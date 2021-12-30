Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    TEVA   US8816242098

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Teva Fueled Opioid Addiction in New York, Jury Finds -- Reuters

12/30/2021 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Matt Grossman

-Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. was found by a jury to have played a role in fueling opioid addiction in New York according to Reuters.

-Damages in the case would be determined at a later date.

-The case's judge is still considering a request from Teva for a mistrial after a lawyer for New York cited an inaccurate statistic during the trial.

-Teva American depositary receipts declined by 3.7% on Thursday afternoon.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/teva-fueled-opioid-addiction-new-york-jury-finds-2021-12-30/

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-21 1250ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16 190 M - -
Net income 2021 954 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 298 M 9 298 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 37 736
Free-Float 90,1%
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 8,43 $
Average target price 10,69 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kåre Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Hafrun Fridriksdottir Executive VP-Global Research & Development
Eric Drapé Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-12.64%9 486
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.24%448 463
ROCHE HOLDING AG23.27%338 725
PFIZER, INC.56.42%325 602
NOVO NORDISK A/S69.60%253 971
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY63.72%250 609