKline Beecham. After completing his PhD in Anatomy/ Immunology, Angus joined a clinical laboratory within the NIH prior to joining the FDA where he focused on cell and gene therapy IND processing.

In 2006, Angus joined Celgene and held various leadership over his 12 years, including Corporate VP Business Development. Angus led deals ranging from R&D and commercialization collaborations to early equity investments, supply collaborations, M&A such as $9B Juno acquisition in 2018, and licensing both globally and regionally.

Angus departed Celgene to serve as CEO of Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), inspired by their mission to invest in and build the early-stage biotech companies most likely to develop transformative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, to the benefit of the millions of people suffering from this health crisis of the 21st century that has longed lacked effective treatments.

Dr. Grant received his undergraduate degree from the University of Richmond and a Ph.D. in anatomy and immunology from the Medical College of Virginia, and he completed his postdoctoral training at the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Grant currently serves as the Chairman of the Board for Toronto Innovation and Acceleration Partners. He is a published scientist, co-authoring more than 15 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and innovative medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative medicines research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of innovative medicines and biopharmaceutical products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to our business and operations in general, including our ability to attract, hire and retain highly skilled key personnel, our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize biopharmaceutical products, competition for our specialty products, including AUSTEDO®, AJOVY® and COPAXONE®; our ability to execute on our Pivot to Growth strategy; our ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product pipeline, our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products, and the effectiveness of our patents and other measures to protect our intellectual property rights; our substantial indebtedness; regulatory and litigation matters, including failure to comply with complex legal and regulatory environments; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2023 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, including in the section captioned “Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

