  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TEVA   US8816242098

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(TEVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
10.06 USD   -0.40%
05:48pTeva Gets FDA Approval for Movement Disorders Treatment
DJ
04:57pTeva Announces FDA Approval of AUSTEDO® XR (deutetrabenazine) Extended-Release Tablets, a New Once-Daily Formulation of AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets
BU
02/13Teva Pharmaceutical Plans Generic Version of Axsome Therapeutics' Antidepressant Drug Auvelity
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Teva Gets FDA Approval for Movement Disorders Treatment

02/17/2023 | 05:48pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its Austedo Xr medication, which treats a range of uncontrollable muscle movements associated with Huntington's Disease.

The generic-drug maker said the FDA has approved Austedo Xr's extended-release tablets, a new once-daily formula for adults diagnosed with tardive dyskinesia and chorea.

Huntington's Disease is a rare and inherited progressive neurological disorder that causes nerve cells in parts of the brain to gradually break down and die.

Shares inched up 0.5% to $10.11 in after-hours trading.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1748ET

Analyst Recommendations on TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 951 M - -
Net income 2023 396 M - -
Net Debt 2023 17 444 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 220 M 11 220 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
EV / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 34 565
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,10 $
Average target price 10,15 $
Spread / Average Target 0,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Francis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eli Kalif Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sol J. Barer Chairman
Eric A. Hughes Chief Medical Officer, Executive VP-Global R&D
Eric Drapé SVP-Technical Operations Steriles & Respiratory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED10.75%11 220
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.78%413 716
NOVO NORDISK A/S3.36%313 417
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-8.43%309 825
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.00%270 045
ABBVIE INC.-7.47%264 351