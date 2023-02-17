Teva Gets FDA Approval for Movement Disorders Treatment

By Sabela Ojea
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its Austedo Xr medication, which treats a range of uncontrollable muscle movements associated with Huntington's Disease.
The generic-drug maker said the FDA has approved Austedo Xr's extended-release tablets, a new once-daily formula for adults diagnosed with tardive dyskinesia and chorea.
Huntington's Disease is a rare and inherited progressive neurological disorder that causes nerve cells in parts of the brain to gradually break down and die.
Shares inched up 0.5% to $10.11 in after-hours trading.
