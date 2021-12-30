Teva Fueled Opioid Addiction in New York, Jury Finds -- Reuters

By Matt Grossman

-Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. was found by a jury to have played a role in fueling opioid addiction in New York according to Reuters.

-Damages in the case would be determined at a later date.

-The case's judge is still considering a request from Teva for a mistrial after a lawyer for New York cited an inaccurate statistic during the trial.

-Teva American depositary receipts declined by 3.7% on Thursday afternoon.

