Teva Gets FDA Approval for Movement Disorders Treatment

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its Austedo Xr medication, which treats a range of uncontrollable muscle movements associated with Huntington's Disease.

The generic-drug maker said the FDA has approved Austedo Xr's extended-release tablets, a new once-daily formula for adults diagnosed with tardive dyskinesia and chorea.

Huntington's Disease is a rare and inherited progressive neurological disorder that causes nerve cells in parts of the brain to gradually break down and die.

